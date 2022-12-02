Global Space Robotics Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Space Robotics estimated at US$4. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR

The Space Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) Segment to Record 4% CAGR

In the global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$599.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$792.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
Altius Space
Astrobotic
Effective Space Solutions Limited
Honeybee Robotics
iSpace
Made in Space
Maxar Technologies
Motiv Space Systems Inc
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Space Applications Services


