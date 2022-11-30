Global Speech-to-text API Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2027

·26 min read
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Speech-to-text API estimated at US$2. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Speech-to-text API Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032977/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the period 2020-2027. Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.9% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 22% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $753 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR

The Speech-to-text API market in the U.S. is estimated at US$753 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.5% and 16.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)
Deepgram, Inc.
Google LLC
GoVivace Inc.
IBM Corporation
iFLYTEK
Microsoft Corporation
Nexmo
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Otter AI
Speechmatics (Cantab Research Limited)
Twilio Inc.
Verint Systems Inc.
Vocapia Research
Voci
Voicebase


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Speech-to-text API - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Large
Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Speech-to-text API Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare & Life Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Healthcare & Life Sciences
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Speech-to-text API Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and
SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Government & Defense Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Government & Defense
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and
SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Government & Defense Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Government & Defense
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Speech-to-text API Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and
SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Government & Defense Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Government & Defense
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Speech-to-text API Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and
SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Government & Defense Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Government & Defense
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Speech-to-text API Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and
SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Government & Defense Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Government & Defense
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Speech-to-text API Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and
SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Government & Defense Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Government & Defense
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Speech-to-text API Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and
SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Government & Defense Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Government & Defense
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and
SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Government & Defense Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Government & Defense
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Speech-to-text API Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and
SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Government & Defense Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Government & Defense
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speech-to-text API by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by
Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Speech-to-text
API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Government & Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Speech-to-text
API by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI,
IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences
and Government & Defense Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 127: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Government & Defense for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Speech-to-text API by Component - Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Speech-to-text
API by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

