Abstract: - Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market to Reach $5. 7 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) estimated at US$1.

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 21.5% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.6% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 24.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $431.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.1% CAGR

- The Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$431.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$995.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.8% and 18.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

BASE Education LLC

Committee For Children

Emotional ABCs

EVERFI, Inc.

Everyday Speech

Evolution Labs Inc.

Hero K-12

Hoonuit, LLC

Nearpod Inc.

Panorama Education

Peekapak Inc.

Purpose Prep, Inc. (Weld North Education, LLC)

Rethink Autism, Inc.

ScholarCentric

SEL Adventures

Social Express, Inc.

Taproot Learning

The Conover Company







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Middle & High

Schools by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Middle & High Schools by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Middle & High Schools

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Elementary

Schools by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Elementary Schools by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Elementary Schools by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Pre-Kindergarten

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Pre-Kindergarten by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Pre-Kindergarten by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Social and Emotional Learning

(SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools,

Elementary Schools and Pre-Kindergarten - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Social and Emotional Learning

(SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools, Elementary Schools

and Pre-Kindergarten Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Middle & High Schools, Elementary Schools and

Pre-Kindergarten for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools,

Elementary Schools and Pre-Kindergarten - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools, Elementary

Schools and Pre-Kindergarten Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Middle & High Schools, Elementary Schools and

Pre-Kindergarten for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools,

Elementary Schools and Pre-Kindergarten - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools, Elementary

Schools and Pre-Kindergarten Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Middle & High Schools, Elementary Schools and

Pre-Kindergarten for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools,

Elementary Schools and Pre-Kindergarten - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools, Elementary

Schools and Pre-Kindergarten Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Middle & High Schools, Elementary Schools and

Pre-Kindergarten for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools,

Elementary Schools and Pre-Kindergarten - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools, Elementary

Schools and Pre-Kindergarten Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Middle & High Schools, Elementary Schools and

Pre-Kindergarten for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools,

Elementary Schools and Pre-Kindergarten - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools, Elementary

Schools and Pre-Kindergarten Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Middle & High Schools, Elementary Schools and

Pre-Kindergarten for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools,

Elementary Schools and Pre-Kindergarten - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools, Elementary

Schools and Pre-Kindergarten Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Middle & High Schools, Elementary Schools and

Pre-Kindergarten for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools,

Elementary Schools and Pre-Kindergarten - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools, Elementary

Schools and Pre-Kindergarten Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Middle & High Schools, Elementary Schools and

Pre-Kindergarten for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Social and Emotional Learning

(SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools, Elementary

Schools and Pre-Kindergarten - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Social and Emotional Learning

(SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools, Elementary Schools

and Pre-Kindergarten Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Middle & High Schools, Elementary Schools and

Pre-Kindergarten for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Social

and Emotional Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Social

and Emotional Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High

Schools, Elementary Schools and Pre-Kindergarten - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools,

Elementary Schools and Pre-Kindergarten Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Middle & High Schools, Elementary Schools and

Pre-Kindergarten for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools,

Elementary Schools and Pre-Kindergarten - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Social and Emotional

Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools, Elementary

Schools and Pre-Kindergarten Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Middle & High Schools, Elementary Schools and

Pre-Kindergarten for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Social

and Emotional Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by Component - Solutions and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Social

and Emotional Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High

Schools, Elementary Schools and Pre-Kindergarten - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Middle & High Schools,

Elementary Schools and Pre-Kindergarten Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Social and

Emotional Learning (SEL) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Middle & High Schools, Elementary Schools and

Pre-Kindergarten for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

