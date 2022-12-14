Global Smart Surface Market Research Report 2022: Overall Smart Surface Market is Poised to Exceed $100 Billion by 2027 - Analysis by Solution, Sectors & Industry Verticals

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Surface Market by Solution, Sector and Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the smart surfaces market including technologies, materials, solutions, and applications. It assesses vendor strategies, product and service offerings. The report also analyzes the future impact of smart surfaces upon key industry verticals including telecommunications, where it will play a critical role in support of radio access networks for 5G, 6G, and beyond.

While largely in the R&D phase, smart surface technology will soon be productized for certain early adopter applications such as communications, heat dissipation, and various sensing solutions. Some leading companies are focused upon the formulation, application, and characterization of easy-to-clean coatings as well as the development of novel components, such as novel polymers, particles or hybrid materials therefrom.

Smart surface production involves the integration of various technologies that are aggregated into materials to provide many benefits including sensing, temperature control, signal relay, and more. Sensing and coating production are two components of smart surface material production that will be very important in many sectors including construction, energy, transportation, medical and healthcare, electronics, military and security, and others.

Initially, smart surfaces will be placed onto existing facilities such as factory walls, buildings, and other assets. Over time, smart surfaces will be integrated into manufacturing and building materials. In enterprise environments, personnel will become increasingly less aware of the presence of smart surfaces as they will be prefabricated as part of walls, desks, etc.

The anticipated expansion of smart surface technology is going to have a considerable impact on some industry verticals. The transportation industry will be a key beneficiary as smart surfaces are built into vehicles, roadways, railways, and more. The use of antimicrobial surfaces in the medical and healthcare sector is also another major growth factor for the smart surface market.

The communications industry will also benefit from smart surface technology as solutions will facilitate self-adaptable and/or reconfigurable materials that can modify radio signals between transmitters and receivers. This will enhance capacity, coverage, and security. It will also create opportunities for future applications such as positioning, localization, and embedded computing/intelligence. The addition of reconfigurable feature/functionality creates an opportunity to offer wireless-on-demand as a service.

Future radio access networks will be highly distributed, flexible (configurable and adaptable), and software-based. RANs will be able to adapt to the environment, network, and user needs, which will be both humans and machines in the case of automation and IoT solutions. To accomplish this goal, the smart surface market for telecommunications and IT will leverage software-defined reconfigurable metasurfaces, controlled by integrated electronics involving edge computing and artificial intelligence.

Looking beyond smart surfaces on infrastructure, there is also a very human and highly personalized aspect of the smart surface market. There are many opportunities for human-machine interactions with smart surface market solutions as they may be constructed/configured to be sensitive to various stimuli such as touch, pressure, temperature, mechanical forces, and others.

Materials innovations will enhance consumer wearables, improving the functionality of popular devices such as fitness and lifestyle trackers. For example, smart surfaces will be beneficial for the electronics industry such as facilitating the ability to continuously monitor vital signs of devices.

Select Report Findings:

  • The overall smart surface market is poised to exceed $100 billion by 2027

  • Smart surface solutions in support of 6G networks and devices will reach $16 billion by 2035

  • Testing and simulations will be a very important to prepare for smart surfaces in wireless environments

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction
2.1 Smart Surface Definition
2.1.1 Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces
2.1.2 Smart Radio Environment
2.1.3 Smart Surface Construction
2.2 5G to 6G Communication System and Smart Surface Technology
2.3 RIS Technology Implementation Benefits
2.4 Smart Surface Financial Benefits
2.5 Market Driver Analysis
2.6 Market Challenge Analysis
2.7 Pandemic Impact
2.8 Value Chain Analysis
2.8.1 Smart Materials Producers
2.8.2 Semiconductor Companies
2.8.3 Coating Companies
2.8.4 IoT and Communication Service Providers
2.8.5 Device and Application Manufactures
2.9 Standardization Activities
2.9.1 ETSI to Launch New Group on RIS
2.9.2 Collaborative Research and IEEE COMSOC Initiatives
2.9.3 Policy and Equity Implications
2.9.4 Smart Surfaces Coalition

3.0 Smart Surface Technology and Application Analysis
3.1 Smart Surface Product Analysis
3.1.1 Self-Healing Materials
3.1.2 Self-Cleaning Materials
3.1.3 Self-Assembling Materials
3.1.4 Self-Sensing Materials
3.1.5 Photovoltaics Materials
3.1.6 Anti-Fouling Coatings
3.1.7 Self-Dimming/Color Shifting Coating
3.1.8 Self-Tinting Materials
3.2 Smart Surface Sensing Analysis
3.2.1 Pressure
3.2.2 Temperature
3.2.3 Movement
3.2.4 Presence/Occupancy
3.2.5 Surface Tension
3.2.6 Light
3.2.7 Mechanical Forces
3.2.8 Ionic Strength
3.2.9 pH
3.2.10 Electric and Magnetic Fields
3.3 Single Layer vs. Multi-Layer Coating
3.4 Smart Surface Application Analysis
3.4.1 General Application Area
3.4.2 Industry Vertical
3.4.3 Residential Sector
3.4.4 Commercial Sector
3.4.5 Industrial Sector
3.4.6 Government Sector
3.5 Smart Surface Product Pricing
3.5.1 Regional Impact
3.5.2 Urban Consumption
3.6 Smart Surface Technology Development and Impact
3.6.1 Impact on Daily Lives
3.6.2 Impact on Infrastructure
3.6.3 Technology Evolution
3.6.4 Technology Investment
3.6.5 Integration with Other Technologies
3.6.6 Innovation within Smart Surface Technology
3.6.7 Smarter HMIs

