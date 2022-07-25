Global Special Mission Aircraft (Military Aviation, Commercial Aviation, UAV) Market 2022-2027 with Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Dassault Aviation, Textron Aviation, and Northrop Grumman Dominating

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Special Mission Aircraft Market

Global Special Mission Aircraft Market
Global Special Mission Aircraft Market

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Special Mission Aircraft Market by Platform (Military Aviation, Commercial Aviation, UAV), Application (ISR, Command and Control, Combat Support, Air-Launch/Rocket Launch), Payload Type, End-User, Point of Sale and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The special mission aircraft market is projected to grow from USD 15.9 billion in 2022 to USD 19.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6%

Aircraft OEMs and component manufacturers are focusing on innovating equipment and components for special missions due to the increasing demand for technologically advanced aircraft from military as well as commercial applications globally.

Maintaining and funding innovations and managing fluctuations in aircraft build-rates are expected to result in the dynamic growth of the special mission aircraft market in the long term, particularly for the more fragmented parts of the supply chain and highly capital-intensive aero structure segments.

Application segment is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market

The need for stealthy monitoring during military operations to drive segment demand.

The capability of special mission aircraft to operate quietly and surreptitiously enables them to be used for surveillance, detection, classification, and identification of a maritime target without the target's inhabitants becoming aware of the aircraft's presence. They are used for drug interdiction, locating illegal immigrants, documenting fisheries violations, and detecting the pollution of oceans and rivers.

According to Reuters, during in February 2022, amidst the Russia Ukraine war a remotely piloted U.S. military vehicle called the RQ-4 Global Hawk has flown over the country in circles for hours at a time. The drones' high-altitude, long-distance flights have coincided with a military build-up by Russia along the Ukrainian border and a flurry of diplomacy among leaders of the United States, Europe, and Russia to avert war.

Increasing transport operations in military expected to drive platform segment demand

Special mission aircraft are used for transportation of military supplies and personnel or are deployed for humanitarian relief operations.

These aircraft are used for either strategic or tactical purposes. Other than US, European countries such as France, Germany and Russia are also among the highest investors in military transport aircraft.

In September 2021, The Ministry of Defence (MoD), India on Friday signed an estimated 22,000-crore Indian rupees (USD 2838 million) deal with Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain, for 56 C-295MW transport aircraft to replace the Indian Air Force's ageing 56 Avro aircraft that were procured in the 1960s. This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India under technology transfer by the private sector.

North America likely to emerge as the largest special mission aircraft market

Special mission aircraft are used for various special missions carried out by the military forces such as reconnaissance and surveillance operations.

These aircraft are used for either strategic or tactical purposes. The US military is the highest investor military reconnaissance & surveillance aircraft when compared to European countries such as France, Germany, and Russia.

In November 2019, NATO and Boeing agreed on a USD 1 billion contract to modernize the alliance's fleet of AWACS surveillance aircraft, ensuring they continue to support missions till 2035.

Key Market Players

The special mission aircraft market is dominated by a few globally established players such as The Boeing Company (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Dassault Aviation SA (France), Textron Aviation (US), and Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)among others.

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Usage of UAVs in Military Operations is Expected to Drive the Special Mission Aircraft Market from 2O20 to 2025

  • Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Segment Projected to Lead the Market from 2020 to 2025

  • China is Estimated to Have the Highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Need for Air-To-Air Refueling to Support Overseas Deployment

  • Increasing Defense Expenditure of Countries

  • Incremental Usage of UAVs in Military Operations

  • Rise in Demand for Emergency Medical Service (Ems) Helicopters

Restraints

  • Lengthy Period of Product Certification from Aviation Authorities

  • Stringent Regulatory Norms for Manufacturing of Special Mission Aircraft Components

Opportunities

  • Increasing Demand for Air Launched Small Satellites

  • Advancement in Sensor Technology Driving Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Challenges

  • Requirement for Continuous and Uninterrupted Power Supply in UAVs

  • Economic Challenges Faced by OEMs Due to COVID-19

Average Selling Price Trend

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Technology Analysis

  • Multi-Mission UAVs

  • Trade Data Statistics

Case Study Analysis

  • IoT Sensors

  • Sophy

Industry Trends

  • Hybrid-Electric Propulsion

  • Autonomous Flight Technology

  • Artificial Intelligence (Ai)

  • Big Data Analytics

  • Internet of Things (IoT)

  • Multirole Combat Aircraft with Integrated Avionics and Weapons

  • Ultra-Light Multi-Mode Radar

  • Advanced Cockpits

  • Aesa Radar

Company Profiles

  • Aerovironment, Inc

  • Airbus Se

  • BAE Systems

  • Bombardier Inc

  • Butler National Corporation

  • Dassault Aviation SA

  • Elbit Systems Ltd

  • General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc

  • Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

  • Gvh Aerospace

  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc

  • L Harris Technologies, Inc

  • Leonardo Spa

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • Lufthansa Technik Ag

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • Pilatus Aircraft Ltd

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation

  • Ruag International Holding Ag

  • Saab AB

  • Textron Aviation Inc

  • Thales SA

  • The Boeing Company

  • Vox Space

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iuva1j

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Doug Mitchell, former CFL commissioner and Calgary lawyer, has died at 83

    Douglas Mitchell, a former Canadian Football League player who went on to become commissioner of the league as well as a prominent Calgary lawyer and community leader, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. Mitchell played briefly in the CFL with the B.C. Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats and later went on to serve as league commissioner for five years in the 1980s. He also spent time on the league's board of governors, as a representative of the Calgary Stampeders, as well as many other accomplishment

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Blue Jays' biggest questions for second half of season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes will be determined by the answers to these questions.

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • How family and culture propelled Bikramjit Singh Gill to basketball success

    In 2015, Bikramjit Singh Gill looked a bit different than he does now. His broad 6-foot-7 frame still stands out in a crowd, but today the 30-year-old Malton, Ont. native has a bushy beard and long hair to match his size. After years of cutting his hair and trimming his beard in order to fit in with his peers, Gill decided to embrace his Sikh heritage and grow them out. As one of the only Sikh-Canadian basketball players competing at the professional level, Gill has long been a role model in his

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal