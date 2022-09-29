The Global Specialty Yeast Market size is expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Specialty yeasts are all-natural additives that give food and feed products a stronger flavor character while also improving their nutritional profiles. Due to their perceived health benefits of having high nutritional values and antioxidant characteristics, they are suitable for a variety of applications in the food and beverage sectors.

Fresh yeast is used to extract specialty yeast. In general, the production of specialty yeast involves three steps: fermentation (yeast growth), disruption (cell breaking), and separation (to keep the soluble part).



The enzymes disassemble the yeast shell and break down the proteins, producing the specialized yeast products in the process. Yeast is a type of microbe which are single-celled fungus. The food and beverage sectors use yeast, which comes in around 1,500 different types. In food applications, such as sauces, snacks, seasoning, ready-to-eat meat, bread goods, alcohol, and functional meals, specialty yeasts are used.



The most popular type of yeast used for fermentation is Saccharomyces cerevisiae, which is also used to brew alcoholic beverages, especially beer and bread. Specialty yeast differs from fresh yeast in terms of its technical specifications and is composed of proteins, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates. Due to its distinctive flavor, specialty yeast is often employed in the food sector. Nowadays, specialty yeast can be found in many varieties.



Though, fortified and unfortified varieties are still the two most frequently used ones. In the Unfortified kind, there are no added vitamins or minerals. It only includes the vitamins and minerals that yeast cells naturally create as they expand. In the Fortified version additives like synthetic vitamins are employed to increase the number of nutrients. The list of ingredients also included any other additional vitamins.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The food supply chain was financially weakened further by the restricted labor movement, altered consumer demand, the closing of food manufacturing facilities, and restricted food trade laws. The outcome of drastic measures was a decline in yeast production as well. The pandemic changed people’s perspectives, leading them to opt for healthier choices. Customers raised concerns about a variety of fast foods, the immediate effect of which resulted in a sharp decline in bakery products as well. With the evolution of specialty yeast and its uses in the food sector, it can be said that the market will emerge and show positive growth.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Usage Of Specialty Yeast In The Food And Beverage Sector



The use of specialty yeast is increasing day by day. This is mainly because of the positive outcomes of numerous pieces of research that have been done on yeasts as an overall subject. In fact, most specialty yeasts have come into existence after their impacts were appreciated. Since they have the ability to enhance flavor, specialty yeast products including yeast extracts, yeast autolysates, and other yeast derivatives are utilized in food and beverage items. The uses of specialty yeast are even branching out to accommodate supplements and other functional foods category.



Rising Demand For Low Salt, No-Msg And Clean Label Products In Developed Countries



Specialty yeasts are among the food additives that are expanding quickly, gradually replacing artificial tastes like MSG to lower the glutamic acid and salt content of meals. The demand for low-salt and MSG-free foods has increased during the past ten years. Yeast extracts, which have the qualities of food flavor substances, are frequently replacing salt and MSG in processed food products. This trend has been growing primarily due to consumer health awareness and growing food security demand, which is also evident from the fact that specialty yeast ingredients can maintain a good flavor under very low-salt conditions.



Market Restraining Factors



Adverse Health Effects Of Yeast And Yeast Varieties



Since most varieties of specialty yeast are fortified, it leads to misconception measurements leading to an excess of some nutrition. The amount of dietary fiber that may be obtained from just 2 tablespoons of nutritional yeast flakes is actually close to the necessary daily allowance. If someone is not used to eating high-fiber meals, introducing too much fiber too soon might cause gastrointestinal discomfort, including cramps or even diarrhea. While nutritional yeast is an excellent source of many vitamins and minerals, including zinc and vitamin B-12, some yeast products also include substances like tyramine, which in some people can cause migraine episodes.



Type Outlook



Based on the type, the specialty yeast market is categorized into Yeast extracts, Yeast autolysates, Yeast beta-glucan, and Other yeast derivatives. The yeast autolysates segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the specialty yeast market in 2021. With the surge in consumer demand for natural and clean-label ingredients, yeast autolysates are becoming more and more popular, which has led to their rapid expansion in recent years.



