Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Industry

Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market to Reach $96. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks estimated at US$54. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$96.
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sports/Energy Drinks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$71.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sports Nutrition segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR
The Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
Sports/Energy Foods Segment to Record 9.8% CAGR
In the global Sports/Energy Foods segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 311-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Abbott Nutrition
- Ajinomoto Company
- Clif Bar & Company
- Coca-Cola Co.,
- CytoSport, Inc.
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc.
- Glanbia Plc
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- GNC Holdings, Inc.
- Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.
- Meiji Co., Ltd.
- MusclePharm
- Nature`s Bounty, Inc.
- Nestlé SA
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Post Holdings, Inc.
- Red Bull GmbH
- Rockstar Inc.
- The Balance Bar Company
- Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc.
- Weider Global Nutrition, LLC
- Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks: Nutritional Intervention for
Performance Enhancement
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Challenges
Recent Market Activity
Focus on Health and Sports as a Vital Component of Contemporary
Wellness-Related Lifestyles of All Age Groups: The Fundamental
Growth Driver
Progressive Consumers: The Window to the Future of Sports
Nutrition Foods and Drinks
Convergence of Health, Wellness, and Sustainability
Influence of Gen Z on the Marketplace
Nutrition as an Essential Building Block for Performance
Improvement Drives Widespread Adoption by Sports Enthusiasts
Sports Nutrition Products: Important Trends Summarized
Sport Nutrition Represents a Global Phenomenon
Protein Remains the Key Ingredient
Acceptance among Mainstream Consumers
Exponential Growth of Fitness Centers and Health Clubs
Emerging Popularity of Non-Protein Products
Increasing Contribution of Non-Conventional Users
Women Going Places
Convenience Play a Major Role
Exponential Increase in Urbanization
Internet Emerge as an Effective Sales Channel
Inflow of Counterfeit Products
Ever Changing Flavor Trends
Notable Food and Nutrition Trends
Global Market Outlook
Sports and Energy Drinks Dominate the Market
Developed Countries are Major Revenue Contributors, While
Developing Markets Drive Market Growth
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Nutrition (USA)
Ajinomoto Company (Japan)
Clif Bar & Company (USA)
Coca-Cola Co. (USA)
Monster Beverage Corporation (USA)
CytoSport, Inc. (USA)
Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (USA)
Glanbia Plc (Ireland)
Glanbia Nutritionals Limited (UK)
Optimum Nutrition Inc. (USA)
GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK)
GNC Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd. (UK)
Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)
MusclePharm (USA)
Nature’s Bounty, Inc. (USA)
Nestl’e SA (Switzerland)
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
PepsiCo Inc. (USA)
The Quaker Oats Company, Inc. (USA)
Post Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Red Bull GmbH (Austria)
Rockstar Inc. (USA)
The Balance Bar Company (USA)
Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Vitaco Health Ltd. (Australia)
Weider Global Nutrition, LLC (USA)
Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Blurring of the Lines between Sports Nutrition and Standard
Health & Wellness Foods Drive Strong Market Growth
Focus on Functional Sports Nutrition Foods and Beverages
Notable Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks for Enhanced Health
and Wellness
Coconut Water
Baobab Fruit
Beetroot
Milk
Need for Quick Meal Replacement, Healthy Snack and a Refreshing
Beverage Boosts Demand from Non-Athletes
Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging
Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products
Protein Trend Moves from Niche to Mainstream
Shift to Plant-based Protein Aid Market Growth
Increasing Number of Health Clubs, Fitness Centers, and
Recreational Outfits Sustain Dominance of Sports and Energy
Drinks
Recent Trends in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market
Sports & Energy Drinks: Always Youthful
Sweetener Trends in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market
Health Issues to Lower Demand for Sugar-Sweetened Products
Top 10 Claims of Product Launches in the Global Sports & Energy
Drinks Market
Sugar-Free Energy Drinks Swarm the Market
Strong Demand for Healthy Beverages Signal Opportunities for
Sports and Energy Drinks
Demand for Nutritional and Performance Drinks Exceeds Weight
Loss Drinks
Focus on Consumer Preferences
Key Considerations
Focus of Young Women on Sports and Fitness Due to Increasing
Spending Power and Delayed Motherhood Benefit Market Expansion
Large Number of Women Adopt Fitness, Sports Nutrition and
Wearable Technology
Growing Acceptance of Health Foods & Beverages Among Women
Growing Interest in Indulgent, Nutritious, and Convenient On-
the-go Snacks Drive Demand for Nutrition Bars
Recent Trends in Nutrition Bars
Functional Snack Bars: Simplicity Emerges as the New Norm
PowerBar Shows the Way
Potential Substitutes: A Threat to Energy Bars?
Demand for Natural, Clinically-Proven Ingredients Witness an
Upward Trend
Ingredients Remain Hot Topic in Sports Nutrition Arena
Use of Natural Ingredients in Sports Drinks
Changing Face of Sports Drink Formulations
Creatine, Ribose, and CoQ10: Important Ingredients in Products
Meant for Pre-Workout
Astaxanthin: A Natural and Sustainable Ingredient
Caffeine: Always Making News
Protein Blends: The Latest Fad!
Peptan® Collagen Peptide: The New Protein Ingredient Finds
Acceptance in Sport Nutrition Products
Lack of Proper Knowledge about Children’s Sports Nutrition
Needs Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Aging population
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Sports/Energy Drinks (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Sports/Energy Drinks (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Sports/Energy Drinks (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Sports Nutrition (Product Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Sports Nutrition (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Sports Nutrition (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Sports/Energy Foods (Product Segment) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Sports/Energy Foods (Product Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Sports/Energy Foods (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in the
United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 18: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Sports Nutrition Foods and
Drinks: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 29: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in France by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: French Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Sports Nutrition Foods and
Drinks: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 45: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 47: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in Russia by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2020-2027
Table 50: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 53: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 63: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 66: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sports Nutrition
Foods and Drinks: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Foods and
Drinks Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 71: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks
Marketby Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 77: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in Argentina
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in Brazil by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Sports Nutrition Foods and
Drinks Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in Rest of
Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Sports Nutrition Foods and
Drinks Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks
Historic Marketby Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 93: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product
Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 98: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in Israel in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks
Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Sports Nutrition Foods and
Drinks Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Sports Nutrition Foods and
Drinks Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Sports Nutrition Foods and
Drinks Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 110: Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market in Africa
by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 111: African Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 170
