Global Specialty Paper Market to Reach $50.4 Billion by 2027

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Paper Industry"
Global Specialty Paper Market to Reach $50.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Specialty Paper estimated at US$28.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Decor Paper, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.3% CAGR and reach US$13.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Carbonless Paper segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR

The Specialty Paper market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.

Thermal Paper Segment to Record 9.7% CAGR

In the global Thermal Paper segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 127 Featured) -
Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
Asia Pulp and Paper Group
C&J Specialty Papers
Domtar Corporation
Fedrigoni SpA
Georgia Pacific LLC
Glatfelter
Glatfelter
International Paper Company
ITC Ltd.
Mondi PLC
Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.
Oji Holdings Corporation
Onyx Specialty Papers, Inc.
Pudumjee Paper Products
Sappi Ltd.
Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
Stora Enso Oyj
Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817738/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Specialty Paper - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817738/?utm_source=GNW

