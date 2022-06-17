Global Space On-board Computing Platform Markets Report 2022: Rise in Space Exploration Missions & Increasing Use of Small Satellites in Various Applications

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Space On-board Computing Platform Market

Global Space On-board Computing Platform Market
Global Space On-board Computing Platform Market

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space On-board Computing Platform Market by Platform, Application (Earth Observation, Navigation, Communication, Military & Scientific), Orbit, Communication Frequency, Technology, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC and RoW) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The space on-board computing platform market is estimated to be USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2027.

Growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in trade of space on-board computing platforms, developments in the defense sector, and national security sector.

Rise in space exploration missions

Public and private initiatives in space exploration with a converging global interest in moon exploration will increase in the coming future. Global government investments in space exploration totaled USD 14.6 billion in 2017, a 6% increase from 2016.

In terms of applications, moon and Mars explorations are expected to account for the majority of space missions to be launched by 2027, as lunar exploration becomes the focus of private and public stakeholders.

18 missions are anticipated to be launched for other deep space exploration, while the remaining missions will be dedicated to Mars exploration. Space explorations provide tangible and intangible benefits for humanity in the long term. The Low Earth Orbit (LEO) research and exploration help provide solutions for various global services, such as communication, global positioning, oceanography, surveillance, and astronomy.

Thus, global expenditures have grown in the past 5 years, driven by programs in leading countries and new countries investing in space exploration. The development of high-tech space onboard computing platforms enables more advanced features. Technological breakthroughs and insights from past space missions have inspired new players to invest in this market due to the significant opportunities.

Increasing use of small satellites in various applications

Small satellites have gained widespread use in commercial, civil, government, and military applications. The affordability of these satellite missions has bolstered civil and commercial applications by offering an inexpensive means of exploring well-focused scientific research objectives, such as monitoring the space radiation environment, updating the international geomagnetic reference field, or providing an early proof-of-concept for the development of colossal infrastructural projects.

Several drawbacks, such as the limited on-board power provision for hardware components support, low accuracy in attitude knowledge, control for remote sensing, and inadequate command and data-handling capabilities, have already been addressed. This has resulted in the development of advanced nanosatellite and microsatellite capabilities.

In-orbit autonomy of such satellites is also being worked upon to further extend mission capabilities. As a result of these developments, small satellites can meet the requirements of various application areas, such as navigation, communication, and earth observation, thereby opening opportunities for the growth of the nanosatellite and microsatellite markets.
.
Medium Satellites: The largest segment of the Space on-board computing platform market, by Platform.

Medium satellites have a wet mass (including fuel) between 150 kg and 1,000 kg.

The operational and manufacturing costs of space onboard computing platforms used in medium satellites are higher than those of small satellites because of the presence of additional payloads, a higher requirement of temperature tolerance, and radiation hardness. These satellites are used for applications such as climate & environment monitoring, Earth observation & meteorology, scientific research & exploration, and surveillance & security.

Low Earth Orbit (LEO): The fastest-growing segment of the space on-board computing platform market, by Orbit

Satellites in the LEO are placed between 500 and 1,500 kilometers above the surface of the Earth. They are visible for a period of 95 to 120 minutes, as the satellites circulate in a lower orbit.

There is a growing demand for space on-board computing platform systems that manage all operations in CubeSats and small satellites, right from orbit control and orbital transfers by controlling propulsion systems to managing its IO devices to perform the required tasks.

The growth of the space sector has led to the greater use of advanced components, which create many opportunities for advancements in space onboard computing platforms. Companies such as MDA (Canada), Endurosat (Bulgaria), and Ramon Space (Israel) are some of the key developers of space onboard computing platforms for LEO satellites that are used for Earth observation, communication, and navigation applications.

North America: The largest contributing region in the space on-board computing platform market

The US and Canada are key countries considered for market analysis in the North American region. Space agencies of these countries are involved in the development of technologically advanced space onboard computing platforms.

Well-established and prominent manufacturers of these platforms, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc.(US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), and MDA (Canada), are based in this region.

Competitive Landscape

SAAB AB (Sweden), Raytheon Technologies (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Thales Group (France), BAE Systems (UK), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), and Northrop Grumman Corp. (US) are some of the leading players operating in the space on-board computing platform market report.

