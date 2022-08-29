Global Smart Ports Market Report 2022: Rising Use of Real-Time Geospatial Data to Improve Ports Operations Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Smart Ports Market

Global Smart Ports Market
Global Smart Ports Market

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Ports Market by Technology (IoT, Blockchain, Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence), Elements (Terminal Automation, PCS, Smart Port Infrastructure), Throughput Capacity, Port Type, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart ports market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period. International trade depends heavily on maritime transportation. Ocean shipping is the primary form of transportation for international trade, and according to UNCTAD, the majority of developing nations have seaborne trade volumes that are even higher.

The environment is always changing, making it very difficult to prevent data from being out of alignment or even missing in ports. The ability of ports to efficiently gather and exchange data will be hampered by any potential dead zones. Automated ports face this difficulty since, in contrast to conventional ones, they are unable to contain problems at particular tasks or steps in the process, demanding ongoing close coordination across operations.

Every year, there are millions of cyberattacks and data breaches, which is alarming for online safety. Security hasn't always been a key issue when a product is being designed because the idea of integrating physical objects with the internet is still a relatively new one. This problem is anticipated to be a significant one, particularly in ports where the materials handled are frequently valuable cargo. A number of businesses are also introducing goods without thoroughly testing them for secure connections in order to gain the first mover advantage, which creates a vulnerability for data breaches. The usage of hardcoded or default passwords, which can result in security breaches, is a significant problem for loT security.

The Internet of Things (IoT) segment, by technology, is expected to be the fastest growing market from 2022 to 2027

There are four types of technology are used for the smart port the internet of things (IoT), blockchain, process automation, and artificial intelligence (AI). The internet of things (IoT) is a recent technology revolution that is mostly used in smart homes, smart cities, and also smart ports globally. As every smart port is completely automated and has featured an IoT smart port for all connected devices such as smart sensors, data centers, and wireless devices. There are many types of sensors like ultrasonic sensors, inertial sensors, imaging sensors, radars, and RFID readers which are widely used to collect data and transform the port into a smart port. Infrastructure that is the Internet of Things (IoT) enabled and container management that ensures IoT adoption across the maritime industry. In terms of performance monitors mounted to pumps, engines, or gates to acquire real-time data on speed and reliability of performance, smart ports with loT can simplify repairs and maintenance. Additionally, a loT of port can stop upcoming security vulnerabilities. creating an alert system that is cloud-connected and can aid in efficient loss prevention A integrity of data can be confirmed using digital seals at every security level to avoid theft.

The extensively busy ports segment, by throughput capacity, is expected to be the largest market from 2022 to 2027

The throughput capacity segments have three types includes extensively busy ports, moderately busy ports, and scarcely busy ports. A capacity of more than 19 million TEUs is handled annually by the extremely busy ports. China, Singapore, and South Korea are some of the regions with ports that are considered to be extremely active ports on a worldwide scale. These regions serve as important trade corridors. These ports have smart infrastructure and have made large investments in port features like terminal automation, cargo handling, smart infrastructure, safety, and security, and port community systems.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing International Maritime Trade Activities

  • Growing Decarbonization of Maritime Industry

  • Rising Use of Real-Time Geospatial Data to Improve Ports Operations

  • Surging Adoption of Industry 4.0 to Improve Ports Efficiency

Restraints

  • Risks Associated with Data Breach and Data Protection of Seaport Clients

Opportunities

  • Government Initiatives to Develop Smart Ports Infrastructure

  • Upgrade of Existing Ports and Development of New Ports

Challenges

  • Complexities of Technologies and Interaction of Numerous Systems

  • Requirement for High Initial Investment for Development of Ports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Smart Ports Market, by Element

7 Smart Ports Market, by Throughput Capacity

8 Smart Ports Market, by Technology

9 Smart Ports Market, by Ports Type

10 Smart Ports Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Adjacent and Related Markets

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB

  • Abu Dhabi Ports

  • Accenture

  • APM Terminals

  • Bloc

  • Cavotec

  • General Electric

  • Hutchison Ports

  • IBM

  • Ikusi Velatia

  • IoCurrents

  • Kalmar

  • Microsoft

  • Nautix

  • Navis

  • Port of Rotterdam

  • Port Solutions

  • Ramboll Group

  • Royal Haskoning

  • Scientific Enterprises

  • Siemens

  • TCS

  • Trelleborg

  • Wipro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/giqf7q

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with