Global Speech Analytics Market (2020 to 2025) - Rising Need to Predict Customer Intent and Monitor Agent Behavior Presents Opportunities

The "Speech Analytics Market by Component (Solutions (Indexing & Query, Speech Engine) and Services), Application (Customer Experience Management, Competitive Intelligence), Vertical, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report



The global speech analytics market is expected to grow from USD 1,525 million in 2020 to USD 3,822 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.



Speech analytics is a software tool that automates the overall process of delivering insights from customer interactions. It extracts valuable information from multiple customer conversations; decision-makers can use this real-time information to make better decisions. Nowadays, speech analytics solutions can sift through unstructured call data (human voice interactions) to identify the probable causes of failure and success, and identify relationships.



These solutions provide a complete analysis of the speaker separation, customer discontent, root-cause analysis, call-topic, and visual context for enhanced customer experience. Complex data ecosystem leading to data breaches and security issues, lack of skilled workforce to articulate business opportunities, and expensive integration of speech analytics solutions with other analytics solutions are one of the major challenges in the speech analytics market. Moreover, the need for integration with the prevailing system, and the inability to quantify Return on Investment (RoI) act as one of the key restraining factors in the market.

Among Solutions, the reporting and visualization tools segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By solution, the reporting and visualization tools segment is expected to account for a higher market share during the forecast period. This growth is expected to gain traction, as it combines desktop activity analytics with speech analytics solutions to better manage the agent's performance and deliver an enhanced customer experience. Speech analytics solutions comprise speech engines; indexing and query tools; reporting and visualization tools; workforce optimization; and others (emotion detection, root cause analysis, and quality management tools). These solutions help businesses maintain audit and compliance needs, and obtain the right insights on the right people at the right time. Most of these solutions are said to be easy to deploy and are feature-rich to address the rigors and requirements of communication centers. The solutions help to analyze all forms of audio - VoIP, analog, and digital telephony, and offer - support for a wide range of Private Branch Exchange (PBX) platforms, extensions, and IP switches. These processes help to derive meaningful data from customer conversations.

Among services, the managed services segment to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The services segment in the speech analytics market has been further divided into professional services and managed services. These services play a vital role in the functioning of speech analytics solutions. Speech analytics vendors require technical support services and consulting services to quickly and smoothly deploy their solutions in the market. These services help maximize the value of enterprise investments. Service providers ensure end-to-end deployment and maintenance of speech analytics solutions and address pre- and post-deployment queries.

Among applications, the competitive intelligence segment to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The speech analytics market is segmented on the basis of applications into customer experience management, call monitoring, agent performance monitoring, sales and marketing management, competitive intelligence, risk and compliance management, and others (business process management, and predictive analysis). These applications have made a huge difference in the way that contact centers connect and communicate, thus improving the performance of enterprises. Speech analytics solutions can transform an organization by providing many ways of ensuring that they are delivering a consistent quality of service and a secure experience at every customer touchpoint.

