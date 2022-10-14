Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market to Reach $99.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.26%

Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global specialty food ingredients market size reached US$ 73.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 99.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.26% during 2021-2027.

Specialty food ingredients are substances added to different food items for enhancing their nutritional value and functional benefits. They also reduce food waste, extend shelf life, and improve taste, texture, appearance and health profile. Some of the commonly used specialty food ingredients are colors, cultures, emulsifiers, enzymes, proteins, preservatives, flavor enhancers, high-intensity sweeteners, acidulants and pH salts, botanicals and bioactive, fats and oils, polysaccharides and oligosaccharides, and vitamins and minerals.

Nowadays, with the escalating demand for energy drinks due to the growing popularity of sports and fitness activities like yoga and aerobics, there is a rise in the adoption of specialty food ingredients worldwide.

Specialty Food Ingredients Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyles, inflating disposable incomes, and the increasing trend of nuclear families are promoting the consumption of ready-to-eat (RTE) food items, which require minimal preparation and cooking time. This represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the rising focus on health and wellness is catalyzing the demand for natural, plant-based specialty food ingredients to produce high-quality, multi-functional products.

Apart from this, there is an increase in the incorporation of specialty food ingredients like dietary fibers and antioxidants into bakery products, dairy, jams, meats, and soups on account of their gel formation capacity. This can also be accredited to their assistance in modifying the textural properties of these products and stabilizing their high-fat emulsions.

Furthermore, several manufacturers are offering innovative products with clean label ingredients to create a green brand image, which is contributing to market growth. They are also focusing on incorporating advanced process technologies to enhance aroma and flavor, mask unpleasant odor and poor taste components, and improve the quality of finished products, which is anticipated to impact the market positively.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Specialty Sensory Ingredients

  • Enzymes

  • Emulsifiers

  • Flavors

  • Colorants

  • Others

  • Specialty Functional Ingredients

  • Vitamins

  • Minerals

  • Antioxidants

  • Preservatives

  • Others

Breakup by Source:

  • Natural

  • Synthetic

Breakup by Application:

  • Beverages

  • Bakery and Confectionery

  • Dairy Products

  • Processed Foods

  • Meat Products

  • Savory and Sweet Snacks

  • Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Distributors

  • Manufacturers

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global specialty food ingredients market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global specialty food ingredients market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global specialty food ingredients market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

7 Market Breakup by Source

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • Associated British Foods Plc

  • Cargill Incorporated

  • Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Givaudan

  • Ingredion Incorporated

  • Kerry Group plc

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.

  • Sensient Technologies Corporation

  • Tate & Lyle plc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ct9o65

