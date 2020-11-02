Global Smartphone Camera Lens Market to Reach 5.2 Billion Units by the Year 2027

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smartphone Camera Lens - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smartphone Camera Lens estimated at 3.2 Billion Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 5.2 Billion Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the period 2020-2027.



The Smartphone Camera Lens market in the U. S. is estimated at 942.3 Million Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.56% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 912 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 912 Million Units by the year 2027.



This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

DiSoTech

Genius Electrical Optical

Kantatsu Co., Ltd

Kolen, Inc.

Sunny Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smartphone Camera Lens Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

