Global Soluble Dietary Fibers Market to Reach Over USD 85.62 Billion by 2028 - Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Soluble Dietary Fibers Market size is expected to reach over USD 85.62 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The market stood at a revenue of USD 46.54 Billion in 2021.

Market Synopsis

Soluble Dietary Fibers for human and animal consumption both are sourced from cereals & whole grains, nuts & seeds, and fruits & vegetables. Fibres, such as inulin and fructooligosaccharide (FOS), obtained from vegetables, helps in supervising the intestines function; whereas pectin, which is obtained from fruits, such as apples and pears, promotes gut health and enhances acid reflux problems, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Soluble Dietary Fibers Market by Raw Material (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Legumes, Nuts & Seeds), by Product (Soluble Dietary Fibers, Insoluble Dietary Fibers), by Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List Of Prominent Players in the Soluble Dietary Fibers Market:

  • ADM

  • BENEO

  • Cargill

  • Lonza

  • DuPont

  • Incorporated

  • Roquette Frères

  • Ingredion Incorporated

  • Emsland Group

  • Puris

  • The Green Labs LLC

  • Kerry Inc.

  • Tate & Lyle

  • Nexira

  • Taiyo International

  • Farbest Brands

  • Batory Foods

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Health-Conscious People and Adoption of Diet Which is Healthy

Soluble Dietary Fibers regulate the gut microflora balance and function as prebiotic agents. These dietary Fibres comprises of hypocholesterolemic characteristics, which help in controlling and reducing the glucose and cholesterol levels in the blood. Soluble Dietary Fibers are extracted and found predominantly from nuts, & cereals, such as oats, and fruits & vegetables.

The market growth is driven by rising number of consumers who are health-conscious, and ease of commencement in production has expanded its application base. Other major drivers include higher disposable income, changing lifestyle, and rising demand for fibre supplements.

Restraint: High Research & Development Costs

Significant investments in the Research & Development activities, research equipment, laboratories, and hiring trained experts have constrained the growth of the market for Soluble Dietary Fibers. Key companies like, Cargill, Ingredion Incorporation, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and Royal Cosun U.A. are focusing on making a strong Research & Development base to earn a competitive advantage, and that is hard for the new entrants and small & medium players. Also, DuPont Nutrition & Health developed its Research & Development facilities by setting up a center for innovation application in India in March 2015.

Regional Trends

Asia Pacific is likely to account for the highest share of the Soluble Dietary Fibers Market globally. The huge consumption in the Asia Pacific with respect to Soluble Dietary Fibers is owing to increasing consciousness toward wellness and health. The existence of a manufacturing centres and the increasing Soluble Dietary Fibers demand from F&B processing sectors fuels the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, changing lifestyle of people and surge in food & beverages sector coupled with market penetration by key market players are likely to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. Moreover, consistent research and development and the development of animal feed, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical and other industries have resulted into the widespread soluble dietary fibre adoption in the regional market.

Key Findings

  • Feed to hold a significant share: Soluble Dietary Fibers are being increasingly manufactured in the feed sector due to its health-promoting aspects, such as lowering the down number of pathogenic bacteria, regulation of intestinal immunity, and balancing of intestinal microflora. As the consumption of the soluble fibre feed enriched food to animal helps in the growth of bacteria which are useful in their intestines, hence, the demand for these Fibres continues to grow in the global market.

  • Pharmaceuticals to hold a significant share: Rising awareness about nutrition and health -dense products has facilitated the Soluble Dietary Fibers demand in the pharmaceuticals industry. The Soluble Dietary Fibers Market globally is seeing the growth of a range of applications on account of the good research base to advantage human health. They are available in the form of nutraceuticals and supplements in the market. The key consumers of these supplements are the cardiac, obese, and diabetic patients.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Soluble Dietary Fibers Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The report on Soluble Dietary Fibers Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Soluble Dietary Fibers Market?

  • How will the Soluble Dietary Fibers Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Soluble Dietary Fibers Market?

  • What is the Soluble Dietary Fibers market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Soluble Dietary Fibers Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Soluble Dietary Fibers Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 46.54 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 85.62 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 – 2028

Segments Covered

Raw Material

Product

Application

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

