Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market to 2030: Rise in use of Commercial Space Capabilities and Increasing Small and Medium-Sized Satellites Drives Growth
Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Ground Station Equipment Market, By Equipment, By End User, By Application, By Satellite Communication Service, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global space ground station equipment market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
A ground station is a physical facility with a computer that acts as the hub for the communication between a spacecraft and terrestrial networks. The satellite and the ground station use software to communicate, control the antennas, schedule passes and interface with other equipment.
Space Ground Station Equipment is a vital piece of technology that allows satellites to transmit and receive data from Earth. Space ground station equipment is available in a variety of designs and types. Some of these include UHF/VHF antennas, telemetry receivers, transceivers, and terminal units. Some of these are portable and can be easily transported from place to place.
Market Dynamics:
The rise in use of commercial space capabilities, and increasing small and medium-sized satellites is expected to augment growth of the global space ground station equipment market during the forecast period. The rise in satellite production and data storage is also likely to create demand for advanced ground systems that can communicate with multiple satellites at the same time.
However, factors such as unfavorable government regulations, and high cost of deployment is expected to hamper growth of the global space ground station equipment market during the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global space ground station equipment market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global space ground station equipment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global space ground station equipment market
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
167
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
USD8540 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
USD16078.26 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
8.2%
Regions Covered
Global
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market, By Equipment:
Consumer Equipment
Satellite Navigation Equipment
Dish Antenna
Satellite Radio
Broadband Equipment
Mobile Satellite Terminals
Network Equipment
Network Operation Centre (NOCs) Equipment
VSAT Equipment
Antennas
Power Units
Gateways
Test and Monitoring Equipment
Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market, By End User:
Consumer
Government and Military
Commercial
Enterprise
Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market, By Application:
Communication
Earth Observation
Navigation
Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market, By Satellite Communication Service:
Fixed Satellite Services
Mobile Satellite Service
