Global Sports Food Market to Reach $104. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sports Food estimated at US$70. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$104.

New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Food Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961162/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Protein Sports Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$34.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Energy Sports Food segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Sports Food market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Pre-workout Sports Food Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR



In the global Pre-workout Sports Food segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 400-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Glanbia PLC

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

GNC Holdings, Inc.

Monster Beverage Corporation

Nestle SA

Red Bull GmbH

The Coca-Cola Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961162/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sports Food Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sports Food Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Sports Food Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Sports Food Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Protein Sports Food (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Protein Sports Food (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Protein Sports Food (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Energy Sports Food (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Energy Sports Food (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Energy Sports Food (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Pre-workout Sports Food (Product Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Pre-workout Sports Food (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Pre-workout Sports Food (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Rehydration Sports Food (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Rehydration Sports Food (Product Type) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Rehydration Sports Food (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Meal replacement Sports Food (Product Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Meal replacement Sports Food (Product Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Meal replacement Sports Food (Product Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Male (Gender) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Male (Gender) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Male (Gender) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Female (Gender) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Female (Gender) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Female (Gender) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Drug Stores (Distribution Channel) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Drug Stores (Distribution Channel) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Drug Stores (Distribution Channel) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets (Distribution Channel)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets (Distribution Channel)

Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 33: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets (Distribution Channel)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Online Stores (Distribution Channel) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 35: Online Stores (Distribution Channel) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Online Stores (Distribution Channel) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Convenience Stores (Distribution Channel) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Convenience Stores (Distribution Channel) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Convenience Stores (Distribution Channel) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sports Food Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Sports Food Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Sports Food Market in the United States by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Sports Food Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Sports Food Market in the United States by Gender:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Sports Food Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Sports Food Market in the United States by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 48: United States Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Sports Food Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Sports Food Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Canadian Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Canadian Sports Food Historic Market Review by Gender

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: Sports Food Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Gender for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Canadian Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Canadian Sports Food Historic Market Review by

Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 57: Sports Food Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japanese Market for Sports Food: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Sports Food Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Sports Food Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Market for Sports Food: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gender for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Sports Food Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Gender for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese Sports Food Market Share Analysis by Gender:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Market for Sports Food: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Sports Food Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Japanese Sports Food Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 67: Chinese Sports Food Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Sports Food Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Chinese Sports Food Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Gender for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Gender: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Sports Food Market by Gender: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Chinese Sports Food Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Sports Food Market by Distribution Channel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sports Food Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 76: European Sports Food Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 77: Sports Food Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: European Sports Food Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Sports Food Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Gender: 2020-2027



Table 83: Sports Food Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Gender: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: European Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: European Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 86: Sports Food Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: European Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: Sports Food Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: French Sports Food Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Sports Food Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Sports Food Market in France by Gender: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: French Sports Food Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Gender: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Sports Food Market Share Analysis by Gender:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Sports Food Market in France by Distribution Channel:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: French Sports Food Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 96: French Sports Food Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Sports Food Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: German Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Sports Food Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gender for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: German Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Gender: 2012-2019



Table 102: German Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by Gender:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Sports Food Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: German Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 105: German Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italian Sports Food Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Sports Food Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Italian Sports Food Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Gender for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Gender: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Sports Food Market by Gender: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Italian Sports Food Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 114: Italian Sports Food Market by Distribution Channel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Sports Food: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Sports Food Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 117: United Kingdom Sports Food Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Sports Food: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gender for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Sports Food Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Gender for the Period

2012-2019



Table 120: United Kingdom Sports Food Market Share Analysis by

Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Sports Food: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Sports Food Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 123: United Kingdom Sports Food Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 124: Spanish Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Spanish Sports Food Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Sports Food Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Spanish Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Spanish Sports Food Historic Market Review by Gender

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 129: Sports Food Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Gender for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Spanish Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Spanish Sports Food Historic Market Review by

Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 132: Sports Food Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 133: Russian Sports Food Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Sports Food Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 135: Russian Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Russian Sports Food Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Sports Food Market in Russia by Gender: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 138: Russian Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Russian Sports Food Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Sports Food Market in Russia by Distribution

Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 141: Russian Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 142: Rest of Europe Sports Food Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Sports Food Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Europe Sports Food Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Gender: 2020-2027



Table 146: Sports Food Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Gender: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Rest of Europe Sports Food Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 149: Sports Food Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Europe Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 151: Asia-Pacific Sports Food Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 152: Sports Food Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Sports Food Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Sports Food Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Sports Food Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Sports Food Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Sports Food Market in Asia-Pacific by Gender:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Sports Food Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Gender: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Sports Food Market Share Analysis by

Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Sports Food Market in Asia-Pacific by Distribution

Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Asia-Pacific Sports Food Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Sports Food Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 163: Sports Food Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Australian Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Australian Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Sports Food Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gender for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Australian Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Gender: 2012-2019



Table 168: Australian Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Sports Food Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Australian Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 171: Australian Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 172: Indian Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Indian Sports Food Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Sports Food Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: Indian Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Indian Sports Food Historic Market Review by Gender

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Sports Food Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Gender for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: Indian Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Indian Sports Food Historic Market Review by

Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Sports Food Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 181: Sports Food Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 183: Sports Food Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Sports Food Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gender for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Gender: 2012-2019



Table 186: Sports Food Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Sports Food Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: South Korean Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 189: Sports Food Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sports Food: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Sports Food Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sports Food Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sports Food: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gender for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Sports Food Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Gender for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sports Food Market Share

Analysis by Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sports Food: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Sports Food Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sports Food Market Share

Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 199: Latin American Sports Food Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 200: Sports Food Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Sports Food Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Latin American Sports Food Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Sports Food Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 205: Latin American Sports Food Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Gender for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Gender: 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Sports Food Market by Gender:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 208: Latin American Sports Food Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 210: Latin American Sports Food Market by Distribution

Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 211: Argentinean Sports Food Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 212: Sports Food Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Argentinean Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Argentinean Sports Food Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Gender: 2020-2027



Table 215: Sports Food Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Gender: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 216: Argentinean Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Argentinean Sports Food Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 218: Sports Food Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 219: Argentinean Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 220: Sports Food Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 221: Brazilian Sports Food Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 222: Brazilian Sports Food Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Sports Food Market in Brazil by Gender: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Brazilian Sports Food Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Gender: 2012-2019



Table 225: Brazilian Sports Food Market Share Analysis by

Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Sports Food Market in Brazil by Distribution

Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Brazilian Sports Food Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 228: Brazilian Sports Food Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 229: Sports Food Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 230: Mexican Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 231: Mexican Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Sports Food Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gender for the Period

2020-2027



Table 233: Mexican Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Gender: 2012-2019



Table 234: Mexican Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Sports Food Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 236: Mexican Sports Food Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 237: Mexican Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Sports Food Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 239: Sports Food Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 240: Rest of Latin America Sports Food Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Rest of Latin America Sports Food Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: Sports Food Market in Rest of Latin America by

Gender: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 243: Rest of Latin America Sports Food Market Share

Breakdown by Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: Rest of Latin America Sports Food Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to

2027



Table 245: Sports Food Market in Rest of Latin America by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 246: Rest of Latin America Sports Food Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 247: The Middle East Sports Food Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 248: Sports Food Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 249: The Middle East Sports Food Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 250: The Middle East Sports Food Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 251: The Middle East Sports Food Historic Market by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 252: Sports Food Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 253: The Middle East Sports Food Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to 2027



Table 254: The Middle East Sports Food Historic Market by

Gender in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 255: Sports Food Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Gender for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 256: The Middle East Sports Food Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 257: The Middle East Sports Food Historic Market by

Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 258: Sports Food Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 259: Iranian Market for Sports Food: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 260: Sports Food Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 261: Iranian Sports Food Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 262: Iranian Market for Sports Food: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gender for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 263: Sports Food Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Gender for the Period 2012-2019



Table 264: Iranian Sports Food Market Share Analysis by Gender:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 265: Iranian Market for Sports Food: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 266: Sports Food Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019



Table 267: Iranian Sports Food Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 268: Israeli Sports Food Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 269: Sports Food Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 270: Israeli Sports Food Market Share Breakdown by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961162/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