4.0 Smart Surface Organization Analysis
4.1 3M Company
4.2 A&K Painting
4.3 Adapta Color S.L.
4.4 Akzonobel
4.5 AnCatt Inc.
4.6 Axalta Coating Systems
4.7 BASF SE
4.8 Bayer AG
4.9 Clariant AG
4.10 Debiotech SA
4.11 Dow
4.12 DryWired
4.13 DuPont
4.14 Eastman Chemical Company
4.15 Gentex Corporation
4.16 Kansai Helios
4.17 Hempel A/S
4.18 HZO Inc.
4.19 Inducoat
4.20 Industrial Nanotech
4.21 Jotun A/S
4.22 Nanoshell Company
4.23 NanoShine Ltd.
4.24 Nanoshine Group Corp.
4.25 Nanotron Technologies (Inpixon Company)
4.26 NEI Corporation
4.27 P2i Limited
4.28 PPG Industries
4.29 Remcom
4.30 Royal DSM
4.31 RPM International
4.32 Sherwin-Williams
4.33 Surfactis Technologies
4.34 Tesla Nanocoating
4.35 The Lubrizol Corporation
4.36 TST (Thermal Spray Technologies) Inc.
4.37 Valresa Coating
4.38 Denso North America
4.39 Evonik
4.40 View Inc.
4.41 Miru Smart Technologies
4.42 Cardinal Glass
4.43 Johnson Controls
4.44 Faurecia
4.45 Henkel
4.46 Smart Surfaces Coalition

5.0 Smart Surface Market Analysis and Forecast 2022 - 2027
5.1 Global Smart Surface Market 2022 - 2027
5.1.1 Global Smart Surface Market by Product Type
5.1.2 Global Smart Surface Market by Sensing Type
5.1.3 Global Smart Surface Market by Coating Application Layer
5.1.4 Global Smart Surface Market by Sector
5.1.5 Global Smart Surface Market by Industry Vertical
5.1.6 Global Smart Surface Market by Region
5.2 Global Smart Surface Product Market Value 2022 - 2027
5.3 Global Smart Surface Production Volume 2022 - 2027
5.4 Global Smart Surface Product Consumption Volume 2022 - 2027
5.5 Global 6G Communication Smart Surface Market 2030 - 2035

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fu581u

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Bonino scores again to lead Sharks past Coyotes 3-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bonino scored for the fourth straight game, James Reimer won in his return from injury and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Tomas Hertl and Bonino scored in a span of 1:02 early in the first period to set the tone and help the Sharks win for only the third time in 10 games. Nico Sturm added a goal in the second period as San Jose earned just its third victory in 15 games at the Shark Tank this season. Reimer returned from a lower-bod

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year

    DENVER (AP) — Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday. Wilson, who hasn’t had a lot of things go his way in his first season in Denver, left the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a head injury at the end of a 14-yard scramble to the Kansas City 2 early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had rallied the Broncos (3-10) from a 27-0 deficit

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout and Connor Dewar broke the Vancouver Canucks' back with a short-handed goal as the Minnesota Wild used a 3-0 victory to end a two-game losing skid. “It’s a relief,” said Gustavsson, who was playing in his 37th career game after being traded to the Wild in July from the Ottawa Senators. “It was really nice. “It’s been close. You set a few small goals along the way. I wanted to win in the NHL and now we’ve got a shutout. Now w

  • Short-track relay teams post victories as Canada wins five medals at World Cup

    ALMATY, Kazakhstan — Relay team victories anchored a five-medal showing for Canadian short-track speedskaters on Sunday at the ISU World Cup. Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Sherbrooke, Que., made an inside pass on a South Korean skater at the final corner to help secure the victory for the men's team. Pierre-Gilles, Steven Dubois of Terrebonne, Que., Montreal's Maxime Laoun and Felix Roussel of Sherbrooke, Que., finished first in six minutes 56.201 seconds. South Korea was second in 6:56.453 and Japan

  • Rangers beat Avalanche 2-1 in SO for third straight win

    DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. “We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, that was the biggest ke

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, the club confirmed Monday. The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn't physically play. Defenseman Zach Whitecould went out Sunday with a lower-body injury, and on Monday was placed on long-term IR, the team confirmed. That designation means Whitecloud will miss at least 10 games and 24 days. The Knights announced on Twitter

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst