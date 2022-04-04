Global Solid State Battery Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Capacity, By Battery Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The Global Solid State Battery Market size is expected to reach $294. 1 million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 35. 0% CAGR during the forecast period. Due to their increased energy density, lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) are regarded as one of the most promising energy storage technology.

LIBs are used in a wide range of applications, including mobile electronics, electric and hybrid cars, and fixed energy storage systems, among others. Because of their inexpensive cost and abundant sodium supplies, sodium-ion batteries have lately got a lot of interest as a substitute to LIBs for electric energy storage applications. Aluminum ion batteries are a potential option because of their inexpensive cost, benign nature, and availability on the planet, and the three electron redox couples which enable a competitive storage capacity when compared to single-electron lithium-ion storage.

Traditional LIBs using organic liquid electrolytes have a number of disadvantages, including safety concerns and a poor energy density. Owing to the need for non-flammable solid electrolytes, allowing permit a large improvement in energy density, solid-state Li batteries are projected to utilise metallic Li anodes. Solid-state batteries (SSBs) are becoming more attractive as next-generation high-energy density batteries thanks to the addition of metal anodes. Lithium metal, in particular, has a high theoretical specific capacity, low density, and the lowest electrochemical potential of all the metals.

SSBs are thought to be safe and secure, offering longer life cycles, better energy density, and need less packaging than Li-ion batteries with a liquid electrolyte. As a result, SSBs have gotten a lot of attention in recent decades. In this brief overview, we summarise recent developments in solid-state Li, Na, and Al batteries, as well as current problems, and suggest various viable research avenues to address these issues.

Impact of COVID 19

The existence of Covid-19 outbreaks can be used to forecast solid-state battery industry growth. The Covid-19 epidemic forced the closure or partial closure of industries, warehouses, enterprises, and educational institutions throughout the world. Other lockdown measures were implemented as well, including stringent social distance standards, restricted travel, and limited access to public areas, restaurants, theme parks, movie theatres, and shopping malls.

Supply chain operations and logistics-related services were disrupted in almost every industry throughout the world. The solid-state battery market’s development has also been hampered by limited consumer and business investment, lockdown efforts, and supply chain interruptions. The market is experiencing a downturn as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic, which has resulted in the closure of many SMEs, logistical difficulties, lockdowns, and other issues.

Market Growth Factors

Solid-State battery manufacturing costs are quite high

The development of solid-state batteries necessitates large capital expenditures for research and development as well as the establishment of production facilities. It necessitates the use of complex gear as well as the inclusion of cutting-edge solid-state battery production technology. It’s difficult to develop a solid electrolyte that’s stable, chemically inert, and nevertheless a good conductor of ions between both the electrodes of a solid-state battery. When compared to lithium-ion batteries, they are more expensive to manufacture and are more prone to breaking due to the brittleness of the electrolytes when they expand and compress during usage. A solid-state cell now costs around eight times as much to manufacture as a liquid Li-ion battery.

Global demand for electric vehicles is increasing

One of the biggest development prospects for the solid-state battery industry is the employment of these batteries in electric cars. Due to the introduction of favourable legislation in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and Japan, worldwide demand for electric cars is steadily expanding. Moreover, the adoption of electric cars in nations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, is assisting them in reducing their reliance on imported oil and lowering greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector. Every year, the worldwide sales of light electric vehicles increase significantly. China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Japan are just a handful of the important countries driving up electric car sales. The rising popularity of electric cars is propelling the development of solid-state batteries.

Market Restraining Factors

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Single-cell Battery and Multi-cell Battery. During the forecast period, the single-cell battery category is likely to lead the solid state battery market. For more than a decade, single-cell batteries, also called as thin-film batteries, have been in use. They’re the best choice for little gadgets. Micro batteries are preferred by manufacturers of portable items with limited interior space over regular batteries for increased safety and battery life. Smart packaging, smart cards, wearable gadgets, and medical equipment all employ thin-film batteries. The trend of electronic device shrinking has boosted demand for thin-film solid-state batteries, propelling the single-cell battery market to new heights.

Capacity Outlook

Based on Capacity, the market is segmented into Below 20 mAh, Between 20 mAh and 500 mAh, and Above 500 mAh. The market’s most lucrative sector is the 500 mAh and above segment, based on capacity. It is divided into consumer and portable electronics, electric vehicles, energy harvesting, wearable and medical devices, and others, depending on the use. Many key participants in the industry, such as Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and BMW, are designing solid state batteries for electric vehicle applications; therefore the electric vehicle segment is predicted to expand at the fast rate.

Battery Type Outlook

Based on Battery Type, the market is segmented into Portable and Thin Film. The portable type market registered the major share in the solid state battery market worldwide in 2020. The market for portable batteries was led by the need for tablet, laptop, smartphone, e-reader, and MP3 player, which raised the demand for solid state batteries in portable devices. Because of their cheap maintenance and better energy densities, solid state batteries are predicted to become increasingly popular in portable electronics. Consumer electronics are predicted to increase at a rapid pace due to high demand.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Medical Devices, Consumer Electronics, Energy Harvesting, Wireless Sensors, Electric Vehicles, and Others. During the projected period, the consumer electronics category is predicted to increase at the fastest rate. The increased demand for compact energy storage sources and wearable electronics is linked to this segment’s strong growth rate. Solid-state batteries are extensively used in consumer electronics because they are safer and much more stable than liquid li-ion batteries, which have a volatile electrolyte that can catch fire at high temperatures.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. During the predicted period, Europe is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate. Consumer electronics, Packaging, electric cars, and medical devices are among the application areas of the solid-state battery industry in Europe. Companies like Robert Bosch (Germany), Blue Solutions (France), Ilika (UK), and are creating next-generation flexible devices. To match the product design, these gadgets need power sources which are not only compact but also have a high power density; thin-film batteries meet these criteria.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Toyota Motor Corporation is the forerunners in the Solid State Battery Market. Companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Ilika plc, and LG Chem Ltd. are some of the key innovators in the Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ilika plc, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (Samsung Electronics Group), LG Chem Ltd. (LG Corporation), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited, Solid Power, Inc., Cymbet Corporation, Quantumscape Corporation, and Prieto Battery, Inc.

