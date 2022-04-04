Global Specialty PACS Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment Model, By Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

ReportLinker
·9 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Specialty PACS Market size is expected to reach $3. 6 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4. 9% CAGR during the forecast period. The enhancements in biomedical technologies have improved the way of doctors analyze patients’ data.

New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty PACS Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment Model, By Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249533/?utm_source=GNW
The PACS systems are one of such technological advancements. PACS refers to picture archiving & communication skill systems, which is an imaging technology mainly used by the healthcare industry.

The PACS helps in the transmission of the image from the site of acquisition to multiple locations that require the image. The picture archiving & communication system is capable to access multiple models like CT, radiographs, ultrasound, and MRI at the same time on multiple locations within the hospitals as well as across different areas.

The main function of PACS is to make image viewing easier and help to manage the medical data. For example, to match the requirements of technology in the healthcare sector, the JPI healthcare solutions designed ExamVue PACS. The ExamVue PACS can be used by large as well as small hospitals with a limit of 10 viewers. This software can easily be installed across the office to show the x rays of patients as well as to perform diagnoses in the private office.

The World Health Organization predicts that the population of people with the age of 60 or more will increase up to 2 billion by 2050 in the world, which would result in the demand for healthcare services. Moreover, the increasing investment in medical imaging will boost the demand for specialty PACS. The major factor responsible for the increased load on healthcare sector is the rising number of scans among various small & large medical facilities.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost all the industries across the world. The pandemic has brutally affected the specialty PACS market which has recorded a decrease in the demand for PACS devices.

In addition, the disturbance in import & export of raw material as well as final products, less production due to the complete lockdown along with various other restrictions imposed by the government authorities resulted in disrupted supply chain. Also, the increased number of healthcare workers falling ill in the pandemic has led to the less productivity. The decline in hospital visits due to the risk of coronavirus spread has resulted in reduced demand for PACS systems in the market.

Market Growth Factors:

Increasing geriatric population

The number of aged population is continuously rising in the world. Various problems are accompanied by the aging of the musculoskeletal system which results in changes in bones and soft tissues. The risk of fractures due to alteration in bone-like osteoporosis & osteomalacia is more in old age people. Osteoarthritis is one of the common musculoskeletal diseases found in the elder population. Thus, the surgeries in old age people is also high due to high spread of chronic diseases.

Advantages associated with specialty PACS

The adoption of picture archiving & communication systems (PACS) has changed the working style of the healthcare industry. The technological advancements have made it possible for physicians to share medical images report electronically with ease and in less time with the help of PACS systems. The main advantage of PACS systems is that it provides digital imaging which enables medical professionals to have a closer and clear look at images.

Market Restraining Factors:

Inefficiency of PACS systems

Instead of various benefits associated with the use of PACS systems for imaging, the PACS system can also be a confusing decision for the radiology providers and outpatient imaging centers. Each center deals with the different situations and thus requires different specialized solution. The PACS systems mainly focus on the needs of radiology facilities of healthcare centers, whereas the administrators of imaging centers do not have the same requirements as hospital administrators which sometime make the PACS system inefficient for such imaging centers.

Deployment Model Outlook

Based on the deployment model, the specialty PACS market is fragmented into on-premises specialty PACS, cloud-based specialty PACS. In 2020, the on-premises specialty PACS segment dominated the specialty PACS market by generating the highest revenue share. This dominance is because of the spread of various chronic diseases in both developing & developed countries, growing demand for medical imaging, and various initiatives taken by the government.

Type Outlook

On the basis of type, the specialty PACS market is segmented into radiology PACS, orthopedics PACS, oncology PACS, pathology PACS, ophthalmology PACS, women’s health PACS. The orthopedics PACS segment acquired a significant revenue share in the specialty PACS market in 2020. Increasing demand for making image integration flexible which lets the surgeons easily access images from anywhere has grown the adoption of specialty PACS systems in orthopedics.

End User Outlook

By end user, the specialty PACS market is categorized into hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. In 2020, the ambulatory surgical centers segment accounted for a significant revenue share in the specialty PACS market. These are the modern healthcare facilities providing same day diagnoses because of the lesser stay time of patient they require to have a fast and efficient technology for imaging which is increasing the demand for of PACS systems in this segment.

Regional Outlook

Region wise, the specialty PACS market is analyzed in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2020, the North America region emerged as the leading region in the specialty PACS market with the largest revenue share. This is because of the rise in the availability of better health care facilities & skilled medical professionals along with the increasing investment by the government in the healthcare industry in the region.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; International Business Machines Corporation and Siemens AG are the forerunners in the Specialty PACS Market. Companies such as Canon, Inc., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd. and Topcon Corporation are some of the key innovators in the Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Novarad Enterprise Healthcare Solutions, Escalon Medical Corp., IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Canon, Inc., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., and Topcon Corporation.

