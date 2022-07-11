Global Sport Tourism Market Report 2022: Destination Case Studies, Advertising Activity and Focus on Major Upcoming Sport Events in 2023-2025

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sport Tourism Market Trend and Analysis of Traveller Types, Key Destinations, Challenges and Opportunities, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An analysis of sport tourists, key trends, past events, future events, destination case studies, advertising activity, challenges and opportunities

Key Highlights

  • Due to the high-profile type of sporting events that this type of sport tourist attends, the cost of the sport event tickets they pay for usually comes at a premium, as demand is extremely high. For example, the average ticket price in the secondary market for The Super Bowl in 2022 was $8,869, which meant the 2022 edition of this event had the highest average for secondary market tickets in the history of the Super Bowl. This means that US sport event tourists that have traveled from different states for the event could easily spend over $10,000 dollars for the entire touristic experience, when factoring in transportation, lodging, and other secondary activities such as consuming food and beverages.

  • According to the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, The Australian Open injected AUD387.7 million ($290.2 million) into the Victorian economy in 2020, which illustrates how important the tournament is for all tourism related businesses operating in the area. Attendance for the event in 2022 was at 42.7% of 2020 levels, which shows that the 2022 edition could have injected over AUD150 million ($112.3 million) into the Victorian economy. However, the vast majority of attendees for the event would have been domestic in 2022, which creates significantly less value for the destination. According to the analyst average domestic tourism expenditure per Australian is projected to be $262.40 in 2022, while average expenditure per international tourist in Australia for 2022 is forecast to be $2,799.

  • Qatar Airways views sports sponsorship as a platform to enhance its brand positioning. The airline attempts to align itself with prestigious soccer clubs and organizations with international popularity, allowing for maximum exposure. Soccer accounted for 97% of Qatar Airways' entire sports sponsorship spend. By sponsoring a sport which has a worldwide following, Qatar and its flagship airline are now in the minds of travelers from across the globe

Report Scope

This key trends report provides valuable insight in to sport tourism. The four main types of sport tourist are profiled to inform marketing strategies, major trends impacting this type of tourism are assessed, past and future sport events are judged by their tourism impact, destination case studies are provided for valuable context, advertising activity demonstrates how specific tourism sectors are utilizing sport sponsorship, and the challenges and opportunities section forms recommendations for companies and destinations on how they can increase their presence within sport tourism.

Key Benefits:

  • Gain insight in to the different types of sport tourist.

  • Understand key themes currently impacting sport tourism.

  • Understand the tourism impact of major events.

  • Look at key sponsorship trends that are improving the visibility of tourism companies.

  • Gain a detailed understanding of the challenges and opportunities in this space.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview of sport tourism

  • Major upcoming sport events: 2023 - 2025

  • Sport tourists

  • Key trends

  • COVID-19

  • Niche sport tourism

  • ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance)

  • UEFA EURO 2020

  • 2022 Australian Open

  • FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

  • Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

  • Destination case studies

  • Global Sport Impact (GSI) Cities Index: 2022-2025

  • Paris and Beijing

  • Advertising activity

  • Hotel sector: Sponsorship

  • Airline sector: Sponsorship

  • Challenges and opportunities

Companies Mentioned

  • Delta Air Lines

  • Qatar Airways

  • Mandarin Oriental (Emirates Palace)

  • Accor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4f39

