The global space semiconductor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6%-8% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities and forecast in space semiconductor market to 2027 by platform type (satellites, launch vehicles, and others), product type (radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant), component type (discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics, integrated circuits, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Space Semiconductor Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244216/?utm_source=GNW

The future of the space semiconductor market looks promising with opportunities in satellites, launch vehicles, and others. The global space semiconductor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6%-8% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth in satellites, space probes, and launch vehicles; development of small satellites for various sectors; and advancements in technology for product development in space activities.

Texas Instruments, BAE Systems, Cobham, Microsemi, STMicroelectronics, Solid State Devices, T.
T.
Electronics, Boeing Company, and Xilinx are among the major space semiconductor manufacturers.

A more than 150 page report has been developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched, and other details of space semiconductor market report, download the report brochure.

The study includes trends and forecast for the global space semiconductor market by platform type, product type, component type, and region as follows:

By Platform Type [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Satellites
• Launch Vehicles
• Others

By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Radiation-Hardened
• Radiation-Tolerant

By Component Type [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Discrete Semiconductors
• Optoelectronics
• Integrated Circuits
• Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• United Kingdom
• France
• Italy
• Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• The Rest of the World
The analyst forecasts that radiation hardened will remain the largest segment due to rising adoption of spaceborne next-generation semiconductors. Moreover, radiation hardened space semiconductors have high stability and efficiency at very high temperature applications.

The APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due increasing number of satellite launch service providers and economic developments in India, China, and Japan.

Features of Space Semiconductor Market
• Market Size Estimates:Space semiconductor market size estimation in terms of value ($M)
• Trend And Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by platform type, product type, and component type
• Regional Analysis:Space semiconductor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World
• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different platform types, product types, component types, and regions in the space semiconductor market.
• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the space semiconductor market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global space semiconductor market by platform type (satellites, launch vehicles, and others), product type (radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant), component type (discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics, integrated circuits, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the space semiconductor market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the space semiconductor market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this space semiconductor market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the space semiconductor market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the space semiconductor market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in the space semiconductor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the space semiconductor market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the space semiconductor market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244216/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • How is football affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

    Here are the major consequences the war on Ukraine is having on football worldwide.