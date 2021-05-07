Global Smart Speaker Market Report 2021-2026: Focus on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Siri & Others
Dublin, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Speaker Market & Volume, Global Forecast By Platform, Countries, Regions, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Smart Speakers Market is expected to reach US$37.8 Billion by 2026, from US$ 15.6 Billion in 2020.
Smart speakers are wireless speakers enabled by Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or other wireless protocols and powered artificial intelligence.
It is the most advanced technological revolution governing the global technology industry. It also operates other functions, such as obtaining weather data, recent news, listing day to day activities, and blending with the smart home devices. The smart speaker's multiple features provide an edge to the smart speaker market over other substitute technological products and services.
Also, the formation of the 5G infrastructure is expected to drive smart speakers' growth globally. The delivery of quick and efficient acknowledgement by the smart speakers is possible with high-speed internet since this wireless standard is anticipated to render explosive data transfer speed up to 10 GBPS. As per this report, Global Smart Speaker Industry will grow with a double-digit CAGR of 15.89% from 2020-2026.
Global Smart Speaker Market Segment Analysis:
Google Assistant smart speakers are expected to dominate during the forecast period. It is growing because of its comparatively low cost and compatibility with smart devices and apps, such as smart switches, garage doors, sprinklers, locks, and security cameras. Also, it is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of devices in smart homes.
Global Smart Speaker Market Regional Insights:
North America is currently driving the smart speaker market and is apprehended to be in the leading place in the coming years due to smart speakers' high performance. The diffusion of smart speakers is more in this region due to the occupancy of early adopters.
However, the smart speakers' industry also faces some significant challenges, especially for appearing players in the smart speaker market: the localization and Privacy and Security Concerns.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Smart Speaker
5.1 Market
5.2 Volume
6. Market Share - Smart Speaker Analysis
6.1 By Platform
6.2 By Country
6.3 By Regions
7. Volume Share - Smart Speaker Analysis
7.1 By Platform
7.2 By Country
7.3 By Regions
8. Platform - Smart Speaker Analysis
8.1 Amazon Alexa
8.1.1 Market
8.1.2 Volume
8.2 Google Assistant
8.2.1 Market
8.2.2 Volume
8.3 Apple Siri
8.3.1 Market
8.3.2 Volume
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market
8.4.2 Volume
9. Region - Smart Speaker Analysis
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia- Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.5 South America
10. Country - Smart Speaker Analysis
10.1 United States
10.2 United Kingdom
10.3 Germany
10.4 China
10.5 Canada
10.6 South Korea
10.7 Japan
10.8 Others
11. Mergers and Acquisitions
12. Company Analysis
12.1 Amazon
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Recent Development
12.1.3 Revenue
12.2 Apple
12.2.1 Overview
12.2.2 Recent Development
12.2.3 Revenue
12.3 Google
12.3.1 Overview
12.3.2 Recent Development
12.3.3 Revenue
12.4 Microsoft
12.4.1 Overview
12.4.2 Recent Development
12.4.3 Revenue
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yaj09r
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900