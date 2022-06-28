Global Solid State Battery Market (2022 to 2027) - Growing Global Demand for Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Solid State Battery Market

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Solid State Battery Market (2022-2027) by Components, Type, Rechargeability, Capacity, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Solid State Battery Market is estimated to be USD 68 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 299.31 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.5%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Solid State Battery Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Blue Solutions, BrightVolt, Cymbet, Excellatron Solid State, Factorial Energy, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium, NGK Spark Plug, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Solid State Battery Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global Solid State Battery Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Solid-State Batteries in Electric Vehicles

4.1.2 Longer Shelf Life Offered by Solid-State Batteries than Traditional Batteries

4.1.3 Ongoing Miniaturization of Electronic Devices

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Manufacturing Costs of Solid-State Batteries

4.2.2 Complex Manufacturing Processes of Solid-State Batteries

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Global Demand for Electric Vehicles

4.3.2 Increasing Investments and Partnerships by Solid-State Battery Companies and Automobile Manufacturers

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Manufacturing Cost-Efficient Solid-State Batteries



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Solid State Battery Market, By Components

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Anode

6.3 Cathode

6.4 Solid Electrolyte

6.4.1 Solid Polymer

6.4.2 Inorganic

6.4.2.1 Oxide

6.4.2.2 Sulphide

6.4.2.3 Crystalline Inorganic Electrolytes

6.4.2.3.1 Thio-LISICON type electrolytes

6.4.2.3.2 Garnet-type electrolytes

6.4.2.3.3 Perovskite-type electrolytes

6.4.2.3.4 NASICON-type electrolytes

6.4.2.4 Glass-based inorganic electrolytes

6.4.2.4.1 Glassy electrolytes

6.4.2.4.2 Glass-ceramic electrolytes

6.4.2.5 Pseudo solid

6.4.2.5.1 Hybrid Solid-State Electrolytes

6.4.2.5.2 Ionogels

6.4.2.5.3 Ionic Plastic Crystals

6.4.2.6 Composite

6.5 Others



7 Global Solid State Battery Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single-Cell Battery

7.3 Multi-Cell Battery



8 Global Solid State Battery Market, By Rechargeability

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Primary Battery

8.3 Secondary Battery



9 Global Solid State Battery Market, By Capacity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Below 20 Mah

9.3 Between 20 Mah And 500 Mah

9.4 Above 500 Mah



10 Global Solid State Battery Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Consumer Electronics

10.3 Electric Vehicles

10.4 Energy Harvesting

10.5 Medical Devices

10.6 Packaging

10.7 Wireless Sensors

10.8 Others



11 Americas' Solid State Battery Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Argentina

11.3 Brazil

11.4 Canada

11.5 Chile

11.6 Colombia

11.7 Mexico

11.8 Peru

11.9 United States

11.10 Rest of Americas



12 Europe's Solid State Battery Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Austria

12.3 Belgium

12.4 Denmark

12.5 Finland

12.6 France

12.7 Germany

12.8 Italy

12.9 Netherlands

12.10 Norway

12.11 Poland

12.12 Russia

12.13 Spain

12.14 Sweden

12.15 Switzerland

12.16 United Kingdom

12.17 Rest of Europe



13 Middle East and Africa's Solid State Battery Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Egypt

13.3 Israel

13.4 Qatar

13.5 Saudi Arabia

13.6 South Africa

13.7 United Arab Emirates

13.8 Rest of MEA



14 APAC's Solid State Battery Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Australia

14.3 Bangladesh

14.4 China

14.5 India

14.6 Indonesia

14.7 Japan

14.8 Malaysia

14.9 Philippines

14.10 Singapore

14.11 South Korea

14.12 Sri Lanka

14.13 Thailand

14.14 Taiwan

14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Blue Solutions

16.2 BrightVolt

16.3 Cymbet

16.4 Excellatron Solid State

16.5 Factorial Energy

16.6 Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium

16.7 NGK Spark Plug

16.8 Planar Energy Devices

16.9 Prieto Battery

16.10 Prologium Technology

16.11 QuantumScape

16.12 Robert Bosch

16.13 Saft

16.14 Sakuu

16.15 Samsung Electronics

16.16 Solid Power

16.17 Solvay

16.18 STMicroelectronics

16.19 Toyota Motor



17 Appendix



CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900