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Demand for Communication Satellites Responsible for Market Growth

  • Navigation Segment to Command Market from 2018 to 2027

  • Medium Satellites Expected to Dominate Market from 2018 to 2027

  • S-Band Segment to Dominate Market from 2018 to 2027

  • Low Earth Orbit Segment to Witness Upward Trend from 2018 to 2027

  • US Projected to be Fastest-Growing Market from 2022 to 2027

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rise in Space Exploration Missions

  • Increasing Use of Small Satellites in Various Applications

  • Software-Defined Payloads for Communication Satellites

  • Demand for Earth Observation Imagery and Analytics

  • New Application Areas for Cubesats

Restraints

  • Absence of Cohesive Government Policies

  • Export Restrictions on Us Manufacturers

Opportunities

  • Use of Software-Defined Technology for Flexibility to Alter Space Missions

  • Development of Satellite Networks for Internet Access in Areas Without Broadband Connectivity

  • Government Investments in Space Technology

Challenges

  • Concerns Over Space Debris

  • Use of Cots Components and Systems in Satellites

Technology Analysis

  • Key Technology

  • Introduction of Distributed Computing Architecture in Satellites

  • Complementary Technology

  • Deployment of 5G Technology

Use Cases

  • Radiation Hardened Power Pc (Rhppc) On-Board Computers Developed by Honeywell International Inc.

Industry Trends

Supply Chain Analysis

Major Companies

  • Small and Medium Enterprises

  • End-Users/Customers

Emerging Industry Trends

  • Low Power Devices

  • New Architectures in Space On-Board Computing Platforms

  • Use of Small Satellites to Provide Communication Services

Impact of Megatrends

  • 5G Space Network

  • Use Cases of 5G Space Network

  • Role of Leo Satellites in 5G

  • Artes Telecommunications Space Initiative

  • Inmarsat to Deploy New Type of 5G Compatible Satellite Network

  • 5G New Radio Over Satellite Communication Network

  • Deployment of Earth Observation Satellites

  • Use Cases of Earth Observation Satellite Launches

  • Taranis Launched by France Space Agency (Cnes)

  • Eos-4 Mission by Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro)

Innovations and Patent Registrations

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • Thales Group

  • Lockheed Martin

  • Raytheon Technologies

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Bae Systems

  • Airbus Group

  • Leonardo S.P.A.

  • L3Harris Technologies

  • Teledyne Technologies

  • Mda

  • Saab Ab

  • St Engineering

  • IBM

  • Elecnor

  • Ball Corp.

Other Key Players

  • Ruag Space

  • Ramon Space

  • Lmo Space

  • Cobham Gaisler Ab

  • Gauss Srl

  • York Space Systems

  • Space Tango

  • Contec

  • Isi Space

  • Endurosat

  • Loft Orbital

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rrw5ji

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Avs overcame nerves to deal first blow in Stanley Cup Final

    Andre Burakovsky and Gabriel Landeskog both admitted they were very nervous ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against Tampa Bay.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Stanley Cup Final preview: Lightning vs. Avalanche is the one we've been waiting for

    This may be the best Stanley Cup Final we've had on paper in over a decade as the two-time defending champion Lightning meet the powerhouse Avalanche.

  • NHL Draft: Wild's biggest needs, top prospects

    The Wild have a decent prospect pool despite their winning ways, and already have some young players ready to step in and make an impact.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Will the New York Rangers be back?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the prospects of future success for the Rangers after a surprise Eastern Conference final appearance.

  • De Grasse wins Oslo Diamond League 100 with best performance this season

    OSLO — Canada's Andre De Grasse appears to be rounding into form at the perfect time. The six-time Olympic medallist from Markham, Ont., raced to victory in the 100 metres at the Oslo Diamond League on Thursday, crossing in a season's best 10.05 seconds despite rainy conditions. Britain's Reece Prescod was second in 10.06, while Akana Simbine of South Africa was third in 10.09. De Grasse, who struggled with an early-season injury, was fourth in the Diamond League stop in Birmingham, England thre

  • Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for 2026 World Cup, Edmonton snubbed

    VANCOUVER — The 2026 World Cup is coming to Vancouver and Toronto, but fans in Edmonton will miss out when Canada, the U.S. and Mexico co-host the men's soccer tournament. FIFA announced Thursday that the expanded 48-team tournament will see games played in 16 cities across North America, including Vancouver and Toronto, the American cities of Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, and New York/New Jersey. Mexico City, Monterrey a

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Raptors' Scottie Barnes gets roasted on latest edition of Mean Tweets

    While he has captured many hearts and minds in Canada and around the NBA, Scottie Barnes could not escape the roasts from fans on Twitter.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu