Global Soy Wax Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Soy Wax estimated at US$5. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.
New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soy Wax Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032955/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Biodiesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.4% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plastic & Polymers segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.3% CAGR
The Soy Wax market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 9.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Food & Beverage Segment to Record 10.5% CAGR
In the global Food & Beverage segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$625.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 12.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Aromantic Ltd.
British Wax Ltd.
Cargill, Incorporated
Crystal, Inc.
Hobbycraft Trading Ltd.
Kerax Limited
LiveMoor
LS Apothecary
Marisole Aromatherapy Limited.
Paramelt
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032955/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Soy Wax - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Wax by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Soy Wax by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biodiesel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Biodiesel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Biodiesel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic & Polymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Plastic & Polymers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic & Polymers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paper & Pulp by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Paper & Pulp by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper & Pulp by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Soy Wax Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Soy Wax Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Soy Wax Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Soy Wax Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: China Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 34: China 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Soy Wax Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Wax by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Soy Wax by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Soy Wax Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: France Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 43: France 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Soy Wax Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soy Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 46: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Soy Wax Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax
by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 52: UK 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 53: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Spain Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Soy Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers,
Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Soy Wax Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Soy Wax by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Soy Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers,
Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Soy Wax Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soy Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Australia Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Soy Wax Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 71: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: India Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 73: India 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 74: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Soy Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers,
Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: South Korea Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Soy Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Soy Wax Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Soy Wax by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Soy Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers,
Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 86: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soy Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Argentina Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 89: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Brazil Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 91: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 92: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Mexico Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 95: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Soy Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Soy Wax Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Soy Wax by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Middle East Historic Review for Soy Wax by Geographic
Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Soy Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers,
Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Middle East Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IRAN
Table 104: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Iran Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 106: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 107: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soy Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Israel Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 109: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 110: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Soy Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers,
Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 113: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UAE Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 115: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Soy Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032955/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001