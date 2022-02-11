The global Sports composites market size is projected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2021 to USD 5.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2021 and 2026

Carbon fibers are fibers about 5–10 micrometres in diameter and composed mostly of carbon atoms. Sports composites are novel materials comprising mixtures of fibers and resins. In sports composites, fibers are reinforced and are used to fortify the matrix in terms of strength and stiffness.

These are used for manufacturing sports goods such as golf clubsgolf sticks, skies & snowboards, hockey sticks, rackets, fishing rods, and bicycles, among others. The use of composites in the sporting & recreation applications increases performance because they provide density and stiffness to sports goods which other traditional metals cannot provide. In addition, due to their anisotropic nature they reduce weight and increase the stiffness of the sports goods or equipment.

Carbon fiber to register higher CAGR during the forecast period
Carbon fiber composites are the fastest-growing sports composites in terms of volume.This high growth can be attributed to the high strength and lightweight properties of carbon fiber.

In addition, reinforcement of carbon fiber in applications such as golf sticks, rackets, skis & snowboards, hockey sticks, fishing rods, and bicycles provides high performance, strength, and stiffness.

Epoxy resins to grow at the fastest rate between 2021 and 2026.
Epoxy resins are a type of thermoset resins known for their excellent mechanical, electrical, and high heat resistance properties.Epoxy resins are also available in a wide range of curing agent variations.

They have better physical, mechanical, adhesion properties, and low shrinkage than other resins. High toughness, impact strength, and moisture resistance are obtained by combining carbon or glass fibers with epoxy resins as a matrix to produce a wide range of sports composites.

Bicycle application to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period
The use of carbon fiber in the production of bicycle frames provides various performance characteristics such as lightness, rigidity, durability, and shock absorption.Besides weight savings, carbon fiber frames provide better fatigue resistance, resistance to corrosion, and improved ride quality.

The fabrication of composites offers variations over the length of the tube, providing different fiber angles, different layer thicknesses, and different combinations of materials.Therefore, the properties of the end product made from composites can be tailored to specifications.

Further, all solid pieces that do not move in bicycles can be made out of carbon composites. For example, the front fork, handlebar, stem, seat post, saddle, crank, chain ring, seat collar, and gears.
This study has been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:
• By Company Type- Tier 1- 69%, Tier 2- 23%, and Tier 3- 8%
• By Designation- C Level- 23%, Director Level- 37%, and Others- 40%
• By Region- North America- 32%, Europe- 21%, Asia Pacific (APAC) - 28%, Latin America-7%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-12%,

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:
• Amer Sports (Finland)
• ALDILA, Inc. (US)
• Rossignol (France)
• Newell Brands (US)
• Ficher Sports (Austria)
• Topkey Corporation (Taiwan)
• Fujikura Composites (Japan)
• Callway Golf (US)
• True Temper (US)
• Prokennex (Taiwan)
• Toray Industries (Japan)
• Teijin Ltd. (Japan)
• Hexion Inc. (US)
• SGL Carbon (Germany)
• Dupont De Nemours, Inc. (US)

Research Coverage
This report covers the global Sports composites market and forecasts the market size until 2031.It includes the following market segmentation – Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Polypropylene, Others) Fiber Type (Carbon, Glass, Others), Application (Golf Sticks, Hockey Sticks, Rackets, Bicycles, Skis & Snowboards, Others) and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, have been discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global sports composites market.

Key benefits of buying the report:

The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the global sports composites market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions.
2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the Sports composites market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
3. This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, expansion and acquisition.

Reasons to buy the report:
The report will help leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall Sports composites market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.
