Global Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027

Global Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market By Tank Capacity (Up to 10litres, 11-20 liters, above 20 liters), By Application (Field Sprayers, Orchard Sprayers, Gardening Sprayers), By Distribution Channel (Online v/s Offline), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027

The global solar agriculture sprayer market is anticipated to register a robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as increased use of advanced agriculture tools and machinery and growing demand for higher-yielding crops are driving the demand for the global solar agriculture sprayer market.



Solar-powered sprayers are devices used by farmers to apply pesticides and biofertilizers to agricultural fields.These devices are often solar-powered.



During the spraying operation, photovoltaic cells on these sprayers are exposed to sunlight and used to produce electricity.There are typically two operating modes for solar agricultural sprayers: direct mode and indirect mode.



Electricity produced by polycrystalline PV modules mounted on the sprayer is used to operate the direct mode. Solar energy is quickly converted into electrical energy, which is then used for agricultural power sprayers. In the indirect mode, the energy produced during exposure is stored in a battery and then used to drive an agricultural sprayer.

Also, the ongoing research and development activities, innovative product development, and increased awareness about the benefits of using renewable energy sources are further expected to drive the market demand in the coming years.

The global solar agriculture sprayer market is segmented into tank capacity, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on tank capacity, the market is divided into up to 10litres, 11-20 liters, and above 20 liters.



Up to 10litres segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. They are in high demand as they are easier to handle and are widely available in the market.

Some of the major market players operating in the global solar agriculture sprayer market are Agro Tec Corporation, RSR Retail Private Limited, Taizhou City Jiaojiang Jiangnan Agriculture Machinery Factory, Deere and Company, Hardi International A / S, Buhler Industries Inc., Demco, Inc., Reddick Equipment Co.



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global solar agriculture sprayer market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global solar agriculture sprayer market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast the global solar agriculture sprayer market based on tank capacity, application, distribution channel, region, and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global solar agriculture sprayer market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global solar agriculture sprayer market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global solar agriculture sprayer market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global solar agriculture sprayer market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global solar agriculture sprayer market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global solar agriculture sprayer market using a bottom up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



In this report, global solar agriculture sprayer market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market, By Tank Capacity:

o Up to 10 litres

o 11- 20 liters

o Above 20 liters

• Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market, By Application:

o Field Sprayers

o Orchard Sprayers

o Gardening Sprayers

• Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Online

o Offline

• Solar agriculture sprayer Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



