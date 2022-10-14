Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market to Reach $99.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.26%

Company Logo

Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global specialty food ingredients market size reached US$ 73.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 99.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.26% during 2021-2027.



Specialty food ingredients are substances added to different food items for enhancing their nutritional value and functional benefits. They also reduce food waste, extend shelf life, and improve taste, texture, appearance and health profile. Some of the commonly used specialty food ingredients are colors, cultures, emulsifiers, enzymes, proteins, preservatives, flavor enhancers, high-intensity sweeteners, acidulants and pH salts, botanicals and bioactive, fats and oils, polysaccharides and oligosaccharides, and vitamins and minerals.

Nowadays, with the escalating demand for energy drinks due to the growing popularity of sports and fitness activities like yoga and aerobics, there is a rise in the adoption of specialty food ingredients worldwide.



Specialty Food Ingredients Market Trends:



Rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyles, inflating disposable incomes, and the increasing trend of nuclear families are promoting the consumption of ready-to-eat (RTE) food items, which require minimal preparation and cooking time. This represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the rising focus on health and wellness is catalyzing the demand for natural, plant-based specialty food ingredients to produce high-quality, multi-functional products.

Apart from this, there is an increase in the incorporation of specialty food ingredients like dietary fibers and antioxidants into bakery products, dairy, jams, meats, and soups on account of their gel formation capacity. This can also be accredited to their assistance in modifying the textural properties of these products and stabilizing their high-fat emulsions.

Furthermore, several manufacturers are offering innovative products with clean label ingredients to create a green brand image, which is contributing to market growth. They are also focusing on incorporating advanced process technologies to enhance aroma and flavor, mask unpleasant odor and poor taste components, and improve the quality of finished products, which is anticipated to impact the market positively.



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Product Type:

Specialty Sensory Ingredients

Enzymes

Emulsifiers

Flavors

Colorants

Others

Specialty Functional Ingredients

Vitamins

Minerals

Antioxidants

Preservatives

Others

Breakup by Source:

Natural

Synthetic

Breakup by Application:

Beverages

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Processed Foods

Meat Products

Savory and Sweet Snacks

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Distributors

Manufacturers

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods Plc

Cargill Incorporated

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Givaudan

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Tate & Lyle plc.

