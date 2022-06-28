Global Solid State Battery Market (2022 to 2027) - Growing Global Demand for Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

Global Solid State Battery Market

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Solid State Battery Market (2022-2027) by Components, Type, Rechargeability, Capacity, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Solid State Battery Market is estimated to be USD 68 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 299.31 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.5%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Solid State Battery Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Blue Solutions, BrightVolt, Cymbet, Excellatron Solid State, Factorial Energy, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium, NGK Spark Plug, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Solid State Battery Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The report analyses the Global Solid State Battery Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Solid State Battery Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Solid-State Batteries in Electric Vehicles
4.1.2 Longer Shelf Life Offered by Solid-State Batteries than Traditional Batteries
4.1.3 Ongoing Miniaturization of Electronic Devices
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Manufacturing Costs of Solid-State Batteries
4.2.2 Complex Manufacturing Processes of Solid-State Batteries
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing Global Demand for Electric Vehicles
4.3.2 Increasing Investments and Partnerships by Solid-State Battery Companies and Automobile Manufacturers
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Manufacturing Cost-Efficient Solid-State Batteries

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Solid State Battery Market, By Components
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Anode
6.3 Cathode
6.4 Solid Electrolyte
6.4.1 Solid Polymer
6.4.2 Inorganic
6.4.2.1 Oxide
6.4.2.2 Sulphide
6.4.2.3 Crystalline Inorganic Electrolytes
6.4.2.3.1 Thio-LISICON type electrolytes
6.4.2.3.2 Garnet-type electrolytes
6.4.2.3.3 Perovskite-type electrolytes
6.4.2.3.4 NASICON-type electrolytes
6.4.2.4 Glass-based inorganic electrolytes
6.4.2.4.1 Glassy electrolytes
6.4.2.4.2 Glass-ceramic electrolytes
6.4.2.5 Pseudo solid
6.4.2.5.1 Hybrid Solid-State Electrolytes
6.4.2.5.2 Ionogels
6.4.2.5.3 Ionic Plastic Crystals
6.4.2.6 Composite
6.5 Others

7 Global Solid State Battery Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Single-Cell Battery
7.3 Multi-Cell Battery

8 Global Solid State Battery Market, By Rechargeability
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Primary Battery
8.3 Secondary Battery

9 Global Solid State Battery Market, By Capacity
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Below 20 Mah
9.3 Between 20 Mah And 500 Mah
9.4 Above 500 Mah

10 Global Solid State Battery Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Consumer Electronics
10.3 Electric Vehicles
10.4 Energy Harvesting
10.5 Medical Devices
10.6 Packaging
10.7 Wireless Sensors
10.8 Others

11 Americas' Solid State Battery Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas

12 Europe's Solid State Battery Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe

13 Middle East and Africa's Solid State Battery Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA

14 APAC's Solid State Battery Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

16 Company Profiles
16.1 Blue Solutions
16.2 BrightVolt
16.3 Cymbet
16.4 Excellatron Solid State
16.5 Factorial Energy
16.6 Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium
16.7 NGK Spark Plug
16.8 Planar Energy Devices
16.9 Prieto Battery
16.10 Prologium Technology
16.11 QuantumScape
16.12 Robert Bosch
16.13 Saft
16.14 Sakuu
16.15 Samsung Electronics
16.16 Solid Power
16.17 Solvay
16.18 STMicroelectronics
16.19 Toyota Motor

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wk4inp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


