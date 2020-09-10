Global Sports Food Industry

Global Sports Food Market to Reach $104. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sports Food estimated at US$70. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$104.
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Protein Sports Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$34.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Energy Sports Food segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Sports Food market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Pre-workout Sports Food Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR
In the global Pre-workout Sports Food segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 400-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.
- General Mills, Inc.
- Glanbia PLC
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- GNC Holdings, Inc.
- Monster Beverage Corporation
- Nestle SA
- Red Bull GmbH
- The Coca-Cola Company
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sports Food Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sports Food Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Sports Food Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Sports Food Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Protein Sports Food (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Protein Sports Food (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Protein Sports Food (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Energy Sports Food (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Energy Sports Food (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Energy Sports Food (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Pre-workout Sports Food (Product Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Pre-workout Sports Food (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Pre-workout Sports Food (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Rehydration Sports Food (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Rehydration Sports Food (Product Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Rehydration Sports Food (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Meal replacement Sports Food (Product Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Meal replacement Sports Food (Product Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Meal replacement Sports Food (Product Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Male (Gender) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Male (Gender) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Male (Gender) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Female (Gender) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Female (Gender) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Female (Gender) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Drug Stores (Distribution Channel) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Drug Stores (Distribution Channel) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Drug Stores (Distribution Channel) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets (Distribution Channel)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets (Distribution Channel)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 33: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets (Distribution Channel)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Online Stores (Distribution Channel) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 35: Online Stores (Distribution Channel) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Online Stores (Distribution Channel) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Convenience Stores (Distribution Channel) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Convenience Stores (Distribution Channel) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Convenience Stores (Distribution Channel) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sports Food Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Sports Food Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Sports Food Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Sports Food Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Sports Food Market in the United States by Gender:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Sports Food Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: Sports Food Market in the United States by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 48: United States Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Sports Food Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Sports Food Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Canadian Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Canadian Sports Food Historic Market Review by Gender
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 54: Sports Food Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Gender for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Canadian Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Canadian Sports Food Historic Market Review by
Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 57: Sports Food Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Market for Sports Food: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Sports Food Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Sports Food Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Market for Sports Food: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gender for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Sports Food Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Gender for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Sports Food Market Share Analysis by Gender:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Market for Sports Food: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Sports Food Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Sports Food Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Sports Food Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Sports Food Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Chinese Sports Food Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Gender for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Gender: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Sports Food Market by Gender: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Chinese Sports Food Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Sports Food Market by Distribution Channel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sports Food Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 76: European Sports Food Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 77: Sports Food Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: European Sports Food Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Sports Food Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Gender: 2020-2027
Table 83: Sports Food Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Gender: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: European Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: European Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 86: Sports Food Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: European Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 88: Sports Food Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: French Sports Food Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Sports Food Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Sports Food Market in France by Gender: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: French Sports Food Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Gender: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Sports Food Market Share Analysis by Gender:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Sports Food Market in France by Distribution Channel:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 95: French Sports Food Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Sports Food Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 97: Sports Food Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: German Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Sports Food Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gender for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: German Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Gender: 2012-2019
Table 102: German Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by Gender:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Sports Food Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: German Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 105: German Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 106: Italian Sports Food Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Sports Food Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Italian Sports Food Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Gender for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Gender: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Sports Food Market by Gender: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Italian Sports Food Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 114: Italian Sports Food Market by Distribution Channel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Sports Food: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Sports Food Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Sports Food Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Sports Food: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gender for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Sports Food Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Gender for the Period
2012-2019
Table 120: United Kingdom Sports Food Market Share Analysis by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Sports Food: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Sports Food Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 123: United Kingdom Sports Food Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 124: Spanish Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Spanish Sports Food Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Sports Food Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Spanish Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Spanish Sports Food Historic Market Review by Gender
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 129: Sports Food Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Gender for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Spanish Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Spanish Sports Food Historic Market Review by
Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 132: Sports Food Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 133: Russian Sports Food Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Sports Food Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 135: Russian Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Russian Sports Food Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Sports Food Market in Russia by Gender: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 138: Russian Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Russian Sports Food Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Sports Food Market in Russia by Distribution
Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 141: Russian Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 142: Rest of Europe Sports Food Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Sports Food Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe Sports Food Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gender: 2020-2027
Table 146: Sports Food Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Gender: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Rest of Europe Sports Food Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 149: Sports Food Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Europe Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 151: Asia-Pacific Sports Food Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 152: Sports Food Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Sports Food Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Sports Food Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Sports Food Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Sports Food Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Sports Food Market in Asia-Pacific by Gender:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Sports Food Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Gender: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Sports Food Market Share Analysis by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Sports Food Market in Asia-Pacific by Distribution
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Sports Food Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Sports Food Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 163: Sports Food Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Australian Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Sports Food Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gender for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Australian Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Gender: 2012-2019
Table 168: Australian Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Sports Food Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Australian Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 171: Australian Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 172: Indian Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Indian Sports Food Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Sports Food Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: Indian Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Indian Sports Food Historic Market Review by Gender
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Sports Food Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Gender for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: Indian Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Indian Sports Food Historic Market Review by
Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Sports Food Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 181: Sports Food Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 183: Sports Food Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Sports Food Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gender for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Gender: 2012-2019
Table 186: Sports Food Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Sports Food Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: South Korean Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 189: Sports Food Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sports Food: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Sports Food Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sports Food Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sports Food: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gender for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Sports Food Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Gender for the Period
2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sports Food Market Share
Analysis by Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sports Food: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Sports Food Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sports Food Market Share
Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 199: Latin American Sports Food Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 200: Sports Food Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Sports Food Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Latin American Sports Food Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Sports Food Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Latin American Sports Food Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Gender for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Gender: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Sports Food Market by Gender:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 208: Latin American Sports Food Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 210: Latin American Sports Food Market by Distribution
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 211: Argentinean Sports Food Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 212: Sports Food Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Argentinean Sports Food Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gender: 2020-2027
Table 215: Sports Food Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Gender: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 216: Argentinean Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Argentinean Sports Food Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 218: Sports Food Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 219: Argentinean Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 220: Sports Food Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Sports Food Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Sports Food Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Sports Food Market in Brazil by Gender: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Brazilian Sports Food Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Gender: 2012-2019
Table 225: Brazilian Sports Food Market Share Analysis by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Sports Food Market in Brazil by Distribution
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Brazilian Sports Food Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 228: Brazilian Sports Food Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 229: Sports Food Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 230: Mexican Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 231: Mexican Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Sports Food Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gender for the Period
2020-2027
Table 233: Mexican Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Gender: 2012-2019
Table 234: Mexican Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Sports Food Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 236: Mexican Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 237: Mexican Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Sports Food Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 239: Sports Food Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Sports Food Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Sports Food Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: Sports Food Market in Rest of Latin America by
Gender: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 243: Rest of Latin America Sports Food Market Share
Breakdown by Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Sports Food Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to
2027
Table 245: Sports Food Market in Rest of Latin America by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 246: Rest of Latin America Sports Food Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 247: The Middle East Sports Food Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 248: Sports Food Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 249: The Middle East Sports Food Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 250: The Middle East Sports Food Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 251: The Middle East Sports Food Historic Market by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 252: Sports Food Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 253: The Middle East Sports Food Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to 2027
Table 254: The Middle East Sports Food Historic Market by
Gender in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 255: Sports Food Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Gender for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 256: The Middle East Sports Food Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 257: The Middle East Sports Food Historic Market by
Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 258: Sports Food Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 259: Iranian Market for Sports Food: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 260: Sports Food Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 261: Iranian Sports Food Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 262: Iranian Market for Sports Food: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gender for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 263: Sports Food Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Gender for the Period 2012-2019
Table 264: Iranian Sports Food Market Share Analysis by Gender:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 265: Iranian Market for Sports Food: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 266: Sports Food Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019
Table 267: Iranian Sports Food Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 268: Israeli Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 269: Sports Food Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 270: Israeli Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by
