Global Space Mining Market (2022 to 2027) - Government Initiatives Resulting in Growing Number of Startups Present Opportunities

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Space Mining Market (2022-2027) by Phase, Asteroid, Commodities Resources Available in Space, Asteroids Based on their Distance from Earth, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Space Mining Market is estimated to be USD 1.03 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.03 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.1%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Space Mining Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Asteroid Mining, Boeing Defense, Space & Security, China National Space Administration, Deep Space Industries, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Space Mining Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The report analyses the Global Space Mining Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Space Mining Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Ongoing and Impending Space Mining Missions
4.1.2 Increasing Investments and Government Initiatives to Frame Regulations With Respect to Asteroid Mining
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Costs Associated with Asteroid Mining and Prospecting Missions
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Government Initiatives Resulting in Growing Number of Startups
4.3.2 Adoption of In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) Practice in Space Exploration
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Landing A Spacecraft on Asteroids Proves to Be Challenging
4.4.2 Space Mining Activities Creating Huge Environmental Risks That Affect Space and Earth

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Space Mining Market, By Phase
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Space-craft Design
6.2.1 Instruments
6.2.2 Altitude Control System
6.2.3 Electric Power System
6.2.4 Others
6.3 Launch
6.4 Operation

7 Global Space Mining Market, By Asteroid
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Type C
7.3 Type S
7.4 Type M
7.5 Asteroid Mining Process Flow

8 Global Space Mining Market, By Commodities Resources Available in Space
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Water
8.3 1 Liquid Oxygen and Liquid Hydrogen
8.4 Platinum Group Metals
8.5 Structural Elements

9 Global Space Mining Market, By Asteroids Based on their Distance from Earth
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Near-Earth Asteroids
9.2.1 Amor Asteroids
9.2.2 Apollo Asteroids
9.2.3 Aten Asteroids
9.3 Asteroid Belt Distance Ranges from Earth
9.3.1 0.7-0.99 Au
9.3.2 1.0-1.99 Au
9.3.3 2.0-2.49 Au
9.3.4 2.50-2.99 Au
9.3.5 Greater than 3 Au

10 Global Space Mining Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Extra Terrestrial Commodity
10.3 Construction
10.4 Human Life Sustainability
10.5 Fuel
10.6 3D Printing

11 Americas' Space Mining Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas

12 Europe's Space Mining Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe

13 Middle East and Africa's Space Mining Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA

14 APAC's Space Mining Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

16 Company Profiles
16.1 Asteroid Mining
16.2 Boeing Defense, Space & Security
16.3 China National Space Administration
16.4 Deep Space Industries
16.5 Deltion Innovations
16.6 Ispace
16.7 Moon Express
16.8 NASA
16.9 Northrop Grumman
16.10 Offworld
16.11 Planetary Resources
16.12 Shackleton Energy Company
16.13 Space Exploration Technologies
16.14 Spacefab

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5z6zgz

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


