The Global Smartphone Market is forecast to grow by 226.17 mn units during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.44% during the forecast period

·3 min read
Global Smartphone Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the smartphone market and is forecast to grow by 226.17 mn units during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.44% during the forecast period.

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smartphone Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03287480/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the smartphone market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing adoption of ai in smartphones, increasing adoption of premium smartphones in emerging countries, and adoption of bezel-less screens.

The smartphone market is segmented as below:
By Price Range
• Between $150-$800
• Less than $150
• Greater than $800

By Technology
• Android
• iOS
• Others

By Screen Size
• Between 5-6 inches
• Greater than 6 inches
• Less than 5 inches

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the emergence of sensor fusion technology as one of the prime reasons driving the smartphone market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of 5G technology and increasing online purchases of smartphones will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smartphone market covers the following areas:
• Smartphone market sizing
• Smartphone market forecast
• Smartphone market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smartphone market vendors that include Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd., Honor Device Co. Ltd., HTC Corp., Kyocera Corp., Lava International Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., Micromax Informatics Ltd., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., ZTE Corp., and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Also, the smartphone market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03287480/?utm_source=GNW

