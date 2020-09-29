The Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market is expected to grow by USD 146.89 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the sodium bicarbonate market and it is poised to grow by USD 146. 89 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

Our reports on the sodium bicarbonate market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of feed additives and apparent health and beauty benefits of sodium bicarbonate. In addition, the growing use of feed additives is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The sodium bicarbonate market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes



The sodium bicarbonate market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Animal feed

• Food and beverage

• FGT

• Pharma and cosmetics

• Others



By Geographical landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies increasing demand from food and beverage industry as one of the prime reasons driving the sodium bicarbonate market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Sodium bicarbonate market sizing

• Sodium bicarbonate market forecast

• Sodium bicarbonate market industry analysis





