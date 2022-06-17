Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market Report to 2028 - Featuring Solvay Kraft Chemical, Aditya Birla Chemicals and Mexichem Among Others
Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market
Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market, by Grade, by Form by Application and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) is a solid, translucent material. This glossy phosphate is widely used as an input in the manufacturing of many industrial and consumer products. Sodium hexametaphosphate is manufactured and marketed in technical and food grade. The high degree of solubility of sodium hexametaphosphate separates it from other sodium phosphates. Additionally, sodium hexametaphosphate is a mixture of polymeric metaphosphates that are available in granular or Flaky, Glass Pallets and powdered forms in the marketplace.
For instance, according to the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Sodium Hexametaphosphate is safe to use as per good manufacturing practices. Sodium Hexametaphosphate used in Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Health & Personal care products, Agriculture/Animal Feed/Poultry. Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) is used as a chelating agent, leavening agent, and as a acidity regulating agent.
The use of Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) such as in meat products, fruits drinks, soft drinks, dairy products, cheese's, and canned fruits and vegetables. Sodium Hexametaphosphate is used in food such as in artificial maple syrup, canned milk, cheese powders and dips, imitation cheese, whipped topping, packaged egg whites, roast beef, fish fillets, fruit jelly, frozen desserts, salad dressing, herring, breakfast cereal, ice cream. Sodium Hexametaphosphate is used as cleansing agent in beverage such as beer and bottled beverages.
Sodium hexametaphosphate is used in the water treatment industry. The global awareness for eco-friendly industrial processes and sustainable development is rising which has sufficiently resulted in a much needed rise in establishment of water treatment plants to prevent the global threats of water scarcity in coming years and provide safe and clean water to consumers. Sodium hexametaphosphate can very efficiently sequestrate alkali metals and can also help in red and black water control. This is driving a huge demand for the chemical sodium hexametaphosphate in water treatment plants and consequently leading to the growth of sodium hexametaphosphate market.
The changing lifestyle of people have given rise to a drastic shift in terms of consumption of confectionery and easily accessible functional foods. In order to address this shift, manufacturers are offering food and beverage products with long shelf life as well as high nutritional value. Also, the food industry requires ingredients that can act as an emulsifier, thickener, or texturizer. This factor is estimated to drive the global market for sodium hexametaphosphate during the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of sodium hexametaphosphate market, and provides market size (US$ Million and Tons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global Sodium Hexametaphosphate market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Solvay Kraft Chemical Company, Inc., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Mexichem, Prayon S.A., Innophos, Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group) Co.,Ltd, Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL), Yixing Tianyuan ChemicalCo.,, Recochem Inc., Hubei xingfa chemicals group co., LTD, Weifang Huabo Chemical Co., Ltd., Xuzhou Tianjia Food Chemical Co., Ltd, and Guizhou Sino-Phos Chemical Co., LTD.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global sodium hexametaphosphate market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, extruded aluminum profiles manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global sodium hexametaphosphate market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Grade
Market Snippet, By Form
Market Snippet, By Application
Market Snippet, By Country/Region
Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
PEST Analysis
PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
Market Opportunities
Regulatory Scenario
Key Developments
Industry Trend
4. Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19)Pandemic
Overview
Factors Affecting Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market - COVID-19
Impact Analysis
5. Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market, By Grade, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn & Tons)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Segment Trends
Food Grade
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Tons)
Technical Grade
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Tons)
6. Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market, By Form, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn & Tons)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Segment Trends
Granular or Flaky
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Tons)
Glass Pellets
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Tons)
Powder
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Tons)
7. Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn & Tons)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Segment Trends
Food & Beverages
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Tons)
Water Treatment
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Tons)
Industrial & Institutional Cleaning
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Tons)
Industrial Applications
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Tons)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Tons)
8. Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn & Tons)
