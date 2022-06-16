Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market to Reach US$2.5 Billion by the Year 2027

ReportLinker
·16 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818032/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market to Reach US$2.5 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sodium Tripolyphosphate estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Synthetic Detergent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$672.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food Additive segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.4% share of the global Sodium Tripolyphosphate market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 21.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Sodium Tripolyphosphate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$432.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 21.27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$668.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$668.3 Million by the year 2027.

Water Treatment Segment Corners a 18.3% Share in 2020

In the global Water Treatment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$313.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$372.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$421.1 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured) -

  • ABCR GmbH & Co., KG.

  • Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited

  • Guizhou Zhongshen Phosphates Industry Co., Ltd.

  • Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.

  • Innophos Holdings, Inc.

  • MilliporeSigma

  • Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818032/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
An Introduction to Sodium Tripolyphosphate
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Impact of Eutrophication on STPP Sector
Select Trends and Growth Drivers
Restraining Factors and Challenges
Analysis by Application
Regional Analysis
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Brief Note on Application Markets of Sodium Tripolyphosphate
(STPP)
Expanding Detergents Industry Provides Growth Opportunities for
Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market
EXHIBIT 3: Global Laundry Detergents Market Size (in $ Billion)
for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Synthetic Zeolites: A Key Challenger to the Expansion of Sodium
Tripolyphosphate Market
Growing Demand for Water from and Limited Freshwater Sources
Drive Focus onto Wastewater Treatment
EXHIBIT 4: Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)
Rapidly Diminishing Sources of Fresh Water Necessitate
Treatment & Reuse of Wastewater
World Water Crisis Facts
EXHIBIT 5: Global Distribution of Fresh Water Reserves by Source
EXHIBIT 6: World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water
Quality
EXHIBIT 7: Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic
Kilometers)
Emergence of Sodium Tripolyphosphate for Water and Wastewater
Treatment
Growing Importance and Use of Food Additives in Food & Beverage
Industry Drives Market Gains
EXHIBIT 8: Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
EXHIBIT 9: Food and Beverage Additives Market (2021):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Type of Additive
Food Processing Applications of STPP
Rising Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods to Boost
Growth in Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market
EXHIBIT 10: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for
2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects
Macro Factors Influencing Trends in the Sodium Tripolyphosphate
Market
Ballooning Global Population
EXHIBIT 11: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100
Urbanization Trend
EXHIBIT 12: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Expanding Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Sodium Tripolyphosphate: A Brief Product Overview
Characteristics & Functions
STPP Production
Specialty Phosphates: An Overview
Major Application Areas of STPP
Health & Environmental Effects of STPP

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Tripolyphosphate
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic
Detergent by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Synthetic Detergent by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Detergent by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Food Additive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Food Additive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Additive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Water Treatment
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Water Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Water Treatment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Ceramic, Paint &
Dyeing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: USA Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water
Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Tripolyphosphate
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic,
Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water
Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment,
Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water
Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Tripolyphosphate
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic,
Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CHINA
Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: China Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water
Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Tripolyphosphate
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic,
Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water
Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment,
Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: France Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water
Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment,
Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate
by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water
Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment,
Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water
Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Tripolyphosphate
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic,
Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: UK Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water
Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic
Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint &
Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment,
Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment,
Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment,
Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 94
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818032/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge