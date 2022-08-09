Global Smart Home Market Report 2022: Rising Investment in Residential Building Construction & Increasing Importance of Smart Home Healthcare Presents Growth Opportunities
Dublin, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Market Research Report by Product (Energy Management, Entertainment Control, and HVAC & R Control), Technologies, Service, Deployment, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Home Market size was estimated at USD 90.59 billion in 2021, USD 103.30 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 14.20% to reach USD 200.99 billion by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Smart Home to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Based on Product, the market was studied across Energy Management, Entertainment Control, HVAC & R Control, Lighting Systems, and Security & Surveillance System.
Based on Technologies, the market was studied across Cellular Network Technologies, Protocols and Standards, and Wireless Communication Technologies.
Based on Service, the market was studied across Managed Service and Professional Service.
Based on Deployment, the market was studied across Cloud and On-premises.
Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Home Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Use of Connected Devices at Home
Penetration of IoT, Z-Wave, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Technology
Investment in Smart Home Security Devices
Positive Drive Towards Smart Kitchen, Bathrooms, & Gym
Restraints
High Cost for Smart Home Setups
Consumer Security and Privacy Concerns with More Connected Devices
Opportunities
Shifted Focus on Improving Energy Efficiency
Rising Investment in Residential Building Construction
Increasing Importance of Smart Home Healthcare
Challenges
Smart Home Device Malfunction
Possibilities of Connectivity Issues in Smart Home
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Smart Home Market, by Product
7. Smart Home Market, by Technologies
8. Smart Home Market, by Service
9. Smart Home Market, by Deployment
10. Americas Smart Home Market
11. Asia-Pacific Smart Home Market
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Home Market
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Company Usability Profiles
15. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
ABB Ltd
ADT
Alarm.com, Inc
Amazon Inc
Apple Inc.
Armorax
Assa Abloy AB
Axis Communications AB
Blink Home
BuildingIQ
Cisco Systems Inc.
Comcast Corporation
Control4
Delta Controls Inc.
Emerson Electric Corporation
General Electric
Google Inc.
Honeywell International Inc
Johnson Controls Inc.
Legrand SA
LG Electronics Inc.
Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
SimpliSafe
SONY Corporation
The Samsung Group
United Technologies Corporation
Vivint Smart Home, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dob6r7
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900