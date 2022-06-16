ReportLinker

New York, June 16, 2022

Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market to Reach US$2.5 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sodium Tripolyphosphate estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Synthetic Detergent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$672.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food Additive segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.4% share of the global Sodium Tripolyphosphate market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 21.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Sodium Tripolyphosphate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$432.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 21.27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$668.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$668.3 Million by the year 2027.



Water Treatment Segment Corners a 18.3% Share in 2020



In the global Water Treatment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$313.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$372.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$421.1 Million by the year 2027.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

An Introduction to Sodium Tripolyphosphate

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Impact of Eutrophication on STPP Sector

Select Trends and Growth Drivers

Restraining Factors and Challenges

Analysis by Application

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Brief Note on Application Markets of Sodium Tripolyphosphate

(STPP)

Expanding Detergents Industry Provides Growth Opportunities for

Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Laundry Detergents Market Size (in $ Billion)

for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Synthetic Zeolites: A Key Challenger to the Expansion of Sodium

Tripolyphosphate Market

Growing Demand for Water from and Limited Freshwater Sources

Drive Focus onto Wastewater Treatment

EXHIBIT 4: Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)

Rapidly Diminishing Sources of Fresh Water Necessitate

Treatment & Reuse of Wastewater

World Water Crisis Facts

EXHIBIT 5: Global Distribution of Fresh Water Reserves by Source

EXHIBIT 6: World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water

Quality

EXHIBIT 7: Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic

Kilometers)

Emergence of Sodium Tripolyphosphate for Water and Wastewater

Treatment

Growing Importance and Use of Food Additives in Food & Beverage

Industry Drives Market Gains

EXHIBIT 8: Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

EXHIBIT 9: Food and Beverage Additives Market (2021):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Type of Additive

Food Processing Applications of STPP

Rising Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods to Boost

Growth in Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market

EXHIBIT 10: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for

2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects

Macro Factors Influencing Trends in the Sodium Tripolyphosphate

Market

Ballooning Global Population

EXHIBIT 11: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

Urbanization Trend

EXHIBIT 12: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Expanding Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Sodium Tripolyphosphate: A Brief Product Overview

Characteristics & Functions

STPP Production

Specialty Phosphates: An Overview

Major Application Areas of STPP

Health & Environmental Effects of STPP



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 94

