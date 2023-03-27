The Global Soldier Systems Market is forecast to grow by $4787.72 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Soldier Systems Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the soldier systems market and is forecast to grow by $4787.72 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period.

Our report on the soldier systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased deployment by the military segment, rising demand for smart wearables, and upgrade of defense capabilities to counter emerging security threats.



The soldier systems market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Military

• Homeland security



By Type

• Personal protection

• Communication

• Power and data transmission

• Surveillance and target acquisition

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the integration of directed-energy weapons (DEWS) as one of the prime reasons driving the soldier systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of active camouflage and increasing penetration of ai in defense applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the soldier systems market covers the following areas:

• Soldier systems market sizing

• Soldier systems market forecast

• Soldier systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading soldier systems market vendors that include ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Baylin Technologies Inc., BERETTA HOLDING SA, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Mayflower Communications Co. Inc., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Shoghi Communications Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Stumpp Schuele and Somappa Springs Pvt. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales, Trijicon Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc. Also, the soldier systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

