Global Sodium Sulfur Battery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% By 2032: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain Ltd
·9 min read
Visiongain Ltd
Visiongain Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Sodium Sulfur Battery Market Report 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Sodium Sulfur Battery Market Forecasts, Market Segment by Mode (Grid Dependent Mode, Grid Independent Mode), Market Segment by Industry Vertical (Power Industry, Renewable Energy Industry, Other Industry Vertical), Market Segment by Application (Solar Generation Plants Stabilisation, Wind Farms Stabilisation, Load Levelling, Peak Shaving, Ancillary Services, Other Applications), Market Segment by Type (Private Portable Type, Industrial Type, Government and Institutional Type, Other Types), PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global sodium sulfur battery market was valued at US$444.0 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

It is too early to speculate on what sodium sulfur battery would signify for an electric automobile because there are still numerous issues to be resolved, not just with the battery but also with the motors and controllers before it can become a realistic reality. It is possible and valuable to establish a rough estimate of what can be accomplished. A 350-pound sodium-sulfur battery in a 1350-pound commuter car, for example, should allow it to travel at 40 mph for 200-300 miles, 60 mph for 125-200 miles, and reach a top speed of around 70 mph. In an urban-suburban setting, such a vehicle should perform well. Even when used for motor power, the main disadvantage of this battery is its high operating temperature. A cold start is difficult unless supplementary heating is applied because the battery is inoperative at room temperature.

A large battery has a significant heat capacity, and the time required to bring it up to operating temperature with any practical auxiliary system would most likely be undesirable save on infrequent occasions. However, the remedy to this difficulty is to keep the battery hot at all times. This should not be an issue for an urban-suburban vehicle parked practically every night for overnight charging anyway. Indeed, this offers some advantages, as the car would not require a warm-up period and would always be ready for rapid starting. During operation, there is no issue because the battery's internal power dissipation is more than enough to keep it warm. Cooling will probably be required.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/nas-battery-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

The HT NaS System's Wide Working Temperature Range Creates Various Safety Concerns

The HT NaS system's wide working temperature range creates various safety concerns. Due to the significant negative enthalpy of the reaction at 350 °C (H = 420 kJ mol1), the chemical risks of elemental sodium and sulfur are pretty substantial. Bulk sodium is kept in a corrosion-resistant safety tube with a small supply hole at the bottom that controls sodium flow while allowing a small amount of sodium to keep the electrochemical reaction going. Although sulfur is not as chemically reactive as sodium, it poses considerable risks due to its flammability and poisonous sulfur dioxide gas emission. The working temperature of the HT NaS should not, under any circumstances, exceed 400 °C.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Sodium Sulfur Battery Market?

The power industry is one of the sectors affected by a state-wide shutdown in countries affected by Covid-19. The lockouts caused delays in electricity projects due to disruptions in the supply chain, a lack of people, and issues with project funding. In most countries, the renewable energy industry is heavily reliant on imports from other regions, mainly China.

Due to restrictions on commerce, trade, and borders, energy demand has decreased substantially, as has the usage of bioenergy and other renewable energy sources in transportation and manufacturing. Emerging macroeconomic difficulties compel the cancellation or suspension of investment choices for major and minor underdeveloped projects. Even if a program's extensive scope, such flaws can pose a concern.

Delays in the supply chain and the closure of construction sites obstruct future short-term capacity expansions, with the most likely implications by 2020. The second implication is that delayed efforts may have a hard time realising the value of benefits that will expire by 2020. Almost all lockout restrictions and social isolation recommendations allow businesses to take preventative security and site entry procedures. Rules on the number of employees will inevitably slow construction permitted on-site and more stringent sanitary regulations, increasing the probability of delays. Some delays in implementation put businesses in jeopardy of missing major regulatory deadlines in China, the United States, and Europe, resulting in the rejection of previously sought-after cash opportunities.

How this Report Will Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 400+ page report provides 278 tables and 306 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global sodium sulfur battery market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Sodium Sulfur Battery. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, mode, vertical and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing sodium sulfur battery market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Advancement in the Electrolyte, Separator, & Cell Configuration

Electrolytes provide ion transport routes between anode & cathode. The electrolyte is chosen directly impacts the performance of the RT-Na/S battery. A solid-state electrolyte is typically preferred to reduce polysulfide dissolution and the shuttle phenomena. The use of solid electrolytes, on the other hand, is problematic due to their interfacial instability & limited ionic conductivity. More consideration is needed towards severe solubility of intermediate polysulfides in liquid electrolytes. Multiple electrolytes must be investigated to establish the best electrolyte composition for the improved electrochemical performance of RT-Na/S batteries. Separators can physically prevent electrical contact between the cathode & anode while allowing ion diffusion in the electrolyte to continue. Furthermore, partitions must have strong mechanical strength and flexibility.

Sodium Sulfur Battery Allows Volume Change of Electrodes During Cycling While Minimizing The Sealing Area

The sodium sulfur battery allows the volume change of the electrodes during cycling while minimizing the sealing area, making it a preferred design for practical battery construction. It depicts a tubular sodium sulfur battery with a center sodium electrode. The tubular design, where sodium is enclosed within the electrolyte tube, prefers the central sodium geometry. Aside from the main sodium design, the central sulfur geometry and planar design are also options for sodium sulfur batteries. The electrochemical reaction between sodium and sulfur results in the creation of sodium polysulfide, which powers the sodium sulfur battery.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Increasing Electricity Demand

Energy storage systems (ESS) are used at various stages, including power generating, utility-scale, grid, and behind-the-meter applications. Batteries are used in commercial, household, and utility-scale applications. Furthermore, energy storage batteries are used in electric vehicles and electronics such as telephones, computers, and handheld devices. ESS is used in all aspects of life. The demand for storage for energy losses, particularly portable batteries, is expected to rise. By the end of March 2020, overall electricity capacity (utility and non-utility) had increased from 1362 MW in 1947 to around 448.11 GW. Electricity usage per person increased from 16.3 in 1947 to 1208 in 2019-20.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/nas-battery-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

Significant Investments in Research and Development in Projects

The success of battery storage, particularly those that have yet to attain commercial penetration, is attributable to the fact that money is still spent on R&D and demonstration (RD&D). At the moment, the high cost of many batteries and their limited technological capability are vital impediments that can only be addressed by further R&D and the utilization of mass production. Similarly, the widespread use of grid-scale batteries in the electric utility industry demands large-scale demonstrations of their efficacy and safety.

Once these demonstrations are proven successful, and the technology is cost-effective, conservatives and practitioners in the utility sector will be ready to consider how storage can be incorporated into their plans thoughtfully. While not comparable to any other technology, total spending on energy storage research and development increased (e.g., renewable or energy efficiency programs). The IEA Member States' RD&D in renewables and energy efficiency in overall public energy has grown faster than energy storage.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the sodium sulfur battery market are AEP (American Electric Power Corporation, Inc.), BASF SE, EaglePicher Technologies, FIAMM Energy Technology, KEMET Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NGK INSULATORS, LTD, POSCO, Sieyuan Electric Co, LTD, The General Electric Company, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else
With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the sodium sulfur battery market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more research reports on the Energy Storage Technologies, please click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker
PR at Visiongain Inc.
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567
EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006
Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129
Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com
Web: https://www.visiongain.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 g

  • Mitch Marner silencing doubters with career-best season

    Mitch Marner could still hit the 40-goal mark before the NHL regular season is done and after a divisive contract negotiation in 2019 and an underwhelming postseason last year, the Maple Leafs star is performing at a level and consistency Toronto's fans haven't seen before.&nbsp;

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.