Species Outlook



On the basis of species, the market of specialty yeast is segmented into Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Kluyveromyces, Pichia pastoris, and other species. The Kluyveromyces segment acquired a significant revenue share in the specialty yeast market in 2021. Because Kluyveromyces serves a variety of industries, their market and demand are growing. Since they generate galactosidase, which aids in the utilization of lactase used in dairy products like cheese, yogurt, and kefir, they find significant applications in the fermented dairy industry.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the specialty yeast market is divided into Food, Beverages, Feed, and Other applications. The beverages segment procured a substantial revenue share in the specialty yeast market in 2021. Specialty yeasts are in high demand from the beverage sector since they are widely employed in the manufacturing and fermentation of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the specialty yeast market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe region dominated the specialty yeast market with the maximum revenue share in 2021. The region’s well-established food and beverage sectors and growing demand for natural ingredients, which has resulted in the region’s widespread acceptance of yeast extracts, are supporting the growth of the specialized yeast industry.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Koninklijke DSM N.V. and Archer Daniels Midland Company are the forerunners in the Speciality Yeast Market. Companies such as Kerry Group Plc, Associated British Foods PLC, Lallemand, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Speciality Yeast market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited), Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group PLC, Lallemand, Inc., Lesaffre Group, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., Biorigin, Kemin Industries, Inc., and Leiber GmbH.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Specialty Yeast Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jul-2022: Angel Yeast came into an agreement with Bejing PhaBuilder Biotechnology. In this agreement, the companies aimed to build a large manufacturing base for polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) in Yichang, Hubei province. In addition, the agreement aimed at a future joint venture, exploring the application of synthetic biology in the biotechnology industry.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2022: OHLY (Germany), a subsidiary of Associated British Foods Plc (UK) unveiled OHLY SAV-R-MEAT PBD yeast-based chicken flavor enhancer. This product is aimed at catering to the demand of consumers for a product with a rich chicken taste and long-lasting umami mouth feel.



Dec-2021: Lallemand introduced Savor-Lyfe PH 04, Savor-Lyfe PS 05, and Savor-Lyfe PR 06, plant-based formulations of yeast extracts. These products are creating an authentic meat experience along with a sustainable meal option.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Nov-2021: DSM acquired Vestkorn Milling, a leading European producer of ingredients from peas and beans. From this acquisition, DSM aimed at building an alternative protein business. In addition, the acquisition would also synergize the efforts of the company’s CanolaPRO rapeseed protein isolate.



Sep-2021: Angel Yeast took over Bio Sunkeen, a high-tech enterprise that integrates R&D production and sales. Through this acquisition, the acquisition aimed at optimizing its production capacity and strengthening its position in the industry.



Sep-2021: DSM took over First Choice Ingredients, a leading manufacturer of concentrated dairy flavors created through natural fermentation. Through this acquisition, DSM aimed at selling products from First Choice Ingredients to their global customer base. In addition, the acquisition would accelerate the growth of First Choice Ingredients’ customer base.



Dec-2020: Lallemand Bio-Ingredients acquired Biotec BetaGlucans (BBG), a subsidiary of the ArticZymes Technologies company. This acquisition aimed to broaden the beta-glucans yeast portfolio of Lallemand Bio-Ingredients.



Jun-2020: Lesaffre took over Biohymn Biotechnology, a Chinese company that specialized in the production of yeast and yeast extracts. This acquisition aimed at strengthening the foothold of Lesaffre in the Chinese market. In addition, this acquisition would be in line with Lesaffre’s goals and ensures greater proximity to its clients.



Geographical Expansions:



Nov-2021: Lesaffre expanded its geographical footprint by opening a baking center in Dubai. This expansion aimed to support consumers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the greater Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region in evolving disruptive baking solutions. In addition, this expansion aimed to recreate actual conditions of customer productions by imparting expertise on the uses of yeast, sourdough, and blends for local recipes on sandwich bread, buns, crusty bread, and flatbreads.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Food



o Bakery Products



o Functional Foods



o Savory Products



o Others



• Beverages



• Feed



• Others



By Type



• Yeast Extracts



• Yeast Autolysates



• Yeast Beta-glucan



• Others



By Species



• Saccharomyces Cerevisiae



• Kluyveromyces



• Pichia Pastoris



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited)



• Archer Daniels Midland Company



• Koninklijke DSM N.V.



• Kerry Group PLC



• Lallemand, Inc.



• Lesaffre Group



• Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.



• Biorigin



• Kemin Industries, Inc.



• Leiber GmbH



