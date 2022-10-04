Global Smart Transportation Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Accenture, Alstom, Cisco Systems and Cubic Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Transportation Market By Solution, By Services, By Transportation Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the smart transportation market was valued at $96.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $251.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Smart transportation is an advanced transportation system equipped with Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) to facilitate a more competent transport network, which is more coordinated, safer, and better informed. It is generally connected wirelessly with the Internet of Things (IoT) vertical technology. The primary purpose of the ITS technology is to collect and control real-time conditions and improve performance.

This helps prevent traffic congestion and collisions with the help of intelligent traffic control systems. In 2019, Iteris, Inc. launched its new transportation analytics solution, ClearGuideT, at the Intelligent Transportation Society of America's annual conference and expo in Washington, DC, that enables transportation agencies and commercial entities, such as construction and engineering firms, to actively monitor traffic congestion and identify anomalies &their causes.

For the purpose of analysis, the global smart transportation market is segmented on the basis of solution, service, transportation type and region. By solution, the market is classified into ticketing management systems, parking management & guidance system, integrated supervision system, and traffic management system. By service, the market is segmented into business services, professional services, and cloud services. By transportation type, the market has been segmented into roadways, railways, airways and maritime. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights the critical areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and the role of each stakeholder. The report features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of the key players to increase their market share and sustain the intense competition in the industry.

The key players operating in the global smart transportation market are Accenture, Alstom, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cubic Corporation, IBM Corporation, Iteris, Inc., MSR-Traffic GmbH, Siemens, Thales Group, and TomTom International BV.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This study presents the analytical depiction of the global smart transportation market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

  • The overall market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

  • The report presents detailed impact analysis information related to the key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities.

  • The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark financial competency.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET, BY BY SOLUTION
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Ticketing Management System
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Parking Management and Guidance System
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Integrated Supervision System
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Traffic Management System
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET, BY SERVICES
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Business
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Professional
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Cloud Services
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET, BY TRANSPORTATION TYPE
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Roadways
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Railways
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Airways
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country
6.5 Maritime
6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 ACCENTURE PLC
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 ALSTOM SA
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 MSR Traffic GmbH
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 Siemens AG
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 Thales Group
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 TomTom International
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 Cisco Systems Inc.
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 Cubic Corporation
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 ibm corporation
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 Iteris, Inc.
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cnm6hf

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


