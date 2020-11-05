Global Specialty Fuel Additives Industry

Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market to Reach $11. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Specialty Fuel Additives estimated at US$7. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Deposit Control Additives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cetane Improvers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Specialty Fuel Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Antioxidants Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR
In the global Antioxidants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$414.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$550.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Albemarle Corporation
- Baker Hughes, Inc.
- Chemtura Corporation
- Chevron Oronite Company LLC
- Clariant AG
- Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt., Ltd.
- DowDuPont, Inc.
- EURENCO
- Evonik Industries AG
- Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc.
- Nalco Champion
- TOTAL Additives and Special Fuels
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Specialty Fuel Additives Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Specialty Fuel Additives Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Specialty Fuel Additives Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Deposit Control Additives (Product Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Deposit Control Additives (Product Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Deposit Control Additives (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Cetane Improvers (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Cetane Improvers (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Cetane Improvers (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Antioxidants (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Antioxidants (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Antioxidants (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Lubricity Improvers (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Lubricity Improvers (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Lubricity Improvers (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Cold Flow Improvers (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Cold Flow Improvers (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Cold Flow Improvers (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Corrosion Inhibitors (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Corrosion Inhibitors (Product Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Corrosion Inhibitors (Product Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Other Product Types (Product Type) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Gasoline (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Gasoline (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Gasoline (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Diesel (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Diesel (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Diesel (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Specialty Fuel Additives Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 38: Specialty Fuel Additives Market in the United States
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Specialty Fuel Additives Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Specialty Fuel Additives Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Specialty Fuel Additives Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Specialty Fuel Additives Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Specialty Fuel Additives Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 46: Canadian Specialty Fuel Additives Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Specialty Fuel Additives Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Specialty Fuel Additives: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Specialty Fuel Additives Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty
Fuel Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese Specialty Fuel Additives Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Specialty Fuel Additives Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Specialty Fuel Additives Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Specialty Fuel Additives Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Specialty Fuel Additives in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Specialty Fuel Additives Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Specialty Fuel Additives Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Specialty Fuel Additives Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Specialty Fuel Additives Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Specialty Fuel Additives Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 65: Specialty Fuel Additives Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Specialty Fuel Additives Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: Specialty Fuel Additives Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: Specialty Fuel Additives Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: French Specialty Fuel Additives Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Specialty Fuel Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 74: French Specialty Fuel Additives Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: Specialty Fuel Additives Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Specialty Fuel Additives Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: German Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Specialty Fuel Additives Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Specialty Fuel Additives Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Specialty Fuel Additives Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Specialty Fuel Additives Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Specialty Fuel Additives Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Italian Demand for Specialty Fuel Additives in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Specialty Fuel Additives Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Specialty Fuel Additives:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Specialty Fuel Additives Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Specialty Fuel Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 92: United Kingdom Specialty Fuel Additives Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Specialty Fuel Additives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 95: Specialty Fuel Additives Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Specialty Fuel Additives Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: Specialty Fuel Additives Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Specialty Fuel Additives Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Specialty Fuel Additives Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Specialty Fuel Additives Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Specialty Fuel Additives Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 106: Rest of World Specialty Fuel Additives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 107: Rest of World Specialty Fuel Additives Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 108: Specialty Fuel Additives Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 109: Rest of World Specialty Fuel Additives Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 110: Specialty Fuel Additives Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of World Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
