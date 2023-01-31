The Global Sol-gel Coatings Market is forecast to grow by $3,605.23 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.69% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Sol-gel Coatings Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the sol-gel coatings market and is forecast to grow by $3,605.23 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.69% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sol-gel Coatings Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144558/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the sol-gel coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand from automotive and aerospace industries, growing demand from building and construction applications, and improved performance properties and superior characteristics.



The sol-gel coatings market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Wear resistant

• Corrosion resistant

• Water resistant

• Photo catalytic self-cleaning

• Others



By Application

• Automotive

• Building and construction

• Aerospace

• Electrical and electronics

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for eco-friendly coatings as one of the prime reasons driving the sol-gel coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for sol-gel-based nanostructured thin films and shift to additive manufacturing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sol-gel coatings market covers the following areas:

• Sol-gel coatings market sizing

• Sol-gel coatings market forecast

• Sol-gel coatings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sol-gel coatings market vendors that include 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Aspen Systems Inc., Chemat Technology Inc., Ferro Corp., Gaema Tech Co. Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., NanoPore Inc., Nanovations Pty Ltd., NTC Nano Tech Coatings GmbH, PPG Industries Inc., Saint Gobain, SCHOTT AG, SOCOMORE SASU, Taasi Corp., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Solvay SA. Also, the sol-gel coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144558/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



