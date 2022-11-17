UP Global Sourcing Holdings' (LON:UPGS) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.0482

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 27th of January to £0.0482. This will take the annual payment to 5.0% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, UP Global Sourcing Holdings' dividend was only 50% of earnings, however it was paying out 225% of free cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 14.7% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 51% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

UP Global Sourcing Holdings has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2016, the annual payment back then was £0.0324, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.0712. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that UP Global Sourcing Holdings has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On UP Global Sourcing Holdings' Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think UP Global Sourcing Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, UP Global Sourcing Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

