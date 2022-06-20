Global Smartphone Market, By Operating System, By Display Technology, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2027F

ReportLinker

Global Smartphone Market, By Operating System (Android, iOS, and Others (Microsoft, Blackberry, etc. )), By Display Technology (LCD, OLED, AMOLED and Others (FHD+, LCD+FHD, etc. )), By Distribution Channel (Multi-brand store, Exclusive Store, Online and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2027F.

The global smartphone market was valued at USD507.01 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% in the forecast period, 2022E-2027F, to reach USD809.95 billion by 2027F. The market is driven by the rise in the disposable income of middle-class families, the emergence of online sales channels and the penetration of high-speed internet connections across the globe. Also, the growing popularity of work from home facilities in organizations and OTT platforms among consumers is expected to accelerate the demand for smartphones in the forecast period.

After the outbreak of COVID-19, all the work shifted towards online platforms.Organizations started practicing their work on the online channels and asked the employees to work from home.



Similarly, schools started teaching by using online meeting platforms, which boosted the sales of smartphones among students and office workers.

Smartphone manufacturers are working on the development of technology that can enhance the performance of smartphones while optimizing the costs to make them affordable for the common people.They have started a lot of attractive features and authentication methods to increase the security of smartphones.



Also, the integration of advanced technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics in smartphones to provide a personalized shopping experience to customers is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global smartphone market in the forecast period.

The global smartphone market is segmented based on the operating system, display technology, distribution channel, region, and competitive landscape.Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into the multi-brand store, exclusive store, online and others.



The online segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for 28.26% of the total market share. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance through the next five years. The ease of buying through the online sales platform and the availability of lucrative discounts on the purchase of smartphones are contributing to the global smartphone market growth. Also, market players can connect to a wider audience through the online sales channel and reach remote locations across the globe, which further augments the sales of smartphones worldwide.

The major market players operating in the global smartphone market are Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd., Vivo Mobile Communication Co., Ltd., Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Motorola Mobility LLC, Realme Chongqing Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd., Tecno Mobile Ltd., and LG Electronics.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287481/?utm_source=GNW



