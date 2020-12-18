Global Smart Greenhouse Market to 2027: High Investment Costs Owing to the Deployment of Expensive Systems are Hampering Market Growth
Dublin, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Greenhouse - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Smart Greenhouse market accounted for $1.31 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.05 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.
Some of the factors such as the rising number of government initiatives to promote the adoption of smart agricultural practices and growing demand for food owing to continuously increasing global population are propelling the market growth. However, high investment costs owing to the deployment of expensive systems in smart greenhouses are hampering the market growth.
The smart greenhouse is a concept of greenhouse that cultivates crops without human interference. Crops cultivate without modification of climate or any human intervention by any means for a meticulous period in a smart greenhouse. The smart greenhouse uses different microprocessors and sensors to execute functions such as controlling temperature and irrigation systems. The key objective of the smart greenhouse is to improve the productivity of the farmers and to manufacture better farming outcomes.
Based on the type, the hydroponics segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the hydroponics-based smart greenhouses allow soilless agricultural practices to decrease the consumption of resources, thus allowing this farming procedure to be adopted by a huge number of stakeholders, ranging from home gardeners to expert growers and supermarkets to restaurants. Smart greenhouses based on hydroponics use sand, pebbles, or sawdust as substrates as they have a high water-holding capacity. The roots grow within these substrates to secure plants in troughs or containers.
By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its continuously increasing population, thereby leading to a rising demand for food from the region. This has led to an increase in the adoption of advanced technologies such as smart greenhouses to enable the supply of fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the year. The growers in China have also introduced advanced growing techniques such as CEA and hydroponics to increase their yields.
Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Greenhouse Market include Cultivar, Certhon, Argus Controls, Lumigrow, Inc., Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas, Rough Brothers, Netafim, Greentech Agro LLC, Sensaphone, Logiqs, Nexus Corporation, International Greenhouse Company, Kubo, and Agrowtek Inc.
What the Report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By Covering Material Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Polycarbonate
5.3 Polyethylene
6 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Control Systems & Sensors
6.3 Heating, Ventilating and Air Cooling (HVAC) Systems
6.4 LED Grow Lights
6.5 Irrigation System
6.6 Automated Pumps, Valves and Fittings
6.7 Communication System
6.8 Material Handling Equipment
6.9 Cameras
6.10 Lighting System
6.11 Climate Control Services
6.12 Breeding Acceleration by Computer Control
7 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Non-hydroponics
7.3 Hydroponics
8 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By Offering
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Software
8.3 Hardware
8.4 Services
9 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By Crop
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Vegetables
9.3 Tree Seedlings
9.4 Flowers & Ornamentals
9.5 Fruit Plants
9.6 Nursery Crops
10 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Retail Gardens
10.3 Commercial Growers
10.4 Research & Educational Institutes
10.5 Agriculture
11 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By Geography
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Cultivar
13.2 Certhon
13.3 Argus Controls
13.4 Lumigrow, Inc.
13.5 Heliospectra AB
13.6 Hort Americas
13.7 Rough Brothers
13.8 Netafim
13.9 Greentech Agro LLC
13.10 Sensaphone
13.11 Logiqs
13.12 Nexus Corporation
13.13 International Greenhouse Company
13.14 Kubo
13.15 Agrowtek Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/or93oh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900