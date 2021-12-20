Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market Report 2021: Focus on Pre-K, Elementary Schools, Middle and High Schools - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market by Component (Solutions (SEL Platform and SEL Assessment Tool), Services), Core Competencies, Type, End User (Pre-K, Elementary Schools, Middle and High Schools), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Social and Emotional Learning market size is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2021 to USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.7%

The increasing need for social and emotional well-being in educational institutions to drive the Social and Emotional Learning market. Schools and education organizations have the responsibility to create successful and accomplished individuals who can navigate the world, with emotional and social context, without feeling too powerful while at the same time not feeling disconnected and lonely. Thus, SEL should be included in the school curriculum from early stages and continued throughout high school.

By Services, the Training and Support segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period

By Services, the Training and Support segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. These services comprise in-school training, workshops, personal training, conferences, webinars, seminars, and personal development programs on SEL. It also includes best practices that support safe and engaging learning environments for learners. Effective SEL training aids teachers and admin staff to deliver valuable outcomes on SEL programs.

By Type, the Web-based segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

The Web-based segment is expected to hold a larger market size. Web-based refers to an SEL platform that can be accessed online from any device with a web browser. These devices include desktops, smartphones, tablets, and interactive displays. With online connectivity, students and teachers can access the platform from any place at any time

Story continues

By End-User, Pre-K segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Pre-K market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The student's age group range considered for Pre-K is 3-5. SEL in Pre-K schools empowers educators to develop social skills, build a positive relationship with families and peers, preventive techniques against challenging behavior, and enhance knowledge. The increasing use of engaging learning methodologies such as interactive gaming and animated SEL programs would drive the growth of the Pre-K segment.

Premium Insights

Increasing Investments to Drive the Market

Solutions and Web-Based Segments to Have Large Shares in North America in 2021

Solutions and Web-Based Segments to Have Large Shares in Asia-Pacific in 2021

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Social and Emotional Well-Being in Educational Institutions

Growing Support and Awareness Programs by Governments

Paving Prerequisite of Socially Aware Employees in Organizations

Increasing Social and Emotional Distance due to COVID-19

Proliferation of Computing in the K-12 Sector

Restraints

Absence of Appropriate Infrastructure in Developing and Underdeveloped Economies

Reduction in Social Gatherings and Interactions due to the Pandemic

Opportunities

Actuating Mental Health Issues Among People During the Pandemic

Demand for New Learning Models with Advancements in Technologies

Emergence of Ai, Ar, and Vr Learning Trends in the K-12 Sector

Challenges

Constraints while Shifting from Traditional Learning Methods

Focus on Academic Learning More Than Social and Emotional Learning

Industry Trends

Ecosystem

Value Chain Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers

Technological Trends

Social and Economic Trends

Average Selling Price

Technology Trends

Introduction

Interactive Displays and Whiteboards

Augmented and Virtual Reality

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things

Big Data Analytics

Cloud Services

5G Network

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Everfi Helped Zta Raise Awareness on Sexual Assault and Alcohol Abuse

Case Study 2: Illuminate Education Partnered with Cisd to Develop an Ise Solution for Special Education Needs

Case Study 3: Panorama Education Helped Fresno Unified School District to Promote Sel Using Relevant Survey Data

Case Study 4: The Social Express Provided Sps with a More Interactive and Engaging Learning System

Case Study 5: Growing Leaders Improved Manager-Employee Relations for Hire Dynamics

Regulatory Impact

COVID-19 Market Outlook for Social and Emotional Learning

The following key Social and Emotional Learning vendors are profiled:

Committee for Children (US)

EVERFI (US)

Nearpod (US)

Illuminate Education (US)

Panorama Education (US)

Hero K12 (US)

Playworks (US)

Newsela(US)

Wings for Kids (US)

Rethink Ed(US)

Move This World (US)

Growing Leaders (US)

Positive Action (US)

PATHS Program LLC (US)

BASE Education (US)

Evolution Labs (US)

Purpose Prep (US)

The Social Express (US)

Peekapak (US)

Apperture Education (US)

7 Mindsets (US)

ONEder Academy (US)

The Conover Company (US)

Emotional ABCs (US)

Taproot Education (US)

Everyday Speech (US)

Research Coverage

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybjged

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



