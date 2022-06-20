Global Smartphone Market, By Operating System, By Display Technology, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2027F

Global Smartphone Market, By Operating System (Android, iOS, and Others (Microsoft, Blackberry, etc. )), By Display Technology (LCD, OLED, AMOLED and Others (FHD+, LCD+FHD, etc. )), By Distribution Channel (Multi-brand store, Exclusive Store, Online and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2027F.

New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smartphone Market, By Operating System, By Display Technology, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2027F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287481/?utm_source=GNW

The global smartphone market was valued at USD507.01 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% in the forecast period, 2022E-2027F, to reach USD809.95 billion by 2027F. The market is driven by the rise in the disposable income of middle-class families, the emergence of online sales channels and the penetration of high-speed internet connections across the globe. Also, the growing popularity of work from home facilities in organizations and OTT platforms among consumers is expected to accelerate the demand for smartphones in the forecast period.
After the outbreak of COVID-19, all the work shifted towards online platforms.Organizations started practicing their work on the online channels and asked the employees to work from home.

Similarly, schools started teaching by using online meeting platforms, which boosted the sales of smartphones among students and office workers.
Smartphone manufacturers are working on the development of technology that can enhance the performance of smartphones while optimizing the costs to make them affordable for the common people.They have started a lot of attractive features and authentication methods to increase the security of smartphones.

Also, the integration of advanced technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics in smartphones to provide a personalized shopping experience to customers is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global smartphone market in the forecast period.
The global smartphone market is segmented based on the operating system, display technology, distribution channel, region, and competitive landscape.Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into the multi-brand store, exclusive store, online and others.

The online segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for 28.26% of the total market share. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance through the next five years. The ease of buying through the online sales platform and the availability of lucrative discounts on the purchase of smartphones are contributing to the global smartphone market growth. Also, market players can connect to a wider audience through the online sales channel and reach remote locations across the globe, which further augments the sales of smartphones worldwide.
The major market players operating in the global smartphone market are Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd., Vivo Mobile Communication Co., Ltd., Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Motorola Mobility LLC, Realme Chongqing Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd., Tecno Mobile Ltd., and LG Electronics.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global smartphone market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global smartphone market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
• To classify and forecast the global smartphone market on the basis of operating system, display technology, distribution channel, region, and competitive landscape.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the global smartphone market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the global smartphone market.
• To conduct pricing analysis for the global smartphone market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global smartphone market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading smartphone manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the smartphone manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the smartphone manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global smartphone market all over the world.
The analyst calculated the global smartphone market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Smartphone manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to smartphone
• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as smartphone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global smartphone market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Smartphone Market, By Operating System:
o Android
o iOS
o Others
• Smartphone Market, By Display Technology:
o LCD
o OLED
o AMOLED
o Others
• Smartphone Market, By Distribution Channel:
Multi-brand Store
Exclusive Store
Online
Others
• Smartphone Market, By Region:
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Indonesia
South Korea
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
United Kingdom
Russia
Italy
France
Germany
o Middle East & Africa
Nigeria
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smartphone market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287481/?utm_source=GNW

