The Global Smart Television Market was valued at USD 246.56 million in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.21% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·8 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Set-Top Box Market was valued at USD 226. 26 million in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of -1. 25% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027). - High levels of technological innovations are driving the growth of the market.

New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Television and Set-Top Box Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321512/?utm_source=GNW
The development of a wide range of STBs equipped with various features has made the competition fierce among set-top-box companies. Digital video recording is one of the most desired features, as it enables the viewers to watch and record their favorite shows.
- The deployment of OS-Based devices drives the market growth. The government regulations mandating the installation of set-top boxes, deployment of open OS-based devices by STB vendors, and analog switch-off transition in emerging countries are further driving the demand of the STB market.
- For instance, the Government of India has made STBs compulsory through an amendment to the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act. Set-top boxes provide a better viewing experience because of digital signals and help in preventing illegal channels from being broadcasted in India.
- The demand for better picture resolution, in line with the increase in the sales of high-definition TVs, is also pushing the market for set-top boxes that deliver HD and UHD content. However, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) projected that television shipments in the United States would drop by 8% to 43 million units in 2021, according to its latest "Tech Trends to Watch" research.
- Key players that are significantly active in the Smart TV market include LG Electronics, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vu, TCL, Hisense, and Sony. With the presence of various international brands such as Sony, Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, and many more, the Smart TV market is moderately consolidated, with more than 65% of the market share held by a few prominent companies. These companies are making significant efforts in the Smart TV Markets to create the next big thing by engaging in partnerships and making frequent product developments.
- Further, according to Digital TV Europe Industry Survey 2021, about 35% of the respondents suggested that the set-top is a useful element in the TV operator’s proposition but is not irreplaceable, while a further 36% take the view that it is only one option the TV operator must reach customers today and is no more valuable than any other. In addition, 10% of the respondents suggested that the box is central to the TV operator’s proposition and is here to stay.
- Market incumbents have been adopting robust competitive strategies involving innovation, partner programs, and market expansion, among others. For instance, Technicolor adopts an operator program focusing on integration benefits to leveraging new operators.
- The COVID-19 outbreak led to lockdowns imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus, which affected the supply chains of various telecom service providers. In September 2021, the Airtel DTH arm announced plans to stop imports of high-definition set-top boxes by the end of 2021 to tackle the COVID-19-induced supply chain disruption and make locally-developed set-top boxes. Tata Sky, Airtel’s major competitor, partnered with Technicolor for the domestic production of set-top boxes in India.

Key Market Trends
High Levels of Technological Innovations to Drive the Market

- The adoption of artificial intelligence in set-top boxes has been increasing as it helps in enhancing the picture quality of STB devices. In October 2021, SK Broadband announced the launch of AI Sound Max. This set-top box combines the lasted artificial intelligence with the audio technology from the Danish luxury audio company Bang & Olufsen.
- AI technology improves the voice functions for complex applications and helps in improving customer experience. There has been the introduction of new voice technologies to navigate content.
- The Android set-top boxes come with many applications related to gaming, OTT platforms, and music. These heavy applications need a processor, which ensures smooth running, improving viewers’ engagement.
- There is a strong demand for an Android TV set-top box, as it offers better picture quality and sound quality, along with access to streaming content. In August 2021, Sumitomo Electric announced that its BS4K*1 set-top box powered by Android TV exceeded a cumulative domestic shipment of one million units in May 2021. According to the company, the sales were influenced by the pandemic.
- In October 2021, the Czech Republic-based media platform provider nangu.TV unveiled a new 4K UHD Android TV Operator Tier set-top box. The company partnered with Orange Slovensko, CommScope, and Viaccess Orca. It recently launched in Slovakia and gave Orange customers a live and on-demand streaming entertainment experience.

