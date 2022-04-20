Global Sodium Sulfur Battery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% By 2032: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Sodium Sulfur Battery Market Report 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Sodium Sulfur Battery Market Forecasts, Market Segment by Mode (Grid Dependent Mode, Grid Independent Mode), Market Segment by Industry Vertical (Power Industry, Renewable Energy Industry, Other Industry Vertical), Market Segment by Application (Solar Generation Plants Stabilisation, Wind Farms Stabilisation, Load Levelling, Peak Shaving, Ancillary Services, Other Applications), Market Segment by Type (Private Portable Type, Industrial Type, Government and Institutional Type, Other Types), PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global sodium sulfur battery market was valued at US$444.0 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

It is too early to speculate on what sodium sulfur battery would signify for an electric automobile because there are still numerous issues to be resolved, not just with the battery but also with the motors and controllers before it can become a realistic reality. It is possible and valuable to establish a rough estimate of what can be accomplished. A 350-pound sodium-sulfur battery in a 1350-pound commuter car, for example, should allow it to travel at 40 mph for 200-300 miles, 60 mph for 125-200 miles, and reach a top speed of around 70 mph. In an urban-suburban setting, such a vehicle should perform well. Even when used for motor power, the main disadvantage of this battery is its high operating temperature. A cold start is difficult unless supplementary heating is applied because the battery is inoperative at room temperature.

A large battery has a significant heat capacity, and the time required to bring it up to operating temperature with any practical auxiliary system would most likely be undesirable save on infrequent occasions. However, the remedy to this difficulty is to keep the battery hot at all times. This should not be an issue for an urban-suburban vehicle parked practically every night for overnight charging anyway. Indeed, this offers some advantages, as the car would not require a warm-up period and would always be ready for rapid starting. During operation, there is no issue because the battery's internal power dissipation is more than enough to keep it warm. Cooling will probably be required.

The HT NaS System's Wide Working Temperature Range Creates Various Safety Concerns

The HT NaS system's wide working temperature range creates various safety concerns. Due to the significant negative enthalpy of the reaction at 350 °C (H = 420 kJ mol1), the chemical risks of elemental sodium and sulfur are pretty substantial. Bulk sodium is kept in a corrosion-resistant safety tube with a small supply hole at the bottom that controls sodium flow while allowing a small amount of sodium to keep the electrochemical reaction going. Although sulfur is not as chemically reactive as sodium, it poses considerable risks due to its flammability and poisonous sulfur dioxide gas emission. The working temperature of the HT NaS should not, under any circumstances, exceed 400 °C.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Sodium Sulfur Battery Market?

The power industry is one of the sectors affected by a state-wide shutdown in countries affected by Covid-19. The lockouts caused delays in electricity projects due to disruptions in the supply chain, a lack of people, and issues with project funding. In most countries, the renewable energy industry is heavily reliant on imports from other regions, mainly China.

Due to restrictions on commerce, trade, and borders, energy demand has decreased substantially, as has the usage of bioenergy and other renewable energy sources in transportation and manufacturing. Emerging macroeconomic difficulties compel the cancellation or suspension of investment choices for major and minor underdeveloped projects. Even if a program's extensive scope, such flaws can pose a concern.

Delays in the supply chain and the closure of construction sites obstruct future short-term capacity expansions, with the most likely implications by 2020. The second implication is that delayed efforts may have a hard time realising the value of benefits that will expire by 2020. Almost all lockout restrictions and social isolation recommendations allow businesses to take preventative security and site entry procedures. Rules on the number of employees will inevitably slow construction permitted on-site and more stringent sanitary regulations, increasing the probability of delays. Some delays in implementation put businesses in jeopardy of missing major regulatory deadlines in China, the United States, and Europe, resulting in the rejection of previously sought-after cash opportunities.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Advancement in the Electrolyte, Separator, & Cell Configuration

Electrolytes provide ion transport routes between anode & cathode. The electrolyte is chosen directly impacts the performance of the RT-Na/S battery. A solid-state electrolyte is typically preferred to reduce polysulfide dissolution and the shuttle phenomena. The use of solid electrolytes, on the other hand, is problematic due to their interfacial instability & limited ionic conductivity. More consideration is needed towards severe solubility of intermediate polysulfides in liquid electrolytes. Multiple electrolytes must be investigated to establish the best electrolyte composition for the improved electrochemical performance of RT-Na/S batteries. Separators can physically prevent electrical contact between the cathode & anode while allowing ion diffusion in the electrolyte to continue. Furthermore, partitions must have strong mechanical strength and flexibility.

Sodium Sulfur Battery Allows Volume Change of Electrodes During Cycling While Minimizing The Sealing Area

The sodium sulfur battery allows the volume change of the electrodes during cycling while minimizing the sealing area, making it a preferred design for practical battery construction. It depicts a tubular sodium sulfur battery with a center sodium electrode. The tubular design, where sodium is enclosed within the electrolyte tube, prefers the central sodium geometry. Aside from the main sodium design, the central sulfur geometry and planar design are also options for sodium sulfur batteries. The electrochemical reaction between sodium and sulfur results in the creation of sodium polysulfide, which powers the sodium sulfur battery.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Increasing Electricity Demand

Energy storage systems (ESS) are used at various stages, including power generating, utility-scale, grid, and behind-the-meter applications. Batteries are used in commercial, household, and utility-scale applications. Furthermore, energy storage batteries are used in electric vehicles and electronics such as telephones, computers, and handheld devices. ESS is used in all aspects of life. The demand for storage for energy losses, particularly portable batteries, is expected to rise. By the end of March 2020, overall electricity capacity (utility and non-utility) had increased from 1362 MW in 1947 to around 448.11 GW. Electricity usage per person increased from 16.3 in 1947 to 1208 in 2019-20.

Significant Investments in Research and Development in Projects

The success of battery storage, particularly those that have yet to attain commercial penetration, is attributable to the fact that money is still spent on R&D and demonstration (RD&D). At the moment, the high cost of many batteries and their limited technological capability are vital impediments that can only be addressed by further R&D and the utilization of mass production. Similarly, the widespread use of grid-scale batteries in the electric utility industry demands large-scale demonstrations of their efficacy and safety.

Once these demonstrations are proven successful, and the technology is cost-effective, conservatives and practitioners in the utility sector will be ready to consider how storage can be incorporated into their plans thoughtfully. While not comparable to any other technology, total spending on energy storage research and development increased (e.g., renewable or energy efficiency programs). The IEA Member States' RD&D in renewables and energy efficiency in overall public energy has grown faster than energy storage.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the sodium sulfur battery market are AEP (American Electric Power Corporation, Inc.), BASF SE, EaglePicher Technologies, FIAMM Energy Technology, KEMET Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NGK INSULATORS, LTD, POSCO, Sieyuan Electric Co, LTD, The General Electric Company, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

