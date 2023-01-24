The Global Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market is forecast to grow by $11208.29 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market and is forecast to grow by $11208.29 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period.

Our report on the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for cloud solutions, the surge in digital transformation, and the growing popularity of SD-WAN as a service.



The software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Solutions

• Services



By End-user

• Service providers

• Enterprise customers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the optimization of network using advanced technologies such as AI as one of the prime reasons driving the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market growth during the next few years. Also, demand for unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platform together with sd-wan and extended partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market covers the following areas:

• Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market sizing

• Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market forecast

• Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market vendors that include Aryaka Networks Inc., Bigleaf Networks Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., Flexiware Solutions., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Untangle Inc., Versa Networks Inc., and VMware Inc. Also, the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



