Global Sports Tourism Industry

ReportLinker

Global Sports Tourism Market to Reach US$14. 4 Trillion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sports Tourism estimated at US$2. 2 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.

New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Tourism Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960173/?utm_source=GNW
4 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.1% over the period 2020-2027.Domestic Sports Tourism, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 29.1% CAGR to reach US$5 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the International Sports Tourism segment is readjusted to a revised 32.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 61.5% share of the global Sports Tourism market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 38.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Sports Tourism market in the U.S. is estimated at US$619.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.66% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.3 Trillion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 38.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25% and 28.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.3 Trillion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 371-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • BAC Sport Limited
  • Fanatic Sports Pvt. Ltd.
  • Great Atlantic Sports Travel
  • ITC Sports Travel
  • Sports Tours India
  • Sports Tours International Limited
  • Sportsnet Holidays
  • TUI AG
  • Victory Sports Tours




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960173/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sports Tourism Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 2: World Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Domestic Sports
Tourism by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 5: World Historic Review for Domestic Sports Tourism by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Domestic Sports Tourism
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for International
Sports Tourism by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Trillion for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 8: World Historic Review for International Sports Tourism
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for International Sports
Tourism by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Soccer Tourism by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 11: World Historic Review for Soccer Tourism by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Soccer Tourism by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Tennis Tourism by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 14: World Historic Review for Tennis Tourism by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Tennis Tourism by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cricket Tourism
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 17: World Historic Review for Cricket Tourism by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cricket Tourism by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Sports
Tourism by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Sports Tourism by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Sports Tourism by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Active Sports
Tourism by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 23: World Historic Review for Active Sports Tourism by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Active Sports Tourism
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Passive Sports
Tourism by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 26: World Historic Review for Passive Sports Tourism by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Passive Sports Tourism
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sports Tourism Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism by
Type - Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports Tourism -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic Sports Tourism
and International Sports Tourism for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism by
Product - Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and
Other Sports Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Product -
Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other
Sports Tourism Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer Tourism,
Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other Sports Tourism for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism by
Industry Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports
Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Industry
Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports Tourism for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism
by Type - Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports
Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic Sports
Tourism and International Sports Tourism for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism
by Product - Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism
and Other Sports Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Product -
Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other
Sports Tourism Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer
Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other Sports
Tourism for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism
by Industry Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports
Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Industry
Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports Tourism for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism by
Type - Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports Tourism -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic Sports
Tourism and International Sports Tourism for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism by
Product - Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and
Other Sports Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Product -
Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other
Sports Tourism Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer
Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other Sports
Tourism for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism by
Industry Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports
Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Industry
Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports Tourism for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

CHINA
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism by
Type - Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports Tourism -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 56: China Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic Sports
Tourism and International Sports Tourism for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism by
Product - Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and
Other Sports Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 59: China Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Product -
Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other
Sports Tourism Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer
Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other Sports
Tourism for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism by
Industry Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports
Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 62: China Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Industry
Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports Tourism for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sports Tourism Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism
by Type - Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports
Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic Sports
Tourism and International Sports Tourism for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism
by Product - Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism
and Other Sports Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Product -
Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other
Sports Tourism Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer
Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other Sports
Tourism for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism
by Industry Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports
Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Industry
Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports Tourism for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism
by Type - Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports
Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 77: France Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic Sports
Tourism and International Sports Tourism for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism
by Product - Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism
and Other Sports Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 80: France Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Product -
Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other
Sports Tourism Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer
Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other Sports
Tourism for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism
by Industry Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports
Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 83: France Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Industry
Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports Tourism for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism
by Type - Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports
Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic Sports
Tourism and International Sports Tourism for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism
by Product - Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism
and Other Sports Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Product -
Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other
Sports Tourism Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer
Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other Sports
Tourism for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism
by Industry Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports
Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Industry Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports
Tourism Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports Tourism for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

ITALY
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism by
Type - Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports Tourism -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic Sports
Tourism and International Sports Tourism for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism by
Product - Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and
Other Sports Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Product -
Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other
Sports Tourism Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer
Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other Sports
Tourism for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism
by Industry Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports
Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Industry
Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports Tourism for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism by
Type - Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports Tourism -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 104: UK Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic Sports Tourism
and International Sports Tourism for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism by
Product - Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and
Other Sports Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 107: UK Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Product -
Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other
Sports Tourism Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer Tourism,
Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other Sports Tourism for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism by
Industry Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports
Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 110: UK Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Industry
Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports Tourism for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism
by Type - Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports
Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic Sports
Tourism and International Sports Tourism for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027

Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism
by Product - Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism
and Other Sports Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Product -
Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other
Sports Tourism Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer
Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other Sports
Tourism for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism
by Industry Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports
Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Industry
Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports Tourism for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism
by Type - Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports
Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic Sports
Tourism and International Sports Tourism for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027

Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism
by Product - Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism
and Other Sports Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Product -
Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other
Sports Tourism Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer
Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other Sports
Tourism for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Sports Tourism
by Industry Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports
Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Industry Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports
Tourism Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports Tourism for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Tourism by Type - Domestic Sports Tourism and International
Sports Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Type - Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports Tourism
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports
Tourism by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports Tourism for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Tourism by Product - Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket
Tourism and Other Sports Tourism - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Product - Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and
Other Sports Tourism Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports
Tourism by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Soccer Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Cricket Tourism and Other
Sports Tourism for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 136: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Tourism by Industry Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and
Passive Sports Tourism - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 137: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Industry Vertical - Active Sports Tourism and Passive Sports
Tourism Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports
Tourism by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960173/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001