Global Social Media Optimization Market - Forecast to 2027
Adobe, IBM, Google, Oracle, Salesforce, Sprout Social, Hootsuite, Meltwater, Sprinklr, Digimind, HubSpot, Clarabridge, Khoros, Falcon.io, Zoho Corporation, NetBase, Brandwatch, Talkwalker, Buffer, Agorapulse, Sendible, MavSocial, Socialbakers, Synthesio, and eClincher, among others, are the key players in the social media optimization market.
Brooklyn, New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Social Media Optimization Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 22.9% between 2022 and 2027. The social media optimization market is largely driven by the growing demand for social media analytics tools, the growing consumption of digital media content, the increasing number of social media platforms, and the growing demand for greater social media interactions.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Social Media Optimization Market - Forecast to 2027”
Key Market Insights
The growing demand for online shopping and the growth of the e-commerce industry is expected to increase the adoption of social media optimization tools
The growing adoption of AI and data analytics is expected to increase the demand for social media optimization tools
The social media marketing tools segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market based on the product type
The sales and marketing management segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the application
The retail and consumer goods segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on end-user
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
Social Media Marketing Tools
Social Media Listening
Monitoring and Analytics Tools
Social Media Asset and Content Management Tools
Social Media Risk and Compliance Management Tools
Social Media Marketing Services
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
Sales and Marketing Management
Customer Experience Management
Competitive Intelligence
Risk Management and Fraud Detection
Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
BFSI
Retail and Consumer Goods
Government and Public Sector
Healthcare and Life Sciences
IT and Telecom
Media and Entertainment
Manufacturing
Travel and Hospitality
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