Asia Pacific to Hold Significant Market Share

- The Asia Pacific region is one of the prominent regions for subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) subscribers. According to the data published by Digital TV Research, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have 698 million SVOD subscriptions by 2026, up by almost 39% from 2021 levels, i.e., 502 million. Moreover, countries like China are expected to significantly contribute to SVOD subscriptions, with 354 million subscriptions by 2026. Therefore, the rising SVOD subscriptions and the growing inclination toward large-screen displays are anticipated to propel the market’s growth over the forecast period.
- In January 2022, Sony Electronics announced the launch of the BRAVIA XR television series, which includes MASTER Series Z9K 8K and X95K 4K Mini LED models, MASTER Series A90K, MASTER Series A95K, A80K 4K OLED models, and X90K 4K LED model. Powered by Cognitive Processor XR, the unique XR Backlight Master Drive precisely controls with its latest generation Mini LED backlight in the Z9K and X95K series for incredible brightness. These innovations enable the company to deliver the best and most immersive viewing experiences, authentically delivering the creator’s true intent. According to one of the company’s representatives in the Asia-Pacific region, the company is committed to offering an enhanced viewing experience to the viewers.
- According to the Indian arm of Netflix, India is one of the most promising countries in the world, with more than 200 million potential TV households and still underpenetrated. Smart televisions have become more affordable over the past couple of years and represent the newest TVs sold. According to the company, Indian people love connecting to the internet and streaming their favorite films and series on demand. Also, the company witnessed an ever-growing need among audiences to watch Netflix on a smart TV at home with their family. Therefore, the positive outlook of renowned companies toward the Indian market represents the expanding market growth of smart TVs in the country.
- According to the data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), cable and direct-to-home television service providers lost their market to streaming services during the pandemic as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and ALTBalaji reached a significant number of subscribers. The combined user base of cable TV operators and DTH companies declined by 4.1 million through March 2021.
- On similar lines, telecom DTH providers are also partnering with OTT players to offer complete entertainment content. In September 2021, Vodafone Idea announced that the telecom industry is undergoing a digital transformation due to the growing consumption of over-the-top (OTT) platforms, along with IoT acceleration. The company partnered with local OTT platforms such as Voot Select Sun NXT.
- The collaborations between OTT and STB vendors can also be witnessed in the region. In April 2021, multi-system operator (MSO) Siti Networks launched Siti PlayTop Magic, a 4K HDR STB offering Android and linear TV features.
- The increase in the teledensity of rural subscribers can also be witnessed in other parts of the region. According to a report published by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in July 2021, the teledensity of rural subscribers reached 60.27% in March 2021, an increase of 1.48% from March 2020, showcasing a high growth potential from the rural sector.

Competitive Landscape
The Smart Television Market is concentrated due to the high initial investments and few dominant players in the market. Some of the key players are Samsung, TLC, and LG. However, the set-top box market is fragmented due to the presence of multiple players and regional providers. However, the set-top box market can be considered moderately fragmented.

- April 2022 - CommScope teamed with Orange Belgium to equip its subscribers with the latest set-top boxes powered by the Android TV operating system (OS), which can provide live television and premium streaming services.
- November 2021 - The Australian TV operator Foxtel partnered with Commscope to launch its new iQ5 streaming set-top box. The iQ5 STB offers over 50,000 hours of content in 4K UHD. Its stacked design features a detachable 1TB hard drive and access to streaming apps, including Netflix, YouTube, ABC iView, SBS On Demand, Amazon Prime, Vevo, Paramount+, and 10Play. Commscope has provided Foxtel with a fully managed service to design, develop, and deploy its flagship set-top box software for iQ5. It also leans on Commscope’s ECO Service Management Solutions for device automation.

Reasons to Purchase this report:
- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
- 3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321512/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • NHL Preview: Biggest questions looming over the Metropolitan Division

    The battle for the three playoff spots in the Metropolitan Division is shaping up to be a fierce one once again this season.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • Canadian women face Fiji in final international test before Rugby World Cup

    SUVA, Fiji — Canada plays its final test match ahead of next month's Women's Rugby World Cup when it takes on Fiji on Friday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. The third-ranked Canadians are en route to New Zealand, where they open Pool B play against No. 13 Japan on Oct. 9 (New Zealand time) before facing No. 5 Italy and the sixth-ranked U.S. Fiji, ranked 21st in the world, is in Pool C with top-ranked England, No. 4 France and No. 11 South Africa. Canada coach Kevin Rouet calls the Fiji test “our fi

  • Drake Batherson says only that he's co-operating with 2018 world juniors investigations

    Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson says he's co-operating with investigations into an alleged sexual assault involving unnamed players on Hockey Canada's 2018 junior team, which he was a part of, but he would not comment on further questions about the topic. "I've been co-operating with the ongoing investigations. Out of respect for the person involved, I'm not going to be making a comment on it now or in the future," Batherson said Thursday at Senators training camp. That was the first que