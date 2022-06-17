Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market Report to 2028 - Featuring Solvay Kraft Chemical, Aditya Birla Chemicals and Mexichem Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market

Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market
Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market, by Grade, by Form by Application and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) is a solid, translucent material. This glossy phosphate is widely used as an input in the manufacturing of many industrial and consumer products. Sodium hexametaphosphate is manufactured and marketed in technical and food grade. The high degree of solubility of sodium hexametaphosphate separates it from other sodium phosphates. Additionally, sodium hexametaphosphate is a mixture of polymeric metaphosphates that are available in granular or Flaky, Glass Pallets and powdered forms in the marketplace.

For instance, according to the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Sodium Hexametaphosphate is safe to use as per good manufacturing practices. Sodium Hexametaphosphate used in Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Health & Personal care products, Agriculture/Animal Feed/Poultry. Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) is used as a chelating agent, leavening agent, and as a acidity regulating agent.

The use of Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) such as in meat products, fruits drinks, soft drinks, dairy products, cheese's, and canned fruits and vegetables. Sodium Hexametaphosphate is used in food such as in artificial maple syrup, canned milk, cheese powders and dips, imitation cheese, whipped topping, packaged egg whites, roast beef, fish fillets, fruit jelly, frozen desserts, salad dressing, herring, breakfast cereal, ice cream. Sodium Hexametaphosphate is used as cleansing agent in beverage such as beer and bottled beverages.

Sodium hexametaphosphate is used in the water treatment industry. The global awareness for eco-friendly industrial processes and sustainable development is rising which has sufficiently resulted in a much needed rise in establishment of water treatment plants to prevent the global threats of water scarcity in coming years and provide safe and clean water to consumers. Sodium hexametaphosphate can very efficiently sequestrate alkali metals and can also help in red and black water control. This is driving a huge demand for the chemical sodium hexametaphosphate in water treatment plants and consequently leading to the growth of sodium hexametaphosphate market.

The changing lifestyle of people have given rise to a drastic shift in terms of consumption of confectionery and easily accessible functional foods. In order to address this shift, manufacturers are offering food and beverage products with long shelf life as well as high nutritional value. Also, the food industry requires ingredients that can act as an emulsifier, thickener, or texturizer. This factor is estimated to drive the global market for sodium hexametaphosphate during the forecast period.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides in-depth analysis of sodium hexametaphosphate market, and provides market size (US$ Million and Tons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global Sodium Hexametaphosphate market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Solvay Kraft Chemical Company, Inc., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Mexichem, Prayon S.A., Innophos, Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group) Co.,Ltd, Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL), Yixing Tianyuan ChemicalCo.,, Recochem Inc., Hubei xingfa chemicals group co., LTD, Weifang Huabo Chemical Co., Ltd., Xuzhou Tianjia Food Chemical Co., Ltd, and Guizhou Sino-Phos Chemical Co., LTD.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global sodium hexametaphosphate market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, extruded aluminum profiles manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global sodium hexametaphosphate market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Grade

  • Market Snippet, By Form

  • Market Snippet, By Application

  • Market Snippet, By Country/Region

  • Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • PEST Analysis

  • PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Key Developments

  • Industry Trend

4. Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19)Pandemic

  • Overview

  • Factors Affecting Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market - COVID-19

  • Impact Analysis

5. Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market, By Grade, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn & Tons)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Food Grade

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Tons)

  • Technical Grade

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Tons)

6. Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market, By Form, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn & Tons)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Granular or Flaky

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Tons)

  • Glass Pellets

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Tons)

  • Powder

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Tons)

7. Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn & Tons)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Food & Beverages

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Tons)

  • Water Treatment

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Tons)

  • Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Tons)

  • Industrial Applications

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Tons)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Tons)

8. Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn & Tons)

9. Competitive Landscape

  • Heat Map Analysis

  • Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

  • Company Profiles

  • Kraft Chemical Company, Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Aditya Birla Chemicals

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Mexichem

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Prayon S.A.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Innophos

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group) Co.,Ltd

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL)

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Yixing Tianyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Recochem Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Hubei xingfa chemicals group co., LTD

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Weifang Huabo Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Xuzhou Tianjia Food Chemical Co., Ltd

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Guizhou Sino-Phos Chemical Co., LTD.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mm2ciw

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Fred VanVleet, CJ Miles on nickname, friendship and the Raptors' 'Bench Mob'

    CJ Miles and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discuss the root of the nickname "steady freddy", their camaraderie on and off the court and why the "bench mob" was a unique group.

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes