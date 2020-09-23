Global Solenoid Valves Industry

Global Solenoid Valves Market to Reach $4. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solenoid Valves estimated at US$3. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Stainless Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach US$843 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Brass segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The Solenoid Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$874.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.



Aluminum Segment to Record 2.5% CAGR



In the global Aluminum segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$754.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$871.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$604.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ASCO Valve, Inc.

Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CWC)

Danfoss A/S

GSR Ventiltechnik GmbH & Co. KG

IMI PLC

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Rotex Controls B.V.

SMC Corporation

The Lee Company







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Solenoid valve Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Solenoid Valves Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Solenoid Valves Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Solenoid Valves Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Stainless Steel (Body Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Stainless Steel (Body Material) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Stainless Steel (Body Material) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Brass (Body Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Brass (Body Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Brass (Body Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Aluminum (Body Material) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Aluminum (Body Material) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Aluminum (Body Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Plastic (Body Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Plastic (Body Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Plastic (Body Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Wastewater Management (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Wastewater Management (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Wastewater Management (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Power Generation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Power Generation (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Power Generation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Solenoid valve Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Solenoid Valves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Body Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Solenoid Valves Market in the United States by Body

Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Solenoid Valves Market Share Breakdown

by Body Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Solenoid Valves Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Solenoid Valves Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Solenoid Valves Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Solenoid Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Body Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Solenoid Valves Historic Market Review by

Body Material in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Solenoid Valves Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Body Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Solenoid Valves Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Solenoid Valves Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Solenoid Valves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Solenoid Valves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Body Material for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Solenoid Valves Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Body Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Solenoid Valves Market Share Analysis by

Body Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solenoid

Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Solenoid Valves Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Solenoid Valves Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Solenoid Valves Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Body Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Solenoid Valves Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Body Material: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Solenoid Valves Market by Body Material:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Solenoid Valves in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Solenoid Valves Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Solenoid Valves Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Solenoid valve Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Solenoid Valves Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Solenoid Valves Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Solenoid Valves Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Solenoid Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Body Material: 2020-2027



Table 59: Solenoid Valves Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Body Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Solenoid Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Body Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Solenoid Valves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Solenoid Valves Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Solenoid Valves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Solenoid Valves Market in France by Body Material:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Solenoid Valves Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Body Material: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Solenoid Valves Market Share Analysis by Body

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Solenoid Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Solenoid Valves Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Solenoid Valves Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Solenoid Valves Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Body Material for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Solenoid Valves Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Body Material: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Solenoid Valves Market Share Breakdown by Body

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Solenoid Valves Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Solenoid Valves Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Solenoid Valves Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Solenoid Valves Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Body Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Solenoid Valves Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Body Material: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Solenoid Valves Market by Body Material:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Solenoid Valves in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Solenoid Valves Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Solenoid Valves Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Solenoid Valves: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Body Material

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Solenoid Valves Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Body Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Solenoid Valves Market Share Analysis

by Body Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Solenoid Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Solenoid Valves Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Solenoid Valves Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Solenoid Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Body Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Solenoid Valves Historic Market Review by

Body Material in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Solenoid Valves Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Body Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Solenoid Valves Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Solenoid Valves Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Solenoid Valves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Solenoid Valves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Body Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Solenoid Valves Market in Russia by Body Material:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Solenoid Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Body Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Solenoid Valves Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Solenoid Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Solenoid Valves Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Solenoid Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Body Material: 2020-2027



Table 101: Solenoid Valves Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Body Material: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Solenoid Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Body Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Solenoid Valves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Solenoid Valves Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Solenoid Valves Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Solenoid Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Solenoid Valves Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Solenoid Valves Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Solenoid Valves Market in Asia-Pacific by Body

Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Solenoid Valves Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Body Material: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Solenoid Valves Market Share Analysis

by Body Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Solenoid Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Solenoid Valves Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Solenoid Valves Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Solenoid Valves Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Body Material for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Solenoid Valves Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Body Material: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Solenoid Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Body Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Solenoid Valves Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Solenoid Valves Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Solenoid Valves Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Solenoid Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Body Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Solenoid Valves Historic Market Review by

Body Material in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Solenoid Valves Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Body Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Solenoid Valves Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Solenoid Valves Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Solenoid Valves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Solenoid Valves Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Body Material for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Solenoid Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Body Material: 2012-2019



Table 129: Solenoid Valves Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Body Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Solenoid Valves Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Solenoid Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Solenoid Valves Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Solenoid Valves:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Body

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Solenoid Valves Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Body Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Solenoid Valves Market Share

Analysis by Body Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Solenoid Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Solenoid Valves Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Solenoid Valves Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Solenoid Valves Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Solenoid Valves Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Solenoid Valves Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Solenoid Valves Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Body Material for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Solenoid Valves Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Body Material: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Solenoid Valves Marketby Body

Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Solenoid Valves in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Solenoid Valves Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Solenoid Valves Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Solenoid Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Body Material: 2020-2027



Table 149: Solenoid Valves Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Body Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Solenoid Valves Market Share Breakdown

by Body Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Solenoid Valves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Solenoid Valves Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Solenoid Valves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Solenoid Valves Market in Brazil by Body Material:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Solenoid Valves Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Body Material: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Solenoid Valves Market Share Analysis by

Body Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Solenoid Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Solenoid Valves Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Solenoid Valves Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Solenoid Valves Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Body Material for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Solenoid Valves Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Body Material: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Solenoid Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Body Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Solenoid Valves Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Solenoid Valves Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Solenoid Valves Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Solenoid Valves Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Body Material: 2020

to 2027



Table 167: Solenoid Valves Market in Rest of Latin America by

Body Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Solenoid Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Body Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Solenoid Valves Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Solenoid Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Solenoid Valves Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Solenoid Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Solenoid Valves Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Solenoid Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Solenoid Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Body Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Solenoid Valves Historic Marketby

Body Material in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Solenoid Valves Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Body Material for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Solenoid Valves Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Solenoid Valves Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Solenoid Valves Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Solenoid Valves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Body Material for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Solenoid Valves Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Body Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Solenoid Valves Market Share Analysis by

Body Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solenoid

Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Solenoid Valves Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Solenoid Valves Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Solenoid Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Body Material: 2020-2027



Table 188: Solenoid Valves Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Body Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Solenoid Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Body Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Solenoid Valves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 191: Solenoid Valves Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Solenoid Valves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Solenoid Valves Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Body Material for the Period

2020-2027



Table 194: Solenoid Valves Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Body Material: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Solenoid Valves Market by Body

Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Solenoid Valves in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Solenoid Valves Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Solenoid Valves Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Solenoid Valves Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Body

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Solenoid Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Body Material: 2012-2019



Table 201: Solenoid Valves Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Body Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Solenoid Valves Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Solenoid Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Solenoid Valves Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Solenoid Valves Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Body

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Solenoid Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Body Material: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Solenoid Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Body Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Solenoid Valves Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Solenoid Valves Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Solenoid Valves Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Solenoid Valves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Body Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Solenoid Valves Market in Africa by Body Material:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Solenoid Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Body Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Solenoid Valves Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Solenoid Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Solenoid Valves Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

