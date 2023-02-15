Global Solenoid Valves Market is Poised to Reach US$ 7,281.6 Million by 2031 – Astute Analytica

AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.

Global solenoid valves market is poised for impressive growth, with revenues predicted to skyrocket from US$ 4,429.6 Mn in 2022 to an estimated US$ 7,281.6 Mn by 2031. This market is expected to experience a 5.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2031, reflecting the substantial growth trajectory it is on. Additionally, the volume of the market is predicted to grow at a steady rate of 5% over the same period.

New Delhi, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Astute Analytica, the global solenoid market growth is driven by several factors such as the growing adoption for solenoid valves in the water treatment and beverage industries along with rising government projects and localization of products. Today, solenoid valves are used in process industries for the direction, regulation, and control of gases, slurries, liquids, vapors, and other substances. The growing demand for automation across various industries, such as oil & gas, plastics, and food & beverage, coupled with the increasing expenditure on infrastructure and industrial development, is also driving the growth of the solenoid valves market.

Furthermore, technological advancements in solenoid valves, such as the development of smart solenoids, have enabled them to become more energy efficient and offer improved performance, thereby driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the availability of various types of solenoid valves in the market, such as direct-acting, semi-direct-acting, and indirect-acting, is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Top 5 Trends Shaping the Global Solenoid Valves Market

The global market is witnessing several key trends that are expected to shape the market's growth trajectory in the coming years. Some of the top trends in the global solenoid valves market include:

Adoption of Smart Solenoid Valves: Smart solenoid valves are gaining widespread adoption in the market due to their advanced features and functionalities, such as remote monitoring and control, real-time performance data, and predictive maintenance capabilities. These technologies are expected to drive the growth of the solenoid valves market, as they offer significant benefits to end-user industries in terms of performance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

Expansion of End-User Industries: The expansion of end-user industries, such as oil and gas, chemical, food and beverage, and water treatment, among others, is driving the demand for solenoid valves. These industries are expanding their production capacities, which is creating new growth opportunities for the solenoid valves market.

Growing Demand for Automation Technologies: The growing demand for automation technologies is a key trend in the market. The increasing adoption of automation technologies in various end-user industries is expected to drive the growth of the market, as it increases the demand for solenoid valves as essential components of fluid control systems.

Focus on Energy Efficiency: The focus on energy efficiency is another key trend in the solenoid valves market. The increasing adoption of energy-efficient technologies, such as smart solenoid valves, is expected to drive the growth of the market, as it reduces energy consumption and improves the overall performance and efficiency of fluid control systems.

Investment in Research and Development: The investment in research and development activities is another key trend in the solenoid valves market. Industry players are investing in R&D activities to develop innovative and advanced solenoid valves, which are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Direct Pilot Operated Solenoid Valves to Generate over 53% Market Revenue

According to Astute Analytica, the direct pilot-operated solenoid valves segment is expected to generate over 53% of the solenoid valves market revenue. This high revenue share can be attributed to the growing demand for direct pilot-operated solenoid valves in various industries, such as oil & gas, plastics, and food & beverage. Direct pilot-operated solenoid valves are known for their ability to control the flow of liquids and gases with great speed and precision, making them an ideal choice for applications that require precise flow control. The increasing demand for automation across various industries and the growing expenditure on infrastructure and industrial development are also contributing to the growing demand for direct pilot-operated solenoid valves.

By 2031, More than 38% of the Global Solenoid Values Revenue Come From Stainless Steel Material

According to market research findings from Astute Analytica, stainless steel is the most commonly used material in the manufacturing of solenoid valves. This is due to its resistance to contaminants, which is achieved through its composition of iron, chromium, and other elements. The resistance to corrosion and other forms of damage offered by stainless steel make it a popular choice for solenoid valves used in various industries, including chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Additionally, compared to brass valves, stainless steel solenoid valves have a longer life cycle and better performance.

Furthermore, Astute Analytica also found that stainless steel ball valves are ideal for harsher water types due to their high corrosion resistance. Certain types of stainless-steel offer low-friction properties, making them a preferred choice for plunger and guide components in solenoid valves.

Top 5 Players to Generate over 37% Revenue of Global Solenoid Valves Market

Danfoss Industries Limited, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, IMI Precision Engineering, Emerson Electric Co., and Parker Hannifin Corporation are top players in the global solenoid valves market and they are collectively holding over 37% market share. Wherein, IMI Precision Engineering the leading the pact by holding over 11% revenue share.

IMI Precision Engineering is the largest player in the global solenoid valves industry because of its comprehensive range of products, advanced technology, and superior quality. Its portfolio includes IMI Maxseal and IMI Herion solenoid valves, which offer the highest FFR (10) in the industry. In addition, IMI provides solenoid valve solutions for various industries such as energy, process, rail, and commercial vehicles. It offers components specifically designed for the needs of the rail industry, as well as powertrain and chassis solutions for leading commercial vehicle manufacturers to enable emissions reduction and the development of zero-emission vehicles.

part from its wide product range, IMI Precision Engineering has a strong presence in the solenoid valves market, with a significant share of the global market. Moreover, IMI Precision Engineering is backed by Norgren Inc., a global provider of pneumatic motion and fluid control products and services, which is now part of IMI plc's new division, IMI Precision Engineering. This larger engineering company will be able to provide more comprehensive and innovative solutions to customers in the market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Airtac

Anshan Electromagnetic Value

ASCO Valve Inc.

CEME S.p.A.

Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG

CKD Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Danfoss A/S

GSR Ventiltechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Juliang Valve

ODE S.r.l.

Takasago Electric Industry Co., Ltd

YONG CHUANG

Zhejiang Sanhua

Zhejiang Yongjiu

Other Prominent Players

