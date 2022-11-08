Global Smart Glasses Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Players - Luxottica Group (Ray-Ban), Bose, Fastrack, Huawei, Oakley, Razer, & MusicLens

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Glasses Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Product Type, By End User, By Frame Shape, By Distribution Channel, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart glasses market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of eyewear and the increasing advancements in innovative and fashionable accessories. Besides, rising disposable income among the population and growing demands for smart devices are supporting the growth of the global smart glasses market.

Additionally, rising investments in the research and development of these products and the entry of innovative smart glasses are expected to fuel the growth of the global smart glasses market in the future five years.



The creation of novel products and technological innovation is crucial for the future of smart glasses. Smart glasses are more in demand with inbuilt speakers, noise-canceling microphones, Bluetooth voice calling capabilities, and decent camera quality, which is aiding in market growth. Improvements can also be found in both sunglasses and eyeglasses to correct vision.

As a result, expanding industrial production of sunglasses and eyewear is fuelling market growth. Development of both types of glasses' technology is expected to be a key driver propelling the global market for smart glasses in the years to come.



Consumer spending on clothing and accessories has increased rapidly along with financial stability. The ability of consumers to spend money, the affordability of the goods, and the shifting preferences of consumers all play a significant role in how quickly the fashion sector may grow.

Even though the smart glasses now on the market are not particularly inexpensive, their features and extra benefits are having a major impact on consumer buying habits, which is positively influencing the global smart glasses market.



Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share in the global smart glass market, owing to the rising application of smart glass in sectors such as building & construction, automotive, aerospace, renewable energy, and others.

Besides, the strong demand for smart glasses in China, India, and other developing nations is attracting key players to expand in the region.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global smart glasses from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global smart glasses market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the global smart glasses market based on product type, end user, frame shape, distribution channel, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global smart glasses market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global smart glasses market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global smart glasses market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global smart glasses market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global smart glasses market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart glasses market.

Luxottica Group (Ray-Ban)

Bose Corporation

Fastrack LTD

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Oakley, Inc.

Razer Inc.

MusicLens, Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Smart Glasses Market, By Product Type:

Sunglasses

Eyeglasses

Smart Glasses Market, By End User:

Men

Women

Kids

Smart Glasses Market, By Frame Shape:

Circle

Oval

Rectangle

Others

Wayfarer

Aviators

Smart Glasses Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Smart Glasses Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