Recent Strategies Deployed in Solid State Battery Market

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

Jan-2022: QuantumScape signed an agreement with Fluence, the provider of energy storage technology and services globally. Through this agreement, the company aimed to roll out solid-state lithium-metal battery technology for use in stationary storage.

Jan-2022: Bosch Group signed an agreement with Volkswagen Group. Together, the companies aimed to offer on-site ramp-up or maintenance support to battery cell/system manufacturers as well as distribute integrated battery production systems. Moreover, the companies focused to explore industrial-scale solutions for battery cell manufacturing in Europe.

Oct-2021: Solid Power partnered with SK Innovation, a holding company of SK Group specialized in petroleum, alternative energy, and oil exploration. The partnership aimed to allow SK Innovation to manufacture automotive-scale all-solid-state battery cells by leveraging the company-owned sulfide-based solid electrolyte cell designs and production processes.

Oct-2021: Solid Power signed an agreement with Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA), that invests in research programs to handle some of the Intelligence Community’s (IC) most complex challenges. Through this agreement, the company aimed to develop nickel- and cobalt-free all-solid-state battery cells.

Oct-2021: Samsung SDI came into a partnership with Stellantis NV. Together, the companies focused on developing electric vehicle (EV) batteries for the North American market.

Sep-2021: LG Energy Solution signed an agreement with the University of California San Diego. Together, the companies focused to develop an advanced solid-state battery that is safer and more durable. Moreover, the company would expand its battery product lineup.

May-2021: QuantumScape signed a contract with Volkswagen Group of America. Together, the companies would choose the location for their joint-venture solid-state batteries pilot-line facility, QS-1 produces a 1-gigawatt hour (GWh) battery cell for electric vehicle batteries. Moreover, the QuantumScape would strengthen its production capabilities by GWh at the same location.

Nov-2020: Ilika signed an agreement with the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC). Together, the companies focused to manufacture Goliath solid-state pouch cells. Moreover, the agreement aimed to expand the company’s production of large-format solid-state lithium-ion cell technology that transforms the performance and security of domestic appliances and electric vehicles (EVs).

Sep-2020: Prieto Battery formed a partnership with Hercules Electric Vehicles. Through this partnership, the company aimed to manufacture and market the company’s 3D Lithium-ion solid-state batteries for application in Hercules electric pickups, SUVs, and other future vehicles beginning in 2025.

Aug-2020: Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) came into partnership with Mercedes-Benz. Together, the companies focused to build cutting-edge battery technology for helping the high-volume electrification of the Mercedes-Benz model portfolio. Under this partnership, Mercedes-Benz aimed to strengthen its development of current and future lithium-ion batteries.

Acquisitions and Mergers:

Dec-2021: Solid Power merged with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III’s. Following the merger, the combined company would operate as the Solid Power and focused to market its advanced all-solid-state battery cells for automotive applications.

Oct-2021: LG Chem formed a joint venture with Toray Industries, named LG Toray Hungary Battery Separator Kft. (LTHS). The LTHS aimed to produce battery separator film for automotive lithium-ion batteries for sale to LG Group in Europe and the United States by leveraging existing THU facilities.

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

Jul-2021: CATL introduced its first-generation sodium-ion battery combined with its AB battery pack solution. The solution would enable a combination of sodium-ion cells and lithium-ion cells into one pack. Moreover, the sodium-ion batteries offer the latest solution for the application of transportation electrification and clean energy that addresses the early realization of the goal of carbon neutrality

Aug-2020: Samsung rolled out the latest solid-state Lithium Metal Battery With 900Wh/L Density. The launch aimed to offer enhanced energy density as well as usher in a new generation of batteries to power the entire company’s devices.

Geographical Expansions:

Dec-2021: Ilika expanded its geographical footprint by establishing its Stereax solid-state battery manufacturing facility in Chandlers Ford. The new facility aimed to develop Stereax micro batteries that power next-generation implanted medical devices as well as industrial wireless sensors leveraged in the Industrial Internet of Things.

Nov-2021: The Michigan branch of LG Energy Solution announced the expansion of its geographical footprints by opening an electric vehicle battery production facility in North America by 2024. Through this new facility, the company aimed to extend its production capacity per year in the United States, Mexico, and Canada for satisfying the raised demand for electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems in the North American market.

Sep-2021: Solid Power expanded its footprints of Colorado-based plants. Following the expansion, the company aimed to enable the manufacturing of enough cells to distribute various OEMs for automotive qualification testing.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Type

• Single-cell Battery and

• Multi-cell Battery

By Capacity

• Below 20 mAh

• Between 20 mAh and 500 mAh,

• Above 500 mAh

By Battery Type

• Portable

• Thin Film

By Application

• Medical Devices

• Consumer Electronics

• Energy Harvesting

• Wireless Sensors

• Electric Vehicles

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Ilika plc

• Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (Samsung Electronics Group)

• LG Chem Ltd. (LG Corporation)

• Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

• Solid Power, Inc.

• Cymbet Corporation

• Quantumscape Corporation

• Prieto Battery, Inc.

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