Recent Strategies deployed in Specialty PACS Market

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Jan-2022: Infinitt partnered with Lunit, a medical AI software company. The company aimed to provide Lunit AI software that efficiently analyzes mammography images to detect lesions capable of indicating breast cancer & providing location information for any detected lesions in the form of outlines & heatmaps.

Nov-2021: Novarad extended its partnership with PenRad, a provider of automated tracking and reporting system for lung screening. The partnership aimed to integrate PenRad ’s lung screening platform, PenLung with NovaPACS enterprise imaging platform.

Aug-2021: Topcon Healthcare entered into a partnership with RetInSight, a developer of retina AI solutions based in Vienna, Austria. This partnership aimed to design a seamless interface between RetInSight’s AI-assisted retinal biomarker applications & Topcon’s market-leading¹ OCT devices & cloud-based data management solution, Harmony.

Nov-2020: Siemens Healthineers came into a partnership with the University of Iowa Health Care (UI Healthcare), a comprehensive academic medical center providing world-class health care & health-related outreach services to all Iowan. The partnership aimed to provide Iowans with access to cutting-edge medical imaging technology as well as leverage AI and data analytics to enhance the performance & efficiency of medical imaging which would expand research opportunities and invest in training & development for staff & students.

Sep-2020: Siemens join hands with WakeMed Health & Hospitals, a 919-bed healthcare system with multiple facilities placed around the metropolitan Raleigh, North Carolina area. Under this partnership, the companies would innovate care delivery and enhance patient outcomes by advanced imaging capabilities, robotics initiatives, & artificial intelligence along with provider and staff training.

Aug-2020: Canon Medical entered into a partnership with Zebra Medical Vision, a pioneer in the AI medical imaging space setting the standard for advanced AI in radiology. Through this partnership, the companies would offer AI1 automated imaging analysis solutions for providing clinicians with fast and accurate diagnoses for optimized patient care.

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

Nov-2021: IBM Watson Health launched IBM Imaging AI Orchestrator, a cloud-based subscription to multiple imaging AI apps. Through this launch, the company aimed to help imaging organizations mainly radiologists experience the benefits of having AI applications work seamlessly together. In addition, this latest solution would modernize the radiologist’s reading experience as well as reduce the need for IT and imaging system administrators.

Aug-2021: Canon Medical Expanded AI-Based Image Reconstruction Technology to Body Applications on Galan 3T MR System. The expansion would demonstrate the company’s commitment to offering accessible AI which can be used by clinicians to make the greatest impact on patient care by making images easy to analyze and access.

Jun-2021: Novarad Corporation unveiled CryptoChart, a software-only version of its award-winning medical information sharing product. The CryptoChart would allow physicians to share medical images and medical chart information safely, securely, and instantly through a QR code instead of burning a CD or creating complex user names and passwords.

Acquisitions and Mergers:

Jul-2021: Topcon Corporation took over VISIA Imaging, an ophthalmic device manufacturer headquartered in Florence, Italy. This acquisition aimed to improve the company’s development & manufacturing capabilities of anterior segment devices & software, which enhance the company’s strong portfolio of posterior segment imaging devices which include fundus cameras & optical coherence tomography (OCT). In addition, the acquisition would also reinforce Topcon’s position as a leading ophthalmic diagnostic device manufacturer.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Deployment Model

• On premises

• Cloud-based

By Type

• Radiology PACS

• Orthopedics PACS

• Oncology PACS

• Pathology PACS

• Ophthalmology PACS

• Women’s health PACS

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Novarad Enterprise Healthcare Solutions

• Escalon Medical Corp.

• IBM Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Canon, Inc.

• INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• McKesson Corporation

• Carestream Health, Inc.

• Topcon Corporation

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249533/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tony Eghan remembered as educator, athlete and proud Ghanaian-Nova Scotian

    Members of Nova Scotia's Ghanaian community are celebrating the life of a leader. Tony Eghan was born in Ghana and lived much of his life in Nova Scotia. He died in March. Long before Eghan moved to Nova Scotia, he'd made a mark in Africa. In 1978, he coached Ghana's Black Stars to win the Africa Cup of Nations. "He was already a celebrity in his own right before he came to Canada," said Toria Aidoo, a Ghanaian-Nova Scotian who met Eghan after he migrated to Nova Scotia in 1989. According to his

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan