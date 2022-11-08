The Global Smart Luggage Market is expected to grow by $4.48 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.87% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Smart Luggage Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the smart luggage market and it is poised to grow by $4. 48 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.

New York, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Luggage Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360292/?utm_source=GNW

87% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart luggage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by premiumization through product innovation, increasing consumer focus on luggage security, and the increasing number of product launches.

The smart luggage market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The smart luggage market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Connectivity

• USB charging

• Sim card



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the enforcement of weight regulations on luggage by airlines as one of the prime reasons driving the smart luggage market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of e-commerce and strategic partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart luggage market covers the following areas:

• Smart luggage market sizing

• Smart luggage market forecast

• Smart luggage market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart luggage market vendors that include ACE Co. Ltd., Airwheel Holding Ltd., Briggs and Riley Travelware LLC, DELSEY, GOYARD SINGAPORE PTE. LTD., HS New Travel GmbH, JRSK Inc., Lugloc Inc., Modobag, Planet Traveler USA, RIMOWA GmbH, Samsara Luggage, Samsonite International S.A., Travelpro Products Inc., VF Corp., Victorinox AG, and VIP Industries Ltd. Also, the smart luggage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360292/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



