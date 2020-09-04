Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market to Reach $93. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sports and Energy Drinks estimated at US$53. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93.

New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports and Energy Drinks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817604/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.2% over the period 2020-2027. Sports Drink, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.7% CAGR and reach US$58.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Energy Drink segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR



The Sports and Energy Drinks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 313-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Nutrition

AJE

Britvic PLC

Champion Nutrition Inc.

Monster Beverage Corporation

PepsiCo, Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Rockstar, Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817604/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sports and Energy Drinks Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sports and Energy Drinks Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Sports and Energy Drinks Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Sports Drink (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Sports Drink (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Sports Drink (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Energy Drink (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Energy Drink (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Energy Drink (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Retail (Distribution Channel) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Retail (Distribution Channel) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Retail (Distribution Channel) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: On Trade (Distribution Channel) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: On Trade (Distribution Channel) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: On Trade (Distribution Channel) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Vending Machine (Distribution Channel) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Vending Machine (Distribution Channel) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Vending Machine (Distribution Channel) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Other Distribution Channels (Distribution Channel)

World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Distribution Channels (Distribution Channel)

Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Distribution Channels (Distribution Channel)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in the United States

by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 27: United States Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Sports and Energy Drinks Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Sports and Energy Drinks Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: Canadian Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market

Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012,

2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Sports and Energy Drinks: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Market for Sports and Energy Drinks: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Sports and Energy Drinks Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Sports and Energy Drinks Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Sports and Energy Drinks Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Sports and Energy Drinks Market by

Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sports and Energy Drinks Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Sports and Energy Drinks Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Sports and Energy Drinks Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Sports and Energy Drinks Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 53: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Europe in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in France by

Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share Analysis

by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Sports and Energy Drinks Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Sports and Energy Drinks Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Sports and Energy Drinks Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Sports and Energy Drinks Market by

Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Sports and Energy Drinks:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Sports and Energy Drinks:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Sports and Energy Drinks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Sports and Energy Drinks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market

Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012,

2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Sports and Energy Drinks Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Sports and Energy Drinks Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Russia by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2020-2027



Table 95: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 98: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Sports and Energy Drinks Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Asia-Pacific by

Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Sports and Energy Drinks Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Sports and Energy Drinks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Sports and Energy Drinks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market

Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012,

2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Sports and Energy Drinks Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Sports and Energy Drinks Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2012-2019



Table 123: Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sports and Energy

Drinks: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sports and Energy

Drinks: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Sports and Energy Drinks Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Sports and Energy Drinks Market by

Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 140: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2020-2027



Table 143: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Brazil by

Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Sports and Energy Drinks

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 158: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Sports and Energy Drinks

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Sports and Energy Drinks

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Rest of Latin

America by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Sports and Energy Drinks

Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 164: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Sports and Energy Drinks Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 169: The Middle East Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Sports and Energy Drinks Historic

Market by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Sports and Energy Drinks: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Market for Sports and Energy Drinks: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Sports and Energy Drinks Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Sports and Energy Drinks Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 182: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Israel in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Sports and Energy Drinks Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Sports and Energy Drinks Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Sports and Energy Drinks Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Sports and Energy Drinks Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Sports and Energy Drinks Market by

Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Sports and Energy Drinks

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Sports and Energy Drinks

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel: 2012-2019



Table 195: Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Sports and Energy Drinks

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Sports and Energy Drinks

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Sports and Energy Drinks Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Sports and Energy Drinks Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to

2027



Table 206: Sports and Energy Drinks Market in Africa by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 207: African Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 76

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817604/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



