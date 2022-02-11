The global Sports composites market size is projected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2021 to USD 5.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2021 and 2026

ReportLinker

Carbon fibers are fibers about 5–10 micrometres in diameter and composed mostly of carbon atoms. Sports composites are novel materials comprising mixtures of fibers and resins. In sports composites, fibers are reinforced and are used to fortify the matrix in terms of strength and stiffness.

These are used for manufacturing sports goods such as golf clubsgolf sticks, skies & snowboards, hockey sticks, rackets, fishing rods, and bicycles, among others. The use of composites in the sporting & recreation applications increases performance because they provide density and stiffness to sports goods which other traditional metals cannot provide. In addition, due to their anisotropic nature they reduce weight and increase the stiffness of the sports goods or equipment.



Carbon fiber to register higher CAGR during the forecast period

Carbon fiber composites are the fastest-growing sports composites in terms of volume.This high growth can be attributed to the high strength and lightweight properties of carbon fiber.



In addition, reinforcement of carbon fiber in applications such as golf sticks, rackets, skis & snowboards, hockey sticks, fishing rods, and bicycles provides high performance, strength, and stiffness.



Epoxy resins to grow at the fastest rate between 2021 and 2026.

Epoxy resins are a type of thermoset resins known for their excellent mechanical, electrical, and high heat resistance properties.Epoxy resins are also available in a wide range of curing agent variations.



They have better physical, mechanical, adhesion properties, and low shrinkage than other resins. High toughness, impact strength, and moisture resistance are obtained by combining carbon or glass fibers with epoxy resins as a matrix to produce a wide range of sports composites.



Bicycle application to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

The use of carbon fiber in the production of bicycle frames provides various performance characteristics such as lightness, rigidity, durability, and shock absorption.Besides weight savings, carbon fiber frames provide better fatigue resistance, resistance to corrosion, and improved ride quality.



The fabrication of composites offers variations over the length of the tube, providing different fiber angles, different layer thicknesses, and different combinations of materials.Therefore, the properties of the end product made from composites can be tailored to specifications.



Further, all solid pieces that do not move in bicycles can be made out of carbon composites. For example, the front fork, handlebar, stem, seat post, saddle, crank, chain ring, seat collar, and gears.

