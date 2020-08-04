The Global Specialty Chemicals Market is expected to grow by $ 118.22 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

Global Specialty Chemicals Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the specialty chemicals market and it is poised to grow by $ 118. 22 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for specialty chemicals from agrochemical industry and shift toward specialty adhesives and sealants. In addition, increasing demand for specialty chemicals from agrochemical industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The specialty chemicals market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The specialty chemicals market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Agrochemicals

• Lubricant and oilfield chemicals

• Industrial and institutional cleaners

• Electronic chemicals

• Adhesives and sealants

• Food additives

• Polymers and plastic additives

• Surfactants

• Construction chemicals

• Textile chemicals

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for recycled plastics as one of the prime reasons driving the specialty chemicals market growth during the next few years.